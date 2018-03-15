Theresa May Deploys Warships To Russia As WW3 Looms

British Prime Minister Theresa May has deployed Navy warships to the Russian coast as tensions between Russia and the UK reach boiling point.

The large-scale military exercise, being led by NATO forces, is being done in a desperate effort to combat “increasingly aggressive military activity” by Moscow.

Express.co.uk reports: Dubbed “Dynamic Manta 2018”, the operation will involve the US and the UK along with 8 other members of NATO.

Admiral Foggo, the commander of the US’ Naval Forces Europe, skewered the Kremlin for its “increasingly aggressive military activity” ahead of the scheduled drill.

As part of the show of strength that will surely enrage Vladimir Putin, six submarines, 10 maritime patrol aircraft and nine surface ships will take part in Dynamic Manta.

The Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyer and HMS Duncan have been sent towards Italy’s cost.

Over 5,000 military staff are also set to appear.

The operation is set to be completed tomorrow.

Dynamic Manta exemplified the current level of Cold War-era tensions that have starkly risen since the Sergei Skripal and his daughter collapsed following the use of a military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.

Following the incident, Theresa May pointed the finger at Mr Putin for being behind the attempted attack.

The Prime Minister then gave Russia an ultimatum to explain itself during a speech in Parliament.

She stated: “Should there be no credible response, we will conclude that this action amounts to an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom.

“Based on the positive identification of this chemical agent by world-leading experts at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, our knowledge that Russia has previously produced this agent and would still be capable of doing so, Russia’s record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations, and our assessment that Russia views some defectors as legitimate targets for assassinations, the Government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

“This attempted murder using a weapons-grade nerve agent in a British town was not just a crime against the Skripals.

“It was an indiscriminate and reckless act against the United Kingdom, putting the lives of innocent civilians at risk. And we will not tolerate such a brazen attempt to murder innocent civilians on our soil.”

After the Kremlin failed to issue a response, Mrs May decisively announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats as part of a range of measures that will send a strong signal to Mr Putin.

Since the decisive action from the UK, the White House has agreed with the Prime Minister’s stance and stated that the incident fits Russian behaviour.

A statement from Washington said that the attack “fits into a pattern of behaviour in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes”.