Top Scientist Resigns Admitting Global Warming Is A Big Scam

Posted on September 29, 2015

Global warming scientist resigns after admitting global warming is a big scam

Top US scientist Hal Lewis resigned from his post at the University of California after admitting that global warming was a big scam, in a shocking resignation letter.

From the Telegraph

The following is a letter to the American Physical Society released to the public by Professor Emeritus of physics Hal Lewis of the University of California at Santa Barbara

Sent: Friday, 08 October 2010 17:19 Hal Lewis
From: Hal Lewis, University of California, Santa Barbara
To: Curtis G. Callan, Jr., Princeton University, President of the American Physical Society
6 October 2010

Dear Curt:

When I first joined the American Physical Society sixty-seven years ago it was much smaller, much gentler, and as yet uncorrupted by the money flood (a threat against which Dwight Eisenhower warned a half-century ago).

Indeed, the choice of physics as a profession was then a guarantor of a life of poverty and abstinence – it was World War II that changed all that. The prospect of worldly gain drove few physicists. As recently as thirty-five years ago, when I chaired the first APS study of a contentious social/scientific issue, The Reactor Safety Study, though there were zealots aplenty on the outside there was no hint of inordinate pressure on us as physicists. We were therefore able to produce what I believe was and is an honest appraisal of the situation at that time. We were further enabled by the presence of an oversight committee consisting of Pief Panofsky, Vicki Weisskopf, and Hans Bethe, all towering physicists beyond reproach. I was proud of what we did in a charged atmosphere. In the end the oversight committee, in its report to the APS President, noted the complete independence in which we did the job, and predicted that the report would be attacked from both sides. What greater tribute could there be?

How different it is now. The giants no longer walk the earth, and the money flood has become the raison d’être of much physics research, the vital sustenance of much more, and it provides the support for untold numbers of professional jobs. For reasons that will soon become clear my former pride at being an APS Fellow all these years has been turned into shame, and I am forced, with no pleasure at all, to offer you my resignation from the Society.

It is of course, the global warming scam, with the (literally) trillions of dollars driving it, that has corrupted so many scientists, and has carried APS before it like a rogue wave. It is the greatest and most successful pseudoscientific fraud I have seen in my long life as a physicist. Anyone who has the faintest doubt that this is so should force himself to read the ClimateGate documents, which lay it bare. (Montford’s book organizes the facts very well.) I don’t believe that any real physicist, nay scientist, can read that stuff without revulsion. I would almost make that revulsion a definition of the word scientist.

So what has the APS, as an organization, done in the face of this challenge? It has accepted the corruption as the norm, and gone along with it…

I do feel the need to add one note, and this is conjecture, since it is always risky to discuss other people’s motives. This scheming at APS HQ is so bizarre that there cannot be a simple explanation for it. Some have held that the physicists of today are not as smart as they used to be, but I don’t think that is an issue. I think it is the money, exactly what Eisenhower warned about a half-century ago. There are indeed trillions of dollars involved, to say nothing of the fame and glory (and frequent trips to exotic islands) that go with being a member of the club.

    The latest research achievements of water science:
    Discover a new scientific formula of water (Answer of the most difficult question of global hydroelectric):
    Do not worry because new formula discover can solve the world environment problems (Ee>Ep+ E1at). The use of oil and gas has ended really! This new formula works with its new method (Immersion Turbines in depth of sea in zero resultant forces). Thus in power generation, water does not exit from the dams! This is a new industrial revolution in the world. All the scientists in the world are in the shock now. With this great discovery will solve the problem of global warming too. It is a scientific fact. I found the answer a question of science that hundreds of years, scientists are looking for answers. Now the time has come to say that we could find a new theory to produce clean energy more powerful than atomic energy:
    The scientific use of the formula (Ee> Ep+E1at) and the most advanced new method of producing electricity from immersion turbines in depth of seas and oceans water. With amazing discover of a new clean energy formula in depth of water (E>P+1at). The immersion turbine method in depth of sea is the base of this new model. This invention can change the world and it can start a new industrial revolution in the world. Many scientists believe that the discovery of the formula is unparalleled. Although many still in shock! How this formula has not be discovered by scientists in the world. This invention is patented in Department of Justice in Kurdestan of Iraq No. 952/6 on 12/6/2013. You can read the articles of (Change the world with Kurdistan ’s industrial revolution) and (A Kurdish inventor has found a new method for electricity production under water).
    Now the earth moves toward destruction. Concerns all the scientists and the people is absolutely true. Fortunately, the new formula has been discovered. This formula is the only hope to stop the cycle of human destruction of the planet. This formula is now in the hands of people that hope to survive. The answer of world hard question on hydroelectric have been answered! Then from this time, everything is simple. The cost of building the power plant is very low. The new power plant works with water and air play in depth of water and seas. The amount of energy in proportion to the quality of the installation and the amount of water input and output of the system is different. When the new method began to work! All methods and systems for energy production in the world will change. This is unbelievable and this is perfectly normal. All clean energy industries are driven by new hydroelectric. This means that millions of megawatt hours of electricity produced free. One of the new methods used in industrial preservation and protection of the marine creatures. All systems are protective filter. Air is injected to increase the dissolved oxygen in the sea and the sea is refined. My new formula and new method can change the world and start a new industrial revolution soon.
    I do not have to navigate on the surface and at depth. This new formula works with its new method (Immersion Turbines in depth of sea in zero resultant forces). Thus in power generation, water does not exit from the dams! This is a simple form of advanced technology. Constant power plants in water can helps to transfer the energy to the cities. Power transmission cabling system must be secure and safe of industrial. My work is not too important! I just answer a scientific question. Answer to a hard question that scientists are searching for hundreds of years. My new formula and new method can change the world and start a new industrial revolution soon. This invention is patented in Department of Justice in Kurdestan of Iraq No. 952/6 on 12/6/2013. All the scientists have accepted this theory. Investigate the truth is simple. I have to say that this method is very new. It is different from with all the old ways of hydroelectric that we knew them (Hydroelectric of dams and waves and lagoon power plant). Note: This new solution and this new formula invention in Iraq and Turkey to formally accepted.
    http://rudaw.net/NewsDetails.aspx?pageid=110844

  • http://wermenh.com/index.html Ric Werme

    Wow, how can one short story have so many mistakes?

    Lewis did not resign from UCSB as far as I know, I think he was long retired (note he was professor emeritus…). He did resign from the APS – in 2010. Then he died the next year in 2011.

    Presenting this as a new event is very poor journalism and fact checking.

    http://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/10/16/hal-lewis-my-resignation-from-the-american-physical-society/
    http://wattsupwiththat.com/2011/07/09/obituary-hal-lewis/

    • Duddioman

      Right. The letter was dated 2010. When he resigned APS. Seems your facts corroborate the narrative above….

      • Somchai

        I consider myself well read and I did not know about his resignation until I saw this. The MSM has apparently kept it under wraps for the most part. Thank God for social media, even with warts and all.With the MSM you only get the information that drives the NARRATIVE. Any facts that undermine the NARRATIVE are omitted.

    • PghGuy

      No, Ric Werme. Considering the seriousness of all the trillions of dollars going toward climate change science and development of alternative sources of energy, all of the regulations promulgated in the coal and petrochemical industry, and the ideological shift being forced upon us, that is, the political correctness of accepting and believing in man-made climate change, and having it forced upon our children’s minds, demands that this resignation letter be brought to light even if it is 5 years after the fact. You do not get away with calling it poor journalism! Your comment is a poor critique of this article.

  • Jack Listerio

    …………..Professor Woodcock told the Yorkshire Evening Post:.

    “The term ‘climate change’ is meaningless. The Earth’s climate has been changing since time immemorial, that is since the Earth was formed 1,000 million years ago. The theory of ‘man-made climate change’ is an unsubstantiated hypothesis [about] our climate [which says it] has been adversely affected by the burning of fossil fuels in the last 100 years, causing the average temperature on the earth’s surface to increase very slightly but with disastrous environmental consequences.

    “The theory is that the CO2 emitted by burning fossil fuel is the ‘greenhouse gas’ causes ‘global warming’ – in fact, water is a much more powerful greenhouse gas and there is 20 time more of it in our atmosphere (around one per cent of the atmosphere) whereas CO2 is only 0.04 per cent.

    “There is no reproducible scientific evidence CO2 has significantly increased in the last 100 years.”

    He also said:

    “Even the term ‘global warming’ does not mean anything unless you give it a time scale. The temperature of the earth has been going up and down for millions of years, if there are extremes, it’s nothing to do with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, it’s not permanent and it’s not caused by us. Global warming is nonsense.”

    Professor Woodcock dismissed evidence for global warming, such as the floods that deluged large parts of Britain this winter, as “anecdotal” and therefore meaningless in science.

    “Events can happen with frequencies on all time scales in the physics of a chaotic system such as the weather. Any point on lowland can flood up to a certain level on all time scales from one month to millions of years and it’s completely unpredictable beyond around five days.”

    Also, the only reason we regularly hear that we have had the most extreme weather “since records began” is that records only began about 100 years ago.

    “The reason records seem to be being frequently broken is simply because we only started keeping them about 100 years ago. There will always be some record broken somewhere when we have another natural fluctuation in weather.

    “It’s absolutely stupid to blame floods on climate change, as I read the Prime Minister did recently. I don’t blame the politicians in this case, however, I blame his so-called scientific advisors.”

