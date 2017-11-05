Tony Podesta Arrested: Indictments Issued Against Hillary Clinton & John Podesta

Tony Podesta taken into police custody as indictments issued for Hillary Clinton and his brother John Podesta

Democrat lobbyist Tony Podesta was arrested Saturday night and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals office as new indictments were also issued against Hillary Clinton and John Podesta.

Tony Podesta is the founder of the Podesta Group and brother of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chair. He was forced to resign earlier this week amid an ongoing criminal investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, as rumors swirled that a sealed indictment may have been issued against him.

According to sources within the U.S. Marshals Office, Tony voluntarily handed himself in late on Saturday night on the basis that there would be no media coverage of his arrest.

Lawyers for Hillary Clinton and John Podesta are pleading with Mueller to keep their indictments sealed and have similarly agreed to hand themselves in next week under the same agreement.

Despite the media blackout, a public record confirms Tony Podesta’s arrest in Washington D.C and can be viewed online here.

To access the arrest record requires a paid subscription, but those details have been obtained and are as follows:

Anthony T Podesta
74 Washington,
DC Falls Church,
VA Lehigh Acres,
FL New York, NY
(202) 393-****
(202) 363-****
(202) 667-****
(202) 450-****
(202) 671-****
a*******@gmail.com
p******@podesta.com
a**************@yahoo.com
a**************@aol.com
a**********@winning.com

The podesta@podesta.com email address matches the ones used by Tony in the Wikileaks release.

Note that Tony Podesta has provided authorities with an email address for the domain name winning.com – a site that belongs to Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen.

Why on earth would a Democrat lobbying connected to the Clinton’s have an admin email address for Charlie Sheen’s website?

  • clarioncaller

    What, no ‘Perp Walk’? I feel totally cheated. America needs to see Hillary in shackles.

  • anonymous4u4me

    Is this the calm before the storm Trump was speaking of? He leaves dodge and some big figures get arrested. Not that they will go to jail, as that is another story.