Tony Blair ‘In Talks’ To Plan His Return To Politics

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is reportedly preparing for a return to politics and is setting up an office close to Parliament in a bid to influence the Brexit negotiations.

It is understood that Blair held talks with senior British ministers and officials recently to engineer his comeback.

A source allegedly told the Sunday Times: “He’s not impressed with Theresa May. He thinks she’s a total lightweight. He thinks Jeremy Corbyn’s a nutter and the Tories are screwing up Brexit. He thinks there’s a massive hole in British politics that he can fill.”

Press TV reports:

Blair’s operations team is reportedly considering three potential sites for a new office near Westminster to relocate his 130 staff.

Since leaving Downing Street in 2007, Blair has largely remained disengaged in British politics because of his controversial instigation of the country’s involvement in the US-led war in Iraq.

The former Labour politician has been in close contact with former Chancellor George Osborne recently to discuss the exit from the European Union.

“Tony and George have been speaking and meeting and have had lots of conversations about the post-Brexit political climate,” the source said.

On June 23, nearly 52 percent of British people voted to leave the EU, after 43 years of membership, a decision that sent shockwaves throughout the world.

Last month, Blair called for a second EU referendum to be held when it becomes clearer what a withdrawal would actually mean for the future of the UK.

According to a memo recently leaked from the Cabinet Office, the UK government is overwhelmed by the amount of work that is needed to withdraw from the bloc.

Last month, the UK High Court ruled that an exit should be approved in the Parliament; further delaying Prime Minister May’s plans to trigger the Lisbon Treaty’s Article 50 and begin the process by March 2017 and finish it in two years.