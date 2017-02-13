Thousands Evacuated As California Dam Is Set To Collapse

Residents of Oroville in California have been told to evacuate as the nations largest dam is expected to fail.

Approximately 200,000 people living below the Oroville dam have been asked to evacuate as a spillway appeared to be close to collapse.

Authorities are attempting to stem the breach with the help of helicopters.

Al Jazeera reports:

Authorities issued the abrupt evacuation orders at about 00:30 GMT on Monday, saying that a crumbling emergency spillway on the Lake Oroville Dam could give way and unleash raging floodwaters onto a string of rural communities along the Feather River.

Officials said the cities of Oroville, Gridley, Live Oak, Marysville, Wheat land, Yuba City, Plumas Lake, and Olivehurst were all under evacuation orders.

“Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered,” the Butte County sheriff said in a statement posted on social media. “This is NOT A Drill.”

‘THIS IS NOT A DRILL’: Residents in areas of Oroville, Calif. ordered to evacuate as dam is predicted to failpic.twitter.com/b49uOFvDDt — Breaking911 Nature (@B911Nature) February 13, 2017

Evacuation centres were set up in Chico, California, about 20 miles northwest of Oroville, but roads leading out of the area were jammed as residents sought to drive out of the flood zone.

Earlier, the California Department of Water Resources said on Facebook that the spillway of California’s Oroville Dam was “predicted to fail within the next hour”.

But several hours later the situation appeared less dire as the spillway remained standing.

The water resources department said crews using helicopters would drop rocks to fill a huge gouge in the spillway. Authorities were also releasing water to lower the lake’s level after weeks of heavy rains in the drought-plagued state.

By 06:00 GMT, state and local officials said those efforts had paid off and, with water no longer flowing over the eroded spillway, the immediate danger had passed. But they cautioned that the situation remained unpredictable.

Bill Croyle, the acting director of the Water Resources, told a news conference: “Once you have damage to a structure like that it’s catastrophic.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the National Guard said it would provide eight helicopters to assist with the spillway’s reconstruction and said around 23,000 soldiers and airmen had been alerted to be ready to be deployed.