Tom Fitton: There Is Enough Evidence To Arrest Hillary Clinton Now

Tom Fitton claims there is enough evidence to arrest and jail Hillary Clinton

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton says there is now enough evidence to arrest and successfully convict Hillary Clinton. 

According to Fitton, the evidence against Clinton’s mishandling of classified information is overwhelming, as is the evidence of decades worth of criminal corruption.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Fitton spoke about Hillary’s classified information being found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Weiner’s wife and Hillary aide Huma Abedin transmitted classified information and passwords on her Yahoo email accounts.

There are 2,800 government emails on Weiner’s laptop which the State Department is slowly releasing to the public. More emails found on Weiner’s laptop will be released Friday.

Fitton says the Justice Department needs to launch a serious investigation and prosecute Hillary and Huma.

Tom Fitton referred to Comey’s investigation into Hillary Clinton a “sham”.

“You got a Russia scandal, you’ve gotta Bahrain scandal, you gotta China scandal, you gotta Nigeria scandal…you still gotta Benghazi scandal!” Fitton said.

Fitton said, “We’ve known for some time the Clinton investigation was a sham and corrupt. The text messages are further proof. Clinton email investigation should be reopened. More than enough evidence, especially on classified info abuse, to arrest Mrs. Clinton now.”