    When asked how can say this when most of the world’s scientists, political leaders and people in general are committed to the theory of global warming, Prof Woodcock answered bluntly:

    “This is not the way science works. If you tell me that you have a theory there is a teapot in orbit between the earth and the moon, it’s not up to me to prove it does not exist, it’s up to you to provide the reproducible scientific evidence for your theory.

    “Such evidence for the man-made climate change theory has not been forthcoming.”

    This lack of evidence has not stopped a whole green industry building up, however. At the behest of that industry, governments have been passing ever more regulations that make life more difficult and expensive.

    “…the damage to our economy the climate change lobby is now costing us is infinitely more destructive to the livelihoods of our grand-children. Indeed, we grand-parents are finding it increasingly expensive just to keep warm as a consequence of the idiotic decisions our politicians have taken in recent years about the green production of electricity.”

    Professor Woodcock is the latest scientist to come out against the theory of man-made global warming. James Lovelock, once described as a “green guru”, earlier this month said that climate scientists “just guess”, and that no one really knows what’s happening.

    Judith Curry, chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, also said that she was “duped into supporting the IPCC” and added “If the IPCC is dogma, then count me in as a heretic

    • Lunarcat

      I am no scientist but in grade school natural science classes we learned about tree rings. They are the truest indicators of “climate change”, long before mankind showed up the earth’s atmosphere/climate/land masses/ specious etc have all been changing. And for every article that disproves climate change there is a corresponding article that proves it is happening with photos of emaciated polar bears, dead seals on the California coast, the warm “blob” in the Pacific & everybody has a Phd.! My forte is Nutrition/Food Safety/HACCAP etc. So trust me with your nutrition needs & I have to trust someone else’s knowledge on climate change. And somebody is lying. And for the record I agree with Professor Woodcock.

      • pappy51

        Just wondering. How does a photo of an emancipated polar bear prove global warming?

        • Jack Listerio

          polar bears was just another BS stunt puled by the leftiss just like the seals. Its all BS to turn emotional based heart felt feelings into political action so they hoped for but failed miserably,meanwhile as the titanic goes under the waves Obama played on!

          • margey

            Wtf does Obama have to do with this and no asshole conspiracy theories allowed in your answer?

          • Jack Listerio

            Owebamas the queen of the enviromental Nazis or didn’t you know that…………everything he touched with his green agenda sank……….just as quick as axpayer funding stopped. Especially the windmills…….abandoned all over the country to expensive o operate or maintain. The to expensive to tear down,so they sit like ugly ducklings across the nation.

          • margey

            What are you even talking about? I just googled your accusation, these articles started making the rounds in 2008. But “owebama is the queen of the environmental Nazis”? Good trick. People like you just love to blame any fucking thing on Obama. Great your head out of your ass. Someone told me Iraq and Afghanistan were Obama’s wars the other day. ???? Huh? Really???

          • Jack Listerio

            IPCC Researchers Admit Global Warming Fraud
            http://www.thenewamerican.com/…/6748-ipcc-researchers-admit-global-warmi...
            Cached
            SimilarMonday, 23 November 2009 … Global warming alarmists are scrambling to save face after hackers stole hundreds of incriminating … e-mail to one of his collaborators: “Mike, Can you delete any e-mails you may have had with Keith re AR4?

          • Mark Giovanni Sandore

            Obama is blameless.

          • Tom

            So I guess you’re going to tell me Obama is not trying to regulate the coal industry out of existence?

          • Paul Odenwelder

            Who was it that promised to bankrupt the coal industry while subsidizing companies like Solyndra and ener1? I also recall him making a comment that energy costs would necessarily skyrocket under his energy policies.
            He has turned the EPA into the most powerful, least accountable agency in the US gov’t.

            Maybe you should lay off the Kool aide….

          • margey

            I’m so sick of hearing about koolaid. What a stupid trope.

          • 97E

            Maybe if you retarded cunts didn’t keep proving the trope so incredibly accurate, people would stop using it?

            You really need to take your PEBKAC somewhere else, girl.

          • margey

            Fuck yourself.

          • margey

            Why? Am I bothering you?

          • Bill

            Head in the sand

          • Steve

            I’m so sick of hearing about koolaid. What a stupid trope.

            About as sick of hearing it as you are of drinking it.

          • jackrussell

            margay, you JUST googled his ‘accusation’? You’re a raving lunatic. If you had any interest at all in how destructive Obama is and has been since he scammed his way onto the scene you wouldn’t ‘just’ now be googling his destruction, you would be so awash in information about it you wouldn’t NEED to challenge another person to do your work for you.

          • margey

            Sorry. Don’t see it. You’re raving a little yourself there, my dear. Apparently you enjoyed the bush years- wars, economic collapse and all.

          • Trbig

            You mean the economic collapse caused bu the dems that forced banks to loan money to people to buy a home they KNEW wouldn’t be able to pay it back? The housing crash caused the Wall Street crash and the housing crash is all the dems’ baby. Bush tried 14 times to reign in Sally Mae/Freddie Mac and was shot down every time, being told nothing was wrong with these programs and was even called a racist. Now low-informed voters like you blame him for it. Baffling.

          • margey

            You have to be kidding. Bush pushed for Fredie Mac and Fanny Mae to meet new goals for low income lending, and for first time buyers to be able to qualify for no down payment loans. Talk about low informed voters. I’m not surprised you’re baffled.

          • Jbaker

            That’s a lie and you know it.

          • margey

            Right, and it took 30 years for it to blow up the housing market.

          • porclain

            Sorry but thats how it works in the real world. Look how long it took detroit to implode under Democratic Rule. Now look at flint, Dems created that mess but they then allow a Republican in to fix their mess and blame him for what they created. This shit doesn’t happen overnight. Its called unintended consequences. Just look at Obamacare. Why do you think he gave so many exemptions, so that the full impact of its failure would not be realized until he was out of office. But hey he got the job done, ruined our healthcare even for those that didn’t have healthcare but were always serviced by hospitals it was illegal to turn them away. Now what have they go. They can’t afford a home to live in and they can’t afford premiums but hey if they get any money at all they get to pay the fine. Insanity.

          • TAMPABAY53

            I knew about Clinton, bush, and Obama. didn’t know about carter. I just checked. thank you for the heads up.

          • Mickey Emerson

            Seems to me it was Clinton that repealed Glass Steagall,FM and FM kinda suckered into that. Of course they dumped that junk after.
            In fact Clinton threatened the loan companies and banks if they didn’t make the loans to people that were not qualified.
            Why argue with people that cherry pick and twist stuff around.
            Then never mind they changed the tax laws pertaining to real estate as well.
            These people are desperate to blame everything on one person, namely Bush, so ridiculous.

          • TAMPABAY53

            it was clinton that signed the bill to force banks to loan to people that could not afford a loan (CRA 1995) and bush did nothing to stop it. bush did help with it after he took office

          • Miguel526

            It’s you who are baffled. So easy to see your emo-grasping, as I was once idiot enough to believe my former party operatives’ academia-orchestrated lies, omissions, deceptions & diversions, (all of them in it “For The Cash, Man”)!

          • porclain

            No honey that was Clinton with Glass steigal. You truly are uninformed

          • margey

            Check it out. Google is your friend.

          • margey

            Honey.

          • kim

            omg. You ARE kidding, right? It is all right there, on youtube. The congressional hearings…Cuomo telling the press that they (clinton) were pushing for low income home ownership that there would be problems…EVERY BIT of it is on youtube on video. Even Barney Frank saying there was nothing wrong with Fannie and Freddie after the republicans were pushing for regulating them.
            Good grief, even Bill Clinton took responsibility for it. HELLO?

          • margey
          • kim

            I read the opinion piece you posted. You might read thru the comments below it. You might also read these:
            http://reason.com/archives/2012/10/14/clintons-legacy-the-financial-and-housin
            http://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2011/12/hey-barney-frank-the-government-did-cause-the-housing-crisis/249903/
            https://scottystarnes.wordpress.com/2013/01/11/dodd-frank-regulators-admit-that-clintons-subprime-mortgage-scheme-caused-the-economic-and-housing-crisis/
            http://nypost.com/2012/09/05/bubba-the-housing-bubble/

            If, however, you choose not to read any of these, at least read the comments on the guy who “changed his mind”(his words) about who he THINKS is responsible for the housing crisis.

            oh, yeah…Read it.

          • kim

            shoot, forgot one. Pay particular attention to the comments below the video and links included: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTZIB6Sika4

          • mcjenny

            Bush called for more regulation for F&F something like 30+ times. Talk about low info voters

          • jackrussell

            Your use of ‘apparently’ explains your leaps in assumption. I’m not a Bush fan. Would you care to elaborate on what gave you that conclusion?

          • Steve

            Obama deserted Iraq and left. Obama has taken us back into war in Iraq. Obama took us to war in Libya. Obama has given us as of this moment, the lowest labor Participation rates since Carter’s Great Inflation/Recession in 1977. Obama has brought us the worst of racial relations since the early 1960″s ( I was there). Apparently you are enjoying all Obama has given us.

          • margey

            Yup. Thanks Obama. You’ve ruined everything.

          • Letthemeatcake

            Yes, Obama has ruined much for his multinational corporate masters. Obama has also orchestrated more ruination with the international trade deals like the TPP that Obama has brokered for his multinational corporate masters like Monsanto and GE thank Obama by liberally greasing Obama’s palms. Obama will leave the Oval Office a multi-millionaire with a mansion waiting for him. Al Gore has many mansions and thinks he can globally play God.

          • Glenn Griffith

            Ohhhh. She Googled it….we are dealing with a pro on the matter. Rofl

          • Bill

            Obama has said that climate change is the most pressing problem of our times – more important than Jihad is terrorism. He is indeed influencing this whole green movement crap

          • Mychele Hillary

            What about abandoned nuclear facilities that sit there, too expensive to tear down? What do they prove?

          • porclain

            They prove that once they were consider too dangerous we stopped building them. Same should happen to the green freaks. If it is failing stop producing it, it costs too much for what little it produces.

          • ScorpioMommy68

            WOW! For whatever reason this story finally made it to my desktop this much later, “margey”, you’re hilarious! You start on the board trolling and end up demanding people give YOU answers and you add your own private caveat? You’re pathetic and I hope you’re doing better at this time. *RME*

          • margey

            Thank you for your considered response. Is disagreeing now considered trolling?

          • ScorpioMommy68

            You’re quite welcome. There’s disagreeing and there’s what YOU do. You TROLL.

          • margey

            Lol

          • Steve Amolsch

            He spoke at IPCC. He said the greatest threat facing America is man made global warming. That was easy….lol

          • Susan P
          • Mac Sterling

            The whole Polar Bear lie was started when someone found a picture of a bear sitting on a small piece of ice that was floating by. Polar Bears are cute and we all like Coke, so Algore said that my 4X4 was killing this poor sad creature. With the education system in this country, there is little wonder America fell for it.

        • Yvette Nelson

          *emaciated

          • KEM2

            Thank you for that correction. I thought I had missed some Polar Bear Freedom movement.

        • Mark Giovanni Sandore

          you need to ask Al Gore. You’ll be able to talk to him on visiting days at the prison he’ll be serving time at … stay tuned.

        • margey

          emancipated? Look it up for chrissakes.

          • pappy51

            Sorry. I forgot this was an article about spelling.

          • margey

            It’s not. It helps to know the meaning of words you use though

          • pappy51

            Yes. Thank you so much. My mistake. A ill placed n and spellcheck got me. All my fault. Are you good? Anyway. How does a photo of an “emaciated” polar bear prove global warming?

          • kim

            “Great your head out of your ass” Since you are the spelling master here, and so perfect, can you explain this comment from your previous post? I am thinking glass houses and stones, how about you?

        • phoenixinoz

          polar bears die of starvation for the ice plate floats on which they hunt seals have melted. This makes it extremely hard for they have to swim arduously long distances to hunt for seals in unfamiliar locale. They use up huge quantities of their stored fat on long swims and unsuccessful hunts. Polar ice is melting and blind Freddo knows it.

        • Alex Peshansky

          Especially as polar bear, being the top (animal) predator in the Arctic, does not have any natural enemies, and so its natural death is the death from starvation.

          • Story

            Or age or illness. These nuts act like no polar bear in polar bear history has ever died of anything other than AGW. How convenient to find one so old he literally wanders off and starves to death because he mentally and / or physically is no longer able to hunt.

      • Jack Listerio

        If you read about tree rings youd note that rings increase in size when more rain occurs and lessens during times of drought,other than that there is nothing to learn from rings of trees except how old it is……..climate cange via man made cause is nothing more than political BS for the UN and its New world order they are so frantically trying to get in place before owebamas time in office is gone and with it all hope for the socialists of a world run by them.

        • margey

          Wait, I thought he was going to suspend elections and declare himself master of the world? And take away our guns! And, and….

          • Ddtgwt

            Margery, head back to Grubervill, Obama and the self declared “other half of his brain” Valerie Jarrett have new talking points for for you to memorize.

        • MrScorpio

          When you read the emails where they suggest that you use particular tree rings and not others because one lot confirms AGW and the others do not it says a lot about the commitment to AGW.

      • Bucks

        I just read were there is more ice in the artic then ever.god will Change the earth no man .al gore is the biggest idiot that ever lived he is scientists he is nothing but a pissed off man thar loss a election. .let me put it simple he is a fucking idiot .and it’s about money .and about your science class and trees u must of had a idiot for a teacher .

    • Bob

      Here is a real scientific research paper of observation and experimentation of climate change in NW Alaska. This is the gold standard. It is real research done over time with calculations and causal effects. The conclusion are based completely on the data with no political, social, or decision science. It isn’t a speech or an opinion or anecdotal evidence (as Prof Woodcock has given you). Search out this type of research and you will never be misled by media, politicians, and groups that have financial interests.
      http://environment.yale.edu/climate-communication/files/Gorokovich_and_Leiserowitz_%282014%29_Integrating_coastal_vulnerability_and_subistence_resource_mapping_in_NW_AK.pdf

      • Jack Listerio

        Its all BS………………..Everyones laughed the climate BS out the window now or haven’t you figured it out yet.

        • Bob

          Everyone hasn’t laughed climate change out the window. Scientists haven’t laughed it out the window. I stand by my encouragement to seek out real scientific studies like the one linked above.

          • jackrussell

            Of course no one has laughed ‘climate change’ out the window, ‘Bob’. Do you have any comprehension of what ‘climate’ consists of? Are you at all aware of the scale of climate from ‘static to dynamic’? Please, Bob, tell me any time in the entire scope of the exploration of our planet when there was ANY form of ‘static climate state’. Seeking out ‘real scientific studies’ is what has caused the backlash against the fallacious ‘97% of scientists’ BS that is shouted each time a genuine scientist offers up his reputation and career to point out the jury rigging that has occurred in climate science over the last 45 years. And, honestly, Bob, trotting out Yale as some sort of neutral arbiter of information is simply almost too comical to even wade through. It can be done, but it sure takes a firm grip on the old nose to tolerate the socialist/New Age ‘progressivism’ that Yale has come to represent trying to remain viable outside the hallowed myopic world of academia.

          • Bob

            Here something else from another socialist/ New Age university: Purdue: https://owl.english.purdue.edu/owl/resource/577/01/ How to Use Quotation Marks.
            That research report from Yale is real scientific research. There are no references to politics just facts, experimentation, and results. You are saying that Yale scientists aren’t “real” scientists. Then you trot out, with no research or reference, the dumbest questions on dynamic and static climate change. Who is saying that climates are static? Yale scientists? Al Gore? The term, Static, in Physics, means that scientists are concerned with bodies at rest or forces in equilibrium.
            Jack if you want to get your science information interpreted for you, carry on with the way you are going. If you can’t read a research report, go back to college. However, since all colleges are Communist/Socialist/New Age hallowed myopic academic think tanks, in your opinion, you may have to learn on your own.
            Facts are neutral. Jump off a building and you will fall straight to the ground. That is the law of gravity. It’s not socialist propaganda or politically driven. I stand by not being intellectually lazy and not using the excuse of 97% of the world’s scientists are socialist/New Age.
            Here is another research report from Northeastern University that addresses using pressure dipoles are a better way of understanding and predicting climate changes. It can make better use of static (see definition above) snapshots of climate data by using pressure dipoles to extrapolate more accurate date. It’s up-to-date research. Because, as you know, climate always changes. http://www.northeastern.edu/sds/DataGuided.pdf

          • jackrussell

            Bob, you did it. You fell into your own gravitational pull. I don’t care how ‘quotation marks’ should be used when I’m making a rapid response to stupidity by sheeple like you. Liberals are ubiquitous in their eagerness to try to pretend that simple grammatical missteps detract from truth. You are an idiot and you proved it right there.

          • Bob

            That makes no sense, Jack. Maybe your “rapid response” should based in facts. You should change your name from jackrussell to jackass because you like to “win” your arguments with stupid and unclear references and name-calling.
            Vaya con Dios, Jackass.

          • jackrussell

            A simple mind cannot comprehend even the explanation.

          • Bob

            Where are your “jury rigging” facts? Where are your climate facts? Peer reviewed scientific research has other scientists checking the voracity of the facts. I would like to let your simpleton accusations go, but I’m truly interested in science behind your claims. Just post some links or your scientific credentials and research to put this to rest.
            Debate like a gentleman and lets get to the truth.

          • Cynthia Cook

            The fact is historical climate change data is ignored by climate change proponents. In the last 2600 years, there have been four major climate changes, the Roman Warm period, the Dark Ages cold spell, the Medieval Warm period, and the Little Ice Age. If you bring any of these up, you re either ignored, excuses made or called names or a climate change denier. Look any of these up. The Little Ice Age is the main reason Viking settlements in Greenland collapsed. They arrived toward the end of the Medieval Warm period.

      • KrakenFartz

        The paper you posted simply assumes anthropogenic climate change as a starting point. It doesn’t argue for it or offer proof. Most of the papers that are cited as proof of the 97% ‘scientific consensus’ are just like this one. Circular reasoning.

        • Bob

          Exactly, KrakenFartz! It is research based on observation and testing. It has no political content, only facts. The problem is that the general public trusts the spin doctors that claim this and that is the future.
          The anthropogenic findings are facts based on man’s effect in NW Alaska. Plus, it is only one study. Science moves forward by using projects like this and creates a worthy hypothesis to continue new research.
          My simple point is: If you are truly interested in climate science, learn to read research reports. And, don’t trust people that twist facts to suit a purpose.

          • Pappa Bear

            People who are turning science into a fear based religion.

