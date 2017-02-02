Latest

Tim Kaine Calls For Civil War In America

Posted on February 2, 2017 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 2 Comments

Tim Kaine calls for civil war across the United States

Democratic Senator and Hillary Clinton running mate Tim Kaine has called for a civil war in America to “fight the Trump administration”.

On Tuesday’s Morning Joe show on MSNBC, Kaine said that members of the public should take to the streets and do everything they can to force Trump out of the White House.


Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Partial Transcript:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, CO-HOST “MORNING JOE”:

So, broad question about the future of the Democratic Party, especially given your firsthand experience with what we’ve all been through.

There’s so much going on here that we clearly see, you know, places where you — we can criticize what the administration is doing, but how does the party rebuild?

How do you prevent overreach in a situation like this? How do you prevent a continuation of the bubble in a situation like this, and how does the party reclaim its reach across the country while fighting these battles?

SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA):

…So, the way we get outside the bubble is we take advantage of this tremendous public outcry against the administration.

What we’ve got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there’s the momentum to be able to do this.

And we’re not afraid of the popular outcry, we’re energized by it and that’s going to help us do our job and do it better.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • anonymous4u4me

    You and your kind do the wrong anything and you and they will regret your actions you fool faggot.

  • Lil Donald

    Don’t Tread On Me. Trump supporters have accounted for a vast majority of the 100,000,000+ gun sales since 2012. We will not be silenced, we will not be intimidated, we will not be overrun. Period.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire