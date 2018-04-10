Tony Blair Wants UK To Launch Military Action In Syria

Tony Blair has said that the UK should support taking military action against Syrian President Assad in response to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

He even claimed that the British government would not necessarily need parliament’s approval to launch air strikes against Syria.

The war criminal said that British prime minister Theresa May should be prepared to support potential US strikes because “non-intervention is also a policy with consequences”.

The Independent reports: Claiming that UK action against the Syrian regime is “highly likely”, Mr Blair said the government would not necessarily need to seek parliament’s approval for air strikes against the Assad regime.

Talk of possible UK military action follows reports that chemical weapons were used in the formerly rebel-held town of Douma.

Medical agencies say dozens of people were killed in the attack, which has been widely blamed on the Assad regime.

In response, Donald Trump said the US “cannot allow” the use of chemical weapons against civilians and promised to make “major decisions” in the next 48 hours.

“Nothing is off the table”, he said. “It will be met, and it will be met forcefully.”

Mr Blair said the UK government should “support US action”. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If the US are taking action, we should be prepared to be alongside them.

“Last year they took military action and that was supposed to deter these attacks. It obviously had some impact, but now we have another one of those attacks.”

He added: “It’s important to realise that if we allow it to go unchecked and unanswered, then obviously the Assad regime and their outsider backers in Russia and Iran will feel emboldened to do more, so I think it is important that we react.

“If the Americans are prepared to act and are going to act fast, I think ourselves – probably the French government will be in the same position – should be supportive, because it’s important that when chemical weapons are used in this way and the international community has taken a firm position against it, then you have to enforce it.”

The US hit Syrian air bases with dozens of missiles last April after intelligence suggested the Assad regime was responsible for using chemical weapons in the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province.

The latest attack also resulted in a strike against a Syrian base, which Russia and Syria claimed was carried out by Israel.

Mr Blair warned that failure to take further action against Assad would have “consequences”.

“It’s extremely difficult but the problem is non-intervention is also a policy with consequences,” he said.

“Iraq shows you intervention is extremely difficult but non-intervention, as we see from Syria, is also extremely difficult.”