          • Mychele Hillary

            Do you think the same of cancer research?
            Ebola?
            Zika?

          • Mychele Hillary

            Hear, hear!

      • Pappa Bear

        Not only financial interests, but world domination interests after economies have been collapsed. One world government with one currency.

      • phoenixinoz

        Wasting your Time Bob, dumb clucks love being dumbass, their ability to reason is nonexistent. It is a mental ailment with no cure.

  • Jack Listerio

    ……..OSHA also took on the passive smoking fraud and this is what came of it:

    Reference Manual on Scientific Evidence: Third Edition

    This sorta says it all

    These limits generally are based on assessments of health risk and calculations of concentrations that are associated with what the regulators believe to be negligibly small risks. The calculations are made after first identifying the total dose of a chemical that is safe (poses a negligible risk) and then determining the concentration of that chemical in the medium of concern that should not be exceeded if exposed individuals (typically those at the high end of media contact) are not to incur a dose greater than the safe one.

    So OSHA standards are what is the guideline for what is acceptable ”SAFE LEVELS”

    OSHA SAFE LEVELS

    All this is in a small sealed room 9×20 and must occur in ONE HOUR.

    For Benzo[a]pyrene, 222,000 cigarettes.

    “For Acetone, 118,000 cigarettes.

    “Toluene would require 50,000 packs of simultaneously smoldering cigarettes.

    Acetaldehyde or Hydrazine, more than 14,000 smokers would need to light up.

    “For Hydroquinone, “only” 1250 cigarettes.

    For arsenic 2 million 500,000 smokers at one time.

    The same number of cigarettes required for the other so called chemicals in shs/ets will have the same outcomes.

    So, OSHA finally makes a statement on shs/ets :

    Field studies of environmental tobacco smoke indicate that under normal conditions, the components in tobacco smoke are diluted below existing Permissible Exposure Levels (PELS.) as referenced in the Air Contaminant Standard (29 CFR 1910.1000)…It would be very rare to find a workplace with so much smoking that any individual PEL would be exceeded.” -Letter From Greg Watchman, Acting Sec’y, OSHA.

    Why are their any smoking bans at all they have absolutely no validity to the courts or to science!

  • Dr Tim Ball-@pplonia

    I would like to tell you of my latest book and documentary.

    ‘The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science’.
    My latest documentary and video of my presentation.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPzpPXuASY8
    My website is
    Thank you.
    Tim

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPzpPXuASY8
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sO08Hhjes_0
    http://www.drtimball.com

    Debate between Dr Tim Ball and Elizabeth May
    Scroll down to Ian Jessop part 1
    http://www.cfax1070.com/Podcasts

    • suelogratis

      Dr Tim Ball has already been proven to not tell the truth. Amazing how all who deny human responsibility for our own actions are lackeys to big fuel industry. Common sense tells us there is immensely more monetary incentive for denying human responsibility for our actions than there is in facing our own actions. Even a non-scientist, who simply looks out the window and sees how poisoned our environment is from big industry and greed, understands.
      http://www.exxonsecrets.org/html/personfactsheet.php?id=1164

      • tps

        So no substantive discussion, no rational discussion of the facts or analysis, just more name calling. You are right! You convinced me! Now, who do I vote for to give up more of my liberty, more of my tax dollars, and increase regulations on how I live so the elite can continue flying on their jets laughing all the way to the bank.

        So when has the climate not been changing? What a drone.

        • Benjamin

          To be fair, I am not seeing much name calling… except for calling someone a drone… It isn’t unreasonable to bring to light someone with a history of questionable integrity, so from where I am standing there is more value in what Sue said than in your response, as yours was also lacking “substantive discussion”. I would love to see that, of course, so I, as a current fence-sitter, would love to hear your thoughts and reasoning on the subject.

          • tps

            Sure. Help me out with these:

            When was the climate not changing?

            What is the optimal temperature, and where? When did we have that in history? Since it is different all over the earth, how do you regulate the differences?

            The entire “anthropomorphic” cause of “Global Cooling” was the “settled science” of the 1970s that wanted us to turn our lives upside down by growing the government and reducing our lifestyles and individual liberty. If we did not pour 1,000s of tons of soot on the pools, a billion would freeze to death by the 1990s. See the NY Times, Newsweek, etc. (I always get called a liar on this until the ignorant do their own research and think deeper than a bumper sticker.)

            “Global Warming” was the “settled science” of the the 1990s and 2000s that wanted us to turn our lives upside down by growing the government and reducing our lifestyles and individual liberty. Different problem, same solution. Hmm. Then we find they were manipulating the data (“Hide the decline”), the hockey stick bullshit was demonstrated to be just that, and our NASA and govt. satelitte data show NO warming for the past 20 years now.

            So the true believers (red is now the new green) changed to “Climate Change” (so you can blame any event on humans, and now THAT is “settled science” and the answer: turn our lives upside down by growing the government and reducing our lifestyles and individual liberty.

            Huh, funny how that happens. Regardless of the problem, the solution is . . . always the same, isn’t it?

            There is a ball of burning gas in the sky called the sun. It has hot and cool spots that migrate inwards and outwards. It has brought about ice ages . . . and warming periods since the dawn of time. And the climate has never, ever, been constant anywhere on the planet, and science, for anyone who has graduated the 6th grade (even Jethro) is never, ever “settled.” Ask Galileo.

            When they figure out how to regulate the sun, let me know. In the meantime, until those screaming “Crisis! Crisis!” start acting like there is one and adjust their own lifestyles accordingly, they can keep their hands off my liberty and out of my pockets.

          • Benjamin

            That was great, thanks! I agree that the passed “certainty” the experts have expressed and their constant failure at prediction does speak against the current climate change movement. I certainly believe that humans can, and do, poison the environments around them in a manner and to a degree that is harmful to us. I think that we should be conscientious of how we impact the world in the long term. It isn’t just the healthiness of the environment and the earth, but I don’t want to live in a world where a forest is a rarity and (naturally) blue waters are a thing of the past.

            As for the idea that we will bring about a massive disaster through gasses released into the atmosphere and such… While the scientific community seems to all but agree, as you said they have come up short when it came down to it in the past. I appreciate all that science is achieving, and all we continue to learn, but we still know next to nothing, and our vision of reality is still very limited.

            For now I am on neither side, and am taking the wait-and-see approach. I am open to whatever information is discovered on the subject, and will consider any reasonable position presented from either side.

            Thanks again for your input!

          • tps

            Sure. On that “most scientists agree” thing–it’s a lie. Perpetuated over and over. http://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052702303480304579578462813553136

          • Tommy Jones

            No … It’s not a lie … The WSJ is not a scientific journal … You won’t find a single scientific association of any repute or note that denies warming …

          • kim

            He is referring to the “97%” myth which is a lie and has been perpetuated over and over. There are several noteable physicists that deny global warming. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCy_UOjEir0

          • Rick Freeland

            I too am a fence sitter where climate change is concerned, leaning more towards the naysayer’s side. I do believe, however, that humans have screwed up royally in the past when trying to manage ecosystems, or just through ignorance of how the Earth and its systems work. Poor farming practices coupled with natural drought caused the dust bowl; wiping out predators out west resulted in burgeoning numbers of prey animals that then suffered from starvation and disease. Our irresponsible manufacture and use of plastics keep feeding the great Pacific and Atlantic garbage patches. And mismanagement of timber resources have resulted in denuded landscapes and the encroachment of deserts. Hopefully one day humanity will understand and respect Earth’s systems and and learn how to work with them. But as population densities continue to increase across the planet (the main cause, in my opinion, for all of our sorrows), I’m not holding my breath.

          • Benjamin

            Essentially my exact feelings on the matter. And it is strange how it seems like so many of the problems we cause and deal with would at least be lessened by managing our population better. I don’t expect people to make much movement toward truly being responsible for the resources and environment around us unless something disastrous happens and we are directly hurt as a result.

          • jackrussell

            You’ve never been in any danger of such a world, though, Benjamin. And, certainly, I know that man CAN impact our planet in distinct ways. But, buying into the massive exaggerations that have been proven again and again to have agendas designed in jealousy of prospering societies and not in an altruistic pursuit of ‘earth healing’ is revealed by your commentary. Its nice that you are openminded enough to give tps credit for being exactly correct, even though you didn’t say those very words. But, your dogged clinging to unfounded fears and your tendency to accept a blame scenario that is absolutely baseless is contributory to the problem, not the answers to the actual questions.

          • Benjamin

            I admit that I have not dismissed the possibility of catastrophic consequences due to our impact on the planet. Do I believe that we will? No. Do I believe that we may? Yes. Does a single well stated argument on the internet completely swing my entire view? That would be dangerous. It factors into my opinion on the matter, but there have been plenty of equally convincing cases made to me from the other side. I honestly do not have any fear of some “ice age” coming upon us. My concern is more rested in the possibility of our harming our ability to sustain ourselves. Did I give TPS credit for being “exactly correct”? You must have a much greater perspective of reality to see precisely which studies, essays and arguments are objectively perfect. I lack this, as well as the arrogance to say which side is “exactly correct”. I am acutely aware of how small our view is of the universe and how we can impact it, so certainty is something I have little of, and caution I have plenty of. You did well seeing I did not wholeheartedly agree and find myself swayed to your side, but I think you missed the mark with “your dogged clinging to unfounded fears” and “buying into the massive exaggerations”. My concerns are more closely related to food shortages and droughts than to cheesy blockbuster propaganda like The Day After Tomorrow.

