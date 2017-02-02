Tim Kaine Calls For Civil War In America

Democratic Senator and Hillary Clinton running mate Tim Kaine has called for a civil war in America to “fight the Trump administration”.

On Tuesday’s Morning Joe show on MSNBC, Kaine said that members of the public should take to the streets and do everything they can to force Trump out of the White House.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Partial Transcript:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, CO-HOST “MORNING JOE”:

So, broad question about the future of the Democratic Party, especially given your firsthand experience with what we’ve all been through.

There’s so much going on here that we clearly see, you know, places where you — we can criticize what the administration is doing, but how does the party rebuild?

How do you prevent overreach in a situation like this? How do you prevent a continuation of the bubble in a situation like this, and how does the party reclaim its reach across the country while fighting these battles?

SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA):

…So, the way we get outside the bubble is we take advantage of this tremendous public outcry against the administration.

What we’ve got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there’s the momentum to be able to do this.

And we’re not afraid of the popular outcry, we’re energized by it and that’s going to help us do our job and do it better.