Tens Of Thousands Of Israeli’s Rise Up Demanding ‘Fascist’ Netanyahu Resign

Tens of thousands of Israeli citizens have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv, protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fascist policies.

Angered by a draft bill that would strip Israel’s Supreme Court of the power to overturn laws, thousands of activists marched in Tel Aviv chanting slogans and holding banners.

‘Bibi take your hands off the supreme court’, ‘Corrupted, you don’t have a mandate’ and ‘Bibi, organized crime, leave the supreme court alone’,” they shouted.

Rt.com reports: The Knesset’s next parliamentary session, which starts on April 29, will debate and vote on the bill, designed to curb the High Court’s power.

If adopted, the bill, based on the so-called ‘British model’, would allow only the Israeli parliament to cancel or change laws, limiting the Supreme Court’s power to override the Knesset in approving legislation that could potentially be unconstitutional.

Opponents of the initiative see the new bill as an infringement on their guaranteed rights, and as a potential power grab by the Prime Minister.

The Supreme Court is the “last place laws and regulation can be stopped, the ones which Netanyahu is trying to pass in order to make this country a ‘Netanyahu’ state,’” Tom Tzoker told RT’s Ruptly video agency at the rally. “I hope we will live in a better country, one that supports its residents.”

“Today I’m especially concerned, we are talking about a new law, that means the supreme court will not be able to tell the parliament that a law is illegal,” Hani German added. “I’m also concerned about the democracy that is getting weaker.”