Tony Podesta Arrested: Indictments Issued Against Hillary Clinton & John Podesta

Democrat lobbyist Tony Podesta was arrested Saturday night and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals office as new indictments were also issued against Hillary Clinton and John Podesta.

Tony Podesta is the founder of the Podesta Group and brother of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chair. He was forced to resign earlier this week amid an ongoing criminal investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, as rumors swirled that a sealed indictment may have been issued against him.

Scoop: Tony Podesta is one of the sealed indictments. — James Brower 🍦 (@jbro_1776) November 3, 2017

According to sources within the U.S. Marshals Office, Tony voluntarily handed himself in late on Saturday night on the basis that there would be no media coverage of his arrest.

Lawyers for Hillary Clinton and John Podesta are pleading with Mueller to keep their indictments sealed and have similarly agreed to hand themselves in next week under the same agreement.

Despite the media blackout, a public record confirms Tony Podesta’s arrest in Washington D.C and can be viewed online here.

To access the arrest record requires a paid subscription, but those details have been obtained and are as follows:

Anthony T Podesta

74 Washington,

DC Falls Church,

VA Lehigh Acres,

FL New York, NY

(202) 393-****

(202) 363-****

(202) 667-****

(202) 450-****

(202) 671-****

a*******@gmail.com

p******@podesta.com

a**************@yahoo.com

a**************@aol.com

a**********@winning.com

If search query is accurate, Tony Podesta, @johnpodesta‘s brother has an email address at https://t.co/fhJ8h0DqPa, Charlie Sheen’s website. pic.twitter.com/rEPJ1ZWrE6 — TrumpGuy (@TrumpGuyTV) November 5, 2017

The podesta@podesta.com email address matches the ones used by Tony in the Wikileaks release.

Note that Tony Podesta has provided authorities with an email address for the domain name winning.com – a site that belongs to Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen.

Why on earth would a Democrat lobbying connected to the Clinton’s have an admin email address for Charlie Sheen’s website?