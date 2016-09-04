Latest

Top Neurologist Says ADHD Is A Fake Disorder

Posted on September 4, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Health // 21 Comments

Top doctor says ADHD is a fake disease, designed to make big pharma money

A respected Neurologist has come forward and admitted that Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) does not exist, and is really only an umbrella of symptoms and not actually a disease. 

Dr Richard Saul has published a book called “ADHD Does Not Exist: The Truth About Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder,” claiming that the number of people who actually suffer from the disorder is zero.

Collective-evolution.com reports:

Richard Saul is a neurologist who has had a long career in examining patients who have been having trouble with short attention spans and inability to focus. From his first hand experience, he feels that ADHD is nothing more than a fake disorder that is really only an umbrella of symptoms and not actually a disease. He strongly feels that it should not be listed as a separate disorder in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic & Statistical Manual, all detailed in his book which is set to release in February 2014.

As it stands, ADHD is defined as a psychiatric disorder that is neurodevelopmental. In order for diagnosis, significant issues with attention and/or hyperactivity and acting impulsively that are not appropriate for a person’s age must be present. The number of ADHD diagnoses has increased greatly in recent years due to the fact that doctors are using the disorder as a simple means to not only explain lack of focus or attention but also to allow the use of medication which can mean direct benefit for the doctor. Saul feels that many parents these days are looking for any way to get their kids to sit down and remain quiet and ADHD, and the medications that go along with it, can be the quick fix they are looking for. Currently, 1 in 9 children are labelled as ADHD and of that, two-thirds of them are on some sort of drug.

Unfortunately this solution is not an effective one as the drugs are dangerous and contain addictive stimulants. While many doctors are prescribing them without question, there should be a lot more thought that goes into addressing the root issue well before drugs are pushed. According to Saul, trying to treat something like ADHD as a disease is a big mistake. It can be seen as going into a doctor’s office with heart pains and simply being prescribed painkillers. Yes, you may walk away pain-free for a few hours, but then you die of a heart attack. Without looking to the core issue, we cannot properly know what is going on.

“ADHD makes a great excuse, the diagnosis can be an easy-to-reach-for crutch. Moreover, there’s an attractive element to an ADHD diagnosis, especially in adults. It can be exciting to think of oneself as involved in many things at once, rather than stuck in a boring rut.” Richard Saul

  • Tracey Thomas

    I agree that there is a lot of misdiagnosis, but being the mother of an adhd child, I very firmly agree that this condition does exist and I still have the mental anguish to prove it

    • http://boldbravemedia.com Eddie Dunne

      We weren’t designed to sit in a classroom for nearly 8 hours a day holding pencils learning about things that we truly have no interest in. I’ll lay a bet on it that your child thrives with much enthusiasm and focus when he/she is excited about a project.

  • Doctor Elron

    Can we have a list of the sources you used for this article? You must realize that big pharma doesn’t make their money off of generic medications. Adderall generics cost as little as 90 dollars at any pharmacy.

  • Jennifer Stephan

    Medicine is not the only answer. Look into Hardy Nutritionals, the pioneers of treating mental health without meds.