            Would you mind explaining the Jealousy aspect? That is interesting to me. Who are the jealous and of whom are they jealous? I know “Climate Change” has been a point of contention due to how trying to “prevent it” would hinder the economy. Is it related to that? Thanks!

          • Pappa Bear

            Some ice age coming upon us? We are in an ice age currently. Another glacial period coming upon us. Personally I would worry more about Yellowstone erupting which would end us in relatively short order.

          • Tommy Jones

            Newsweek & Time are not scientific journals … The American Meteorological Society records “7” peer reviewed papers on the “global cooling” from 65 to 79 … The same period records “45” papers on warming … While you may not be lying , you are woefully misinformed … It’s best to get your science from actual scientists & scientific journals , not super market rags …

          • toongoon

            “…It’s best to get your science from actual scientists & scientific journals…”

            Like Al Gore, Obama, the UN?
            John Coleman was excoriated for denying climate change. Should we ignore scientists who deny climate change and believe only those that believe in it like the discredited Michael Mann?

            People get their information from those rags because at least some of them have traditionally been able to reduce the jargon down to easy to understand terms.
            To only get information from confusing science journals that you need a science degree to understand is disingenuous.
            If there is true climate change happening there is no reason that the truth and evidence couldn’t be reduced to understandable terms. Lies and fear tactics about polar bears and hockey stick graphs should never have been used.

            The letter above makes the case that there is way too much money pumped into the climate issue which means there is too much political interest in forcing this belief on people. Politicians are the biggest pushers of climate change on us and they use one basic piece of evidence:
            A consensus among climate scientists.
            Politicians think in terms of elections but since when is science voted on?

          • suelogratis

            I’m trying to grasp which are the “rags” that we should not get our scientific information from?

            “To only get information from confusing science journals that you need a science degree to understand is disingenuous.”

            I’m trying to grasp why getting information from scientific, peer-reviewed research, which happens to be virtually consensus, is disingenuous. Where else should we turn?

            And I am trying to grasp what the “agenda” is that is motivating the climate-change advocates, and why people say those who do actual peer-reviewed research are elitists. I do know that elitists are motivated by big money and corporations. If you can point out this motivation, I’d be much obliged.

            I am open to climate change being challenged and even disproven. No scientist is a true scientist who can’t submit to peer review, to challenge. But I am still waiting to see a good challenge.

          • jackrussell

            Try doing a little research on the political agendas, sue. If you are brilliant enough to winnow out a conclusion that mankind is driving change in our climate you should surely be able to use viable sources to discern WHY brilliant scientists with a lifetime of personal achievement and reputation are willing to pen letters to organizations castigating them for fabricating a ruse.

          • Mud

            Technocracy movement to create global governance under the control of the UN. Money would be eliminated as a means of trade. You will be given a amount of energy you can use monthly, you can not trade it, if you do not use it you lose it. You pay for everything based on how much energy it took to make that “thing” no profit, no taxes.. Everyone works for the good of society. They have determined money is not the only driving force to get things done, example Linux. You hear the terms in writing on the UN website that everyone in the world will be economically equal as one of the primary goals of the 2030 Agenda. The political class must convince the world population that they and the only source Nobel enough to set the rations of energy. Oh the authorities to decide how you live and what you deserve are Acedemics that vote each other into supreme power over the world population by how much acedemic merit they have contributed. Carter, bush’s, Clinton’s are part of the organization that initiated this fundamental transformation of the world. Obama was hired and got his Nobel peace prize before he started because of his plan to get global warming back on track. If you read the TPP on wiki leaks most of it is turning over US sovergity to a world tribunal court on climate change. Corker act passed three months before the deal was solely for the purpose to give the republicans plausible deniability to vote against the TPP but gave the president the power to veto their no vote. The pope was flown to the US to announce the 2030 agenda world governance to try to get more support. The movement has to disarm the US citizens before the rest of the world will commit. It is the last step. Patrick Woods has been exposing this since the 70’s only thing I can not tie in is logically is the Muslim invasions, except causing unrest.

          • kim

            Then I assume you are alarmed by the threats to sue anyone who challenges the official stance on climate change right? I assume that you saw some big giant red flags go up when that news came out, correct? Follow the money.

          • kim

            https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/03/01/global-cooling-compilation/
            all the hyperlinks are there, You might note the “documentary” by the same guy that was advising Gore on Global warming years later (He was touting global cooling then)
            The problem is not the science but the politics. Any scientist worth his salt knows that you cannot state something as fact that you cannot reproduce. It is a joke to make a scientific “prediction” and call it a fact. Remember when eggs caused high cholesterol? Now they don’t do they?

          • kim

            I have often cited this compilation (with hyperlinks and references) for those who do not remember the “global freezing” of the 70’s. It’s pretty thorough.
            https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/03/01/global-cooling-compilation/

          • jackrussell

            Benjamin, its absolutely biased to find any fault with one man who has less character flaws than any number of the ‘man-made climate change’ brigade.

          • KrakenFartz

            Anyone’s integrity can be ‘questioned’ and anybody can be smeared. It is a standard activist tactic. As far as I can see, Dr. Tim Ball is honest, and the accusations thrown at him are pure casuistry. My only reservation against him is his association with the ‘Friends of Science’ cranks.

      • MaynardGKrebbs

        Please explain how Greenland was once GREEN ? The little ice age, which caused mass migration of legal immigration to America ? Anyone with a brain, and some history can tell it is cyclical . Explain no increase in surface temperature in over 18 years.

        • toongoon

          It was another scam:
          Greenland was called Greenland by Erik the Red (was he red?), who was in exile and wanted to attract people to a new colony. He thought you should give a land a good name so people would want to go there!

          • jackrussell

            Proven to be a wive’s tale with zero historical basis.

      • jackrussell

        Surely, sue, you’re not going to compare Dr. Ball’s credibility along side the PROVEN deception of the bought-and-paid for loopy ‘science'(fiction) creators in this ridiculously discredited cabal.

      • Cynthia Cook

        In the late 70’s and the 80’s, we were told that the air was getting cleaner as was our water. That we were doing a better job on the environment. Now its just the other way. As to carbon dioxide, just what is the proper amount? Plants need it to grow, etc. All life on this planet depends on plant life, which, again, depends on carbon dioxide. Every time we turn around and a new bad guy is needed, they bring up nww boogey man. I am not saying that man can not influence his environment, but these new scare tactics are going way overboard.

    • Mobius Loop

      One example of this man’s standards and something pretty funny is this video of Ball pretending to be in hiding.

      Strange how happily and how often he jumps out of the shadows when he needs to peddle a little more propaganda.

      His part in the video kicks in at 7:50min.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTJQPyTVtNA

      Can anyone hand on heart watch this then look at his shameless use of this site for self-publication and state that he has any credibility?

  • Dale

    This becomes much more valuable when the information is current. Once the information has been on the Internet for several years, it simply becomes “Ho-Hum” and is of limited additional use.
    However, we (or most of us) are always interested in “new” and “up-to-date” relevant information as it is made available.
    Just my POV.

    • PghGuy

      No, Dale. what matters and what is relevant is accurate reporting and scientific studies that are open to public analysis. You are a typical liberal. You seem to only want to believe reporting that excites you, that is, articles that support your assumed position, than focusing on studying both sides of the subject in order to arrive at an honest, well researched opinion. An honest person who subjects himself to rigorous accountability and study would not make the claim that you made in your comment.

      • Dale

        To whom are you directing your comment? As your ramblings have absolutely nothing to do with anything in my statement and as you know absolutely nothing about me or my fields of study, I have no idea whatsoever where you are trying to go with this.

        • jackrussell

          I think he based it on the drivel in your commentary.

          • Dale

            ??

  • MarvLS1

    I knew it was a scam back in 1993 when Al Gore went on a PBS kids show (my kids were little then) pushing the idea.

    It’s satisfying to know that a top scientist confirms the conclusion I came up with 22 years ago based on one simple axiom: If Al Gore says it, it’s wrong.

    • Syd Schultz

      Al Gore is now a rich man. Invested in GREEN tech.

      • Mike Heuer

        Al Gore always has been rich. He inherited an oil fortune. While I have little doubt he invested in green tech, it’s the carbon credit scam currently lining his pockets via his privately owned company.

        • Mark Giovanni Sandore

          So between Syd Schultz and Mike Heuer I think we have enough to make an arrest for fraud. Forward me Gore’s address and well get the wheels in motion to get this felon off the streets.

          • Mike Heuer

            Were you born that stupid, or did you hit your head or something?

          • dino digger

            Rent a van, I’ve got a few more that belong behind bars!!!

          • Kelvinator

            I’ll join you. I’ll bring the pitchforks.

      • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

        For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Mark 8:36

        • dino digger

          Amen!!

        • Lorraine F McCarthy

          AMEN!

        • khansgod01

          And now enter religion………

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            No, it is faith in the truth of God’s WORD! Religion is man made doctrines most always filled with lies as to how good or righteous he can be…. The truth is that there are none that are good in God’s eyes, all have sinned and fallen short of His desires for our lives, thus we all deserve death.. BUT He made a way for us who confess our sins and accept the His Son, Jesus.

          • khansgod01

            BLAH BLAH…… again…religion……being FORCED upon us….

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            God has never force any man to accept His ways, He gave man freewill to choose His ways or to deny His ways.. I am certainly not holding a gun to your head to force my beliefs on you or on anyone else…. Are you a child that someone needs to take your hand when you need to squat or are you an adult that can makeup your own mind for yourself?

          • khansgod01

            No, but you sure are spouting them left and right!!!

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            So, which are you a child or an adult capable of making your own decisions? And what am I Spouting, I make one comment and your get your panties all twisted in a wad ?

          • khansgod01

            No your right. But putting religion in a topic that GOD was never mention is FORCED. The story is about a scientist that resigned over what he thinks is not real. NOWHERE is religion mentioned.

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            It is not scientific facts that prove God’s WORD true but it is God’s WORD that has spoken hundreds and hundreds of verses anywhere from 1500 to 5000 years before scientist ever learned of there existence…. Most men have been fools believing in man’s abilities rather than He who spoken the existence of the universe and it stars and then set them in motion. God’s existence is in everything but man’s sin.

          • khansgod01

            So no matter what ANYONE says about anything, you will interject your beliefs (RELIGION) on that subject like your doing here, very UN-Christian.

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            No. that Is not what I said… And this is not just my beliefs it is the truth of God’s WORD. But where there is an opportunity to educate a non-Christian of the wisdom of God’s WORD I am complied to do so….. If one doesn’t like what is said he need not consider that wisdom into his thinking as any adult would….
            If you are an atheist I would suggest a book written by a former atheist, award winning journalist, Legal Editor and an Investigative Journalist for Chicago Sun-Times Newspaper for 14 years, Lee Strobel wrote about a two investigation to prove Christianity was a false man made religion, the book is titled, “The Case for Christ.”
            Each of us will be held accountable for our decisions we make in this life… I pray you will make the right decision before it is to late…

          • Larry

            Religion is simple organized imagination, usually centered around an imaginary entity (or entities), perpetuated by use of the imagination.
            Same as Saturday morning cartoons.

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            Sorry, but you couldn’t possibly be any more mistaken with your comment…. How much of the Bible have you actually study or read? My guess is you haven’t even read through one book of the Bible.
            Why should God reveal Himself to someone that refuses to even search for Him. He has given us all the proof we need but you like the vast majority refuse to read the Bible…
            If you can’t afford the $10 for the book, “The Case for Christ” or “The Case for Faith” than just Google: “watchman48 The Greater Message” after reading this ask yourself how could this have happen if there is no God… You can make excuses all day long for not read this message but in the end the decision is up to you and you alone… Each of us will be held accountable for our decision of accepting or rejecting God and the consequences for rejecting God will be a separation from Him for all eternity..

          • Atheist Annie

            I have read all of it…get off this thread, this has nothing to do with religion and I am sick of having to scroll through your religious crap before reading something relevant to the discussion…I suppose you think you ARE the watchman?

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            You may have studied for years and have diplomas on subjects you have studied but it is impossible to have true wisdom of God unless you have humbled yourself by admitting that you need God’s saving Grace.. but your comment reveals your lack of godly wisdom…. Religion is man made up doctrines which tells man how he can reach God…. True Christianity is understanding that there are none that are good, all have sinned; therefore no one is worthy or deserving of God’s Love… thus we all deserve death.

            Were it not for God none of us wouldn’t even exist…. So, God is involved in everything in this world.
            Here is a link that you should really check out : inplainsite.org/html/scientific_facts_in_the_bible.html
            If you will take the time to read Ezekiel 33:1-20 you should get a better understanding of the work of a watchman and yes I know He has made me a watchman by leading me to the prophecies He revealed to Pastor Dumitru Duduman in Apr. 1994. To prove this, Google: ” watchman48 RFC #101.”

            There is no way possible for man to understand a supernatural spiritual event from God until he humbles himself before God because the prince of this world has blinded non-believers…
            But their minds were blinded: for until this day remaineth the same vail untaken away in the reading of the old testament; which vail is done away in Christ.
            But even unto this day, when Moses is read, the vail is upon their heart. Nevertheless when it shall turn to the Lord, the vail shall be taken away. Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. 2 Corinthians 3:14-17 (KJV)

          • Michael Vance

            YEP don’t say it unless you say it like me LOL

          • Herbertificus

            Larry, you should spend a few months researching and learning about Biblical prophecy. It is the prophecy in the Bible that sets it apart from every other religious text in the world, bar none. The prophecy, once fulfilled, proves that the Bible comes from an all-knowing God, unlike every other religious text in the world.

            Truly, were you to read a really good exegesis of the prophecies in Daniel and Ezekiel, you would be nothing less than amazed beyond words. They predict ALL of the great world empires — Persian, Greek, Roman — the whole nine yards. It’s written cryptically such that no one could have understood it before the 19th or 20th Centuries, but once the symbolism is revealed and explained, it is nothing less than amazing.

            If you’re truly an intellectual, this is a learning adventure that will change the way you see the world.

          • Street

            Blah blah. I love God AND His “””Religion”””, but add relevance for God’s sake.
            .

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            Thus, speak your wisdom or maybe I should say, your lack of wisdom….. God does not ask for anyone to be religious but only to have faith in Him and His Son as being the LORD of lords and the KING of kings….

            Man can have proof of wisdom on only the subjects he has studied but to have wisdom on subjects he hasn’t studied than he only have assumptions that have been obtained from what he has heard or read what others have said on the subjects…

            The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction. Proverbs 1:7

          • Pwc1983

            Telling people if they do not believe and follow they will go to hell.., than painting hell to be an awful place full of torture and pain… and all with no proof hell even exists… That my brainwashed friend is called scaremongering, and only used to force upon someone the will of the enforcer… Writing in text of the bible isn’t going to change the fact you are wrong about God… Your just another poor soul that is easily controlled by an elaborate scam…

          • Brett Ray

            I agree with you but, if you want to be taken serious and sound intelligent, please use word correctly, and that would be “You’re” not your. Thank you.

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            Evidently you haven’t studied the Bible on your own but only listened to what others have told you. Google and read, “watchman48 The Greater Message” and please understand this…. I get nothing for the time I put into writing to others and giving my testimony to those that will listen…

            In June 1978 God gave me a vision a fraction of a second before I was going to murder a co-worker. The vision was of my 4yr. daughter and 8yrs. son standing in a garden, both reaching out and saying, “No daddy, no!” God knew short of striking me dead this would be the only thing that would stop me.

            The Holy Spirit has spoken out a total of 8 pregnancies and each came true just as they were spoken…. I still have witnesses for five of these pregnancies to back up what I am saying…
            Aug. 1994 I began speaking how the terrorist were going to come back to “Hit” the WTC #2 Tower again and when they do, they will “Take” this tower all the way to the ground.. God has never allowed the destruction of a nation nor of it’s people before first sending His warnings hoping that the hearts of the people might turn to Him… I now tell how the 9/11/01 attack was the first of three major attack… The 2nd will be approx. 1000 times greater… Google. “watchman48 RFC #101” if you are interested in USA’s final days… God is real of this I know…

            Hell was created for Satan and his demons…. If a man choses to not follow God’s guidelines than by reasoning he, the sinner has chosen Hell.

          • wmou

            Never understood why so many mistake the Bible for the Word of God, which the Bible says is Jesus.

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            Evidently you haven’t studied the Bible much if any at all…. The Bible also says that the WORD was made flesh… In Genesis God says, “Let us create man in our own image. If you wish a great guide that can guide you through the Bible in one year with only 15 min. of reading per day… check out (Google) Bible Pathway Daily Devotional… You can also find it at Christianity.com
            I have used this guide for over 19 years now…

          • wmou

            I’ve studied the Bible for 40 years. I worship the Word of God, not the Bible. The Word is Truth is Jesus. The Bible can lead us to the Word.

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            The Bible is all inspired WORD of God.. all scripture divinely in

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            I never once said that I worship the Bible… And I don’t worship the Cross….. The Bible is the WORD of God,
            I stand upon the Scriptures – All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, 2Timothy 3:16

          • wmou

            You should worship the Word of God. The Word of God is perfect, absolute and complete Truth. Jesus is the Way the Truth and the life. Revelation 19: 11 I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and wages war. 12 His eyes are like blazing fire, and on his head are many crowns. He has a name written on him that no one knows but he himself. 13 He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and his name is the Word of God.

          • Michael Vance

            Calls it the written word.

          • Dean Stenberg

            You’re, not your.

          • khansgod01

            ??? clarify please…..

          • Jaguar Cito

            you have god in your name haha. Nobody is forcing god, they’re free to say whatever they want. Freedom of speech. Nobody is forcing anything on you.

          • James Denz

            Simple…”You’re” is the abbreviation for “you are.” Your is possessive as in “It’s your book.” You used “your” when you should have used “you’re.” You also left the letters “ed” off the word “mention.” Should be “mentioned.” Good grammar always makes for more respect in what one is writing. Just my two cents.

          • Leadrunner

            I think Dean’s response is based on a number of your posts. I have read several of them, and you are either ignorant or lazy. It is difficult to tell which it is. What he was talking about was, “You’re versus your.”

          • treebird

            Wow, you are really afraid of the comment “Amen”? THAT has you upset? This whole thread became about God because you objected! You have given Him glory and honor by your objection to a little comment of happiness for a Christian! Thank you to everyone who defended the topic of faith. God is glorious, He can use an unbeliever like you to show everyone reading here how much He matters to all of us who do believe in Him!!!

          • Nail_31

            How would YOU know what is unChristian, since you avow you are not one. Just ignore it if you don’t believe in the wisdom of the quote. Look how you have taken things even further out of context and off topic by your assaulting others beliefs. Regardless of your disbelief, GOD is present in ALL things. You have chosen to deny it…fine, but you do not chose for us and you should not mock our beliefs. Good luck to you.

          • Street

            Haha, and God is over all science, and created the globe, warming or not. His place is in and over all for sure. The deepest scientific secrets come from Him.

          • Max de Mestre-Allen

            Hey everybody, can we get back to discussing the GW scam?

          • Sherry

            khansgod01: I can’t help but notice that a discussion about God/religion has started only because you decided to comment (negatively). One person is not a discussion, two or more people, it is now a discussion (we you started). Religion was not mentioned in the post you commented on. I don’t believe in religion but believe in a higher being that is a part of us all. I also do not believe everything in the Bible but will concede there is some good history and good advice in the Bible. Many religions have some very good advice, some have had and still do have some very bad advice. FORCED is a very strong implication and very much misplaced. I wish you the very best in your life’s destination and accomplishments. BTW, I do believe in reincarnation. See you on the flip side.

          • Francisco Machado

            AGW is a religion complete with demonization of non-believers and apostates, a catechism of truth to which there can be no argument, prophesies that have not materialized on schedule – but will happen! Even the sale of indulgences enriching Pope Gore, permitting the purchasers to visit the penalty for their sins upon others. And it is based upon unproven theories that have become gospel. It is worth recalling the pending ice age of the seventies followed by the polarity reversal in dogma. Theyu have done it before – It could happen again without so much as a blush to the cheeks It is demonstrably within the ability of the establishment to do another policy driven reversal.

          • Aetheist Annie

            Except that this started out as a discussion about SCIENCE which obviously has nothing to do with religion, then zealots starts going off about God and the Bible???? WTF, let the people who want to discuss global warning and the article have their discussion, you want to discuss God and the Bible…go to church

          • Pwc1983

            God has never forced his ways, no but countless believers, followers, workers of God has… Juhovas witnesses for one, who turn up at your door and won’t no for an answer.. You are obviously a follower of ‘god’, to have never read the old testament.? If you had, you would no your comments of “he has never forced his will” is a load of rubbish.. God himself hasn’t no… that’s because God isn’t real… God, the bible, etc.. is the oldest, most elaborate scam there ever was… again derived in the need for power and money… and oh my how much money and power has been given to this scam…

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            Just as Obama Is no true Christian neither the Jehovah witnesses are no true Christians… But your telling me that the Jehovah Witnesses have control over you… Than you are a very weak minded person…
            I do agree there are many corrupt pastors that are after nothing more than money and power but you are greatly mistaken about God.
            You still haven’t told me about the time and energy from whence you have gained your great knowledge there being no God…. Be careful God is listening, for liars will have no part of Heaven.

          • Brett Ray

            Not really true. If you read the bible it basically says “God knows everything, knows the future and what the outcome is going to be. Book of Revelations. By knowing this and putting it in motion means that certain people MUST do certain thing to make it happen. That means you don’t have a choice or “freewill’, otherwise it wouldn’t happen and that would make God wrong. But he is “Perfect” so in essence, you are or were, condemned to Hell long before you were ever born. Since, according to you I have “Freewill’ then I choose NOT to go to Hell. Problem solved. Or, are we forced to do as God commands us?

          • wmou

            It is not possible to force anybody to believe anything, except by exstinsive brain washing and even then they really don’t believe, they would be delusional. Faith has to come from within.

          • Steve

            What force? Are you forced to read these posts? Are you forced to attend any religious meetings like many are forced to attend sensitivity/indoctrination meetings? Disbelieve of your own free will. Others are free to believe.

          • Mike List

            Just as I’m free to dissent. Follow the money, not the scientists, to find out what conclusion they are being aid to flesh out, and who stands to profit.

          • Steve

            Following the money leads directly to gov’t for grants to further GW claims. So of course they want their grants to continue so naturally they need to scare people to get gov’t to keep giving them the money. That’s beside the point. GW is guess work, faked data in report after report, and generally a carbon credit broker’s scam. They’re the ones who are making the most off this charade. You think it was a mere coincidence that Gore set up his carbon credit company in Britain before he produced “An Inconvenient Truth”?

          • Pwc1983

            I’m sorry but people do have religion forced upon them… Go into any RE/RS class in schools around the world to see the evidence to that….

          • Steve

            Not familiar with your particular use of re or rs.

          • ron111

            Having something forced upon you means you have absolutely no choice. Refusing to turn away and or ignore that something you do not like is your choice. Such pathetic crybabies.

          • Robert

            It is not being forced upon u friend. It is simply your choice of what u want to believe. I wish u well.

          • deenie1219

            Although I greatly respect the wisdom of religions like Christianity, most peeps are unable to see how it is being manipulated to divide the masses into warring factions. IMO, just allow science to pure a pure endeavor to find the workings of how our reality is assembled. Many mysteries are being explored and do show that science is every bit as mysterious as one can imagine. Very beautiful too. It is the corporate version of science that is obscene and revolting, yet that is what our “leaders” accept as valid. It is anything but!

          • Don

            Science can no longer be pure since money is at the root of it’s endeavors. Whether it is global warming or space travel. Everything is driven by greed.

          • Street

            Well put Deenie.
            .

          • des_3

            Well, we’re forced to see your idiocy, so it all balances out.

          • khansgod01

            If thats a balance, your more of an idiot you lead on too!! Im not forcing anything. Your just gabbing to keep your post stats up above 30K. Get a life!!!!

          • des_3

            Would it be asking too much to ask if you would someday learn to spell?

          • khansgod01

            like…what?? Looser!!!

          • des_3

            Yes. If you can’t type a three word sentence without misspelling a word, then you need help.

          • khansgod01

            what words are misspelled??

          • des_3

            Well for starters, sentences usually start with a capital letter. Then we have your inability to understand the proper usage of an ellipse. Then you misspelled “Loser.” Then you assumed the word “loser” was a complete sentence by itself.

            Seriously, if your goal was to have people take your opinion seriously, you missed by a lot.

            Oh yeah, and in your original rant that I commented on, you showed an inability to tell “you’re” from “your” (among numerous other errors I wouldn’t accept from a 12 year-old).

          • Bob Packard

            Looser. one who looses, say, an arrow. Loser, one who loses and argument. your mirror will illustrate THAT perfectly.

          • Street

            Yup, that part was BLAH BLAH, but speaking of the Creator of all things is never out of place.
            .

          • Marvolo riddle

            We feel more force to vote democrat than going to church in America.

          • William Burnam

            Forced? No one has forced you to read the comments section of a news and opinion site… You could just as easily be accused of forcing your offensive obnoxious bloviations upon an otherwise polite discussion. And since I’m not a religious person, I’ll say what the Christians here won’t… Go piss up a rope!

          • jmichael39

            LMAO…someone speaks or writes something and that’s now forcing what they say upon you? Grow a back bone.

          • Bobstinate

            Secular humanism is being forced on a once Christian nation, through government education and political thuggery.

          • ron111

            BLAH BLAH……..constantly we are being force fed lies from the mouth of Obama. We have the unmoral acts of gays being shoved down our throats…….BLAH BLAH

          • ron111

            btw, it’s not being forced upon you. you have the choice to ignore any and all comments. grow up and deal with it you cupcake.

          • Robert Forrest

            Hey snow flake, nobody is forcing anything on you… Your elitist attitude says you know better then all… Bad position to be in… heed the words of watchman48 and others before it is too late…

          • Tak Tak

            another one that condemns mankind unless you do this big religious list of things… If all you bible thumpers only realized what that book really says you would hang your head in shame…enough said.

          • http://watchman48.blogspot.com watchman48

            I certainly don’t condemn mankind, that is God’s job…. If man doesn’t repent of his sins and accept Christ Jesus as their LORD and Savior..
            You may very well have worldly wisdom on a few subjects but certainly not of the WORD of God….
            As God is your witness whether you believe in Him or not… How much have you read of the Bible? And why should God reveal Himself to someone that refuses to seek Him?
            I suggest that you sat down with a small easy to read book titled, “The Case for Christ” which was written by a former atheist, and Legal Editor and Investigative Journalist for Chicago Sun-Times Newspaper after a two year investigation to prove Christianity and God as being all false..

          • treebird

            That is a good book. I read it!

          • Street

            Religion says it all, athiest scientific scammer.
            .

          • Roozter

            You had to start it, eh?

      • dino digger

        That would give him a great reason to push, normal climate change, I mean Global Warming!!

        • dino digger

          I wonder what Obummers cut is??

      • Sonny Vargas

        Invested in Green Scams Perpetrated by the Elite Establishment Leftists!

      • Herbertificus

        Nooooo . . . Algore’s invested in fraudulent “green” media.

      • R. Kobert

        Al Gore, who rides around in his own personal jet and lives in an immense mansion. ( Hugh carbon footprint) He wants everyone else to live without electricity and ride bicicycles, but not him and his buddies.

    • Occam’s Stubble

      Which has increased in the last eighteen years?

      A. Global Temperatures
      B. The size of Al Gore’s bank account
      C. All of the above
      D. None of the above

    • radicalizedconservative

      Soooo….does this mean AlGore also did not INVENT the internet???? (lol!)

      • LASTew

        No! Say it isn’t so!

    • Kelvinator

      I knew it was a scam when Algore told us, in 2004, that it was already irreversible that, by as early as 2014, BOTH polar ice caps would have melted. I knew he was full if BS then, and now, in 2016, that both ice caps have grown by 50%, I have no reason to listen to this buffoon ever again. No wonder he has become a recluse. Good bye, Manbearpig.

    • The Issue

      Al Gore bought a house in 2005 that, if he was correct, should be under water today. It is not. He either know it was a fraud or he is that stupid.

      • wornhall

        Short answer: he is a stupid fraud.

  • Cajun69

    I have known this for years and it is about time some one Stood up and told the world the TRUTH!!!!

  • Mark Denton

    So your showing a post of an 80 year old physicist retirement letter, who have nothing to do with climate research, has something important? Apparently you guys would go to a psychologist to treat your heart disease.

    • PghGuy

      Mark Denton: can you cite for us climate change doubters 1 scientific report that conclusively shows that mankind’s actions have caused global warming? We don’t need bullet point answers such as you provided with the tree rings. I’m serious, please provide us the name of that scientific report that proves we humans caused global warming.

    • GCG8688

      “A MATHEMATICAL discovery by Perth-based electrical engineer Dr David Evans may change everything about the climate debate, on the eve of the UN climate change conference in Paris next month. A former climate modeller for the Government’s Australian Greenhouse Office, with six degrees in applied mathematics, Dr Evans has unpacked the architecture of the basic climate model which underpins all climate science.He has found that, while the underlying physics of the model is correct, it had been applied incorrectly. He has fixed two errors and the new corrected model finds the climate’s sensitivity to carbon dioxide (CO2) is much lower than was thought.” The climate change group base their proposition/hypothesis on models i.e. software architecture if the data is incorrect or insufficiently inputted it will screw up your analysis an ability to identify the root causes and appropriate solutions. On top of that when your problem solving you need more data for a greater period of time to solution long term problems in a process. Since climate data has only been collected since the early eighteen hundreds I would think there’s insufficient real time data to come to an absurd conclusion as “the world is warming and where the problem”.

  • Chris

    If it is clean energy, every inch of the earth is directly above a temperature that would boil water… Geothermal clean and renewable… If concern is rising oceans, consider a glass with water and topped with ice cubes… when the ice melts the water level drops… Duh? Oh, and if the air temp is high enough to melt ice caps and all above sea level ice… water vapor is created making clouds which helps to shade and cool the earth.. And CO2 is not weighed in tons, it is a volume measurement… Duh again… So, why are we spending so much money to destroy economic engines? Social Control due to government over reach…If you ask me

  • John

    Hal Lewis died in 2011

    • jackrussell

      Welcome to the discussion, John. And, how much warmer is the earth in that time?

  • Charlie Daubitz

    So how long has the climate been changing, 4.5 billion years.
    When will climate quit changing, never

  • Kurt Schulten
  • HeyNav

    Someone have a link to The Telegraph for this? Not seeing it there.

  • Shawn Banus
  • Shawn Banus
  • rebman

    “Well what the hell am I supposed to do with my Prius now?”, said all the kool aid drinkers.

    • OBlamo Binlyen

      The ones with enough money will be buying into Elon Musk’s wet cash dream and bilking the tax payers of even more. But meanwhile in the land of Fruits and Nuts the insanity continues unabated as the ‘true believers’ will not release from the teat of the cash cow.

  • Bob

    Peer-reviewed scientific studies are the best source for science education. Scientists reviewing scientists with benefit for creating an antagonistic argument. That should be indisputable since innovation occurs when hypothesis becomes theory. It’s pretty easy to find “deniers” in any field, however worldwide consensus is pretty strong evidence for reliability. But, deniers are a loud bunch and have BS technique; and, therefore, not worth arguing with. It’s an important subject that requires deniers and 97.1% of the science community should study BOTH sides of an argument (your side, my side, and the truth).
    https://www.skepticalscience.com/global-warming-scientific-consensus-advanced.htm

    • therideneverends

      “worldwide consensus is pretty strong evidence for reliability.”
      You mean like when ‘scientists’ thought the sun revolved around the earth and that four humors controlled the body and its emotions? Science has been dead wrong before.
      True scientists don’t mind being wrong and don’t seek a consensus. Seeking a consensus is political, not scientific. A scientist seeks evidence for a hypothesis that can be tested over and over again to be true, not the opinions of others (until after the science can be verified through mathematical equations or physical experimentation).

      • Bob

        I’ve never heard of a peer reviewed scientific research study on the earth revolving around the sun. Or, any scientific research studies from the 4th Century……… BC!!!!! Some progress is sure to have happened in 2,000 years. Maybe, I’m not sure smh

      • Bob

        The helio-centric theory was from the 4th century BC…….. not one scientific peer reviewed study was even imagined at that time.
        I believe I said the same thing as you about the scientific method. All scientists have been wrong, even Einstein. Dr. William Libby, the creator of carbon dating, stated that C-14 dating was only accurate to 20,000 years. Scientists still use carbon dating and radio-metric dating because it is a standard in Science. There are tons of research data about climate change that are scientific. There are, also, paid deniers and pseudo-science that cherry pick data for their own purposes (anomalies).
        I didn’t know if climate change was real, so I searched for research papers and experimentation about it. I could go on for days with where to find actual climate science and the vast network of scientists performing experiments on climate science, but people should do their own homework and not be spoon fed facts because something you don’t work for; you won’t appreciate it because you have put “no skin in the game.”
        Science isn’t conservative or liberal, it’s neutral, based on experimentation and facts obtained through those experiments. One comment from Sen. Ted Cruz stated that satellite data proves that the ice caps are frozen. Well, there are scientists in Antarctica observing a volcanic river that has turned the ice into slush. But, it looks frozen from a satellite. That is one comment, from one man that isn’t a scientists that used misleading “data” to convince people it climate change was a sham with the worst possible explanation.
        I would challenge the deniers to Google search: Scientific research papers and experiments for climate science. Take a few hours to search and read as many as possible. The vocabulary is difficult, but there is plenty of raw data and interpretation of data. Some are on forums where scientists will argue with each other about the conclusions and cross reference with more experimentation.

    • Pappa Bear

      There was once such a consensus for a flat earth. Then we did not have the powers of the globe aligned to create one world governance either. That is the actual consensus, Climate change is a good tool to get closer to that end.
      Thank goodness we had deniers to set us straight back then, though not without consequence to them.

  • Kevin Aldrich

    Okay, but this is not news. He died in 2011.

  • banneduser

    what a funny fella this hal lewis is…

    he is right though, it is all about the money.. i wonder who is paying him…

    https://www.google.com/#q=the+money+behind+climate+denial

  • BillO

    Good morning boys and girls. Your assignment today is to learn something about this farce called global warming, or as it has been reclassified, climate change. Of course there is climate change. It never stops changing. But, it is NOT the “sky is falling” scenario painted by these alarmists. It is natural. Climate has changed forever. We have evidence of it in those huge mounds of pebbles and rocks pushed by glaciers into Illinois, Wisconsin. They are called moraines. Yes! Big piles of those rocks pushed by the front of the glaciers and when the glaciers receded (more climate change!) those piles of rocks were left behind. Now boys and girls, all these glaciers came and went a loooooong time before there were 6 billion people on earth, a long time before coal fired power, and even before automobiles. So, these changes have truly been forever. And they will continue….forever. Now then, there was a scientist who keenly recognized these cyclic changes and they became known as Milankovitch Cycles – yes, named after him for his discovery. But the climate changers like to leave out these evidences because they run contrary to their scam. Look up Milankovitch Cycles for homework, and for EXTRA credit, look up the word interstadials too. You’ll soon begin to recognize the you’re being misled by the climate changers. Oh, by the way, did you know that woolly mammoths were once found in Florida? That’s right! Florida wasn’t always the sub-tropical climate. More proof! Climate does change. But those silly mammoths were long gone even before there were factories. So the nonsense being foisted on the public amounts to nothing more than mammoth piles of mammoth dung. I know, I’m am retired scientist.

    • Rick Freeland

      The real sky is falling scenario will come in fifty to a hundred years from now, when we run out of petroleum. The resulting chaos will make concerns over climate change look like kindergarten nap time.

      • Cynthia Cook

        According to all of the experts, we were supposed to be out of oil by 1980, It hasn’t even come close to happening. There are other sky is falling scares that are not really happening. Food shortage and overpopulation is one of them. There is more than enough to feed everyone, just leave out dictatorships, greed or transportation problems, problem solved. The man who invented overpopulation, when questioned on where he got his data, said he made it up.

  • Mark Giovanni Sandore

    Oh geez, not another left wing kook scam designed to pad the dead beat rolls. When will these Bill Maher types quit ?

  • Nore

    Bullshit… Shitest and most vague article I’ve ever read. Eat my dick you fraud misguiding pussy.

  • Shanghai Brown

    Well this is total bullshit. First, the 87 year-old professor emeritus of physics did NOT resign his position at the university, so you can’t even get that right. Then, this letter is from 2010. It’s already been discussed and debunked and virtually everyone has moved on. Your News Wire? Definitely not mine. I’ll get my news from reliable sources, not some hokey horseshit factory.

  • LatherRinseReTWEET

    Should be a front page, top-of-the-fold headline in every major newspaper. But it won’t be.

  • Bill

    Bollocks. The letter is