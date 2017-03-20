Tim Allen: Hollywood Is Like Nazi Germany Right Now

Tim Allen has compared living in Hollywood as a Republican to being a Jewish person living in 1930’s Nazi Germany.

The actor and comedian told Jimmy Kimmel Live this week that the atmosphere in so-called ‘liberal’ Hollywood right now is extremely facist. According to Allen, free speech and differences of opinion are actively suppressed and discouraged by the elite.

“You gotta be real careful around here,” he told Kimmel. “You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ‘30s Germany.”

According to Allen, the Hollywood elite has turned to McCarthyism in order to justify their constant attacks on conservatives.

Allen told Kimmel that anybody who supports the GOP are forced “into hiding and professional exile” just like the Communists were persecuted during the Red Scare.

His comments reaffirm a letter penned by an anonymous insider who recently claimed that Hollywood executives had ordered Trump supporting stars to not show support for the President – otherwise face losing their careers in the entertainment industry forever.

The Home Improvement star is one of a handful of outspoken voices in Hollywood who are willing to stand up to the elite and show support for the President. He joins the likes of Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Roseanne Barr who are not afraid to speak the truth and go against the grain.

Foxnews.com reports:

Allen, 63, plays an outspoken conservative on the sitcom “Last Man Standing” and is one of the few actors in Hollywood to profess having right-wing leanings.

When Kimmel asked him about attending the inauguration ceremony the “Home Improvement” star’s eyes bulged and he stammered:

“I was invited, we did a VIP thing for the vets, and went to a veterans ball, so I went to go see Democrats and Republicans.”

“Yeah I went to the inauguration,” he added.