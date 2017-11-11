Tony Blair Says He Was Aware Of Sexual Abuse At Westminster But ‘Wasn’t Involved’

Tony Blair said he was aware of sexual abuse in Westminster from his time in office but said it wasn’t something he got involved in.

The former prime minister said he was a family man during his time in Parliament.

“It’s a necessary change in culture that’s going to come about. I was never part of it, I was living in London and had a family he told BuzzFeedNews.

Yahoo News reports: Mr Blair’s comments come as Kerry McCarthy was hailed for her bravery in telling how she had received unwanted attention from MP Kelvin Hopkins spanning 20 years.

Ms McCarthy said the Luton North MP – who was currently suspended from the Labour Party pending an investigation into allegations over inappropriate behaviour towards a young activist – sent her a series of letters and cards making comments about her appearance.

She told the Press Association she believed Mr Hopkins, who urged her in two of the notes to “dispose” of them, knew his actions were wrong.

She said: “I absolutely believe he knew this behaviour was unacceptable. It made me feel uncomfortable in his presence and was quite upsetting.”

Ms McCarthy, 52, first met Mr Hopkins, 76, when she was in her late 20s in Luton and said in the years that followed he sent several notes which included references to her “pretty, petite” appearance.

She received another note on parliamentary writing paper on her 50th birthday, when by which time Ms McCarthy was an MP.

In a statement, Mr Hopkins said the complaint had caused him “immense personal hurt and utter dismay”.

He added: “I cannot understand why a Parliamentarian of such experience and standing, who is also such a long term friend, would not have told me that she was unhappy with any aspect of our friendship rather than going straight to the national press.”