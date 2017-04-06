Theresa May Receives Top Saudi Honor

The British Prime Minister has been presented with Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presented the Order of King Abdulaziz to Theresa May on Wednesday during talks held in the al-Yamamah palace in Riyadh.

May received her ‘honor’ as British-supplied bombs continue to rain on Yemeni civilians during Riyadh’s war on the impoverished Arab country.

Press TV reports:

The order is named after the founder of the kingdom, Abdulaziz Al Saud, and is bestowed to citizens of Saudi Arabia and foreigners for meritorious service.

During the meeting, current bilateral relations and ways the increase ties in all fields were discussed.

Salam also held a luncheon banquet for the visiting British premier which was also attended by several Saudi dignitaries and the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis.

On Tuesday, May met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef after arriving in the kingdom following a trip to Jordan, where she discussed the expansion of bilateral ties with King Abdullah II.

May’s visit comes at a time when the UK is under pressure to halt its arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which is engaged in a military aggression against Yemen.

According to Amnesty international, since the onset of the war in 2015, the US and the UK have sold over $5 billion worth of weapons to the Riyadh regime, more than 10 times the $450 million they have allegedly spent to help save Yemeni civilians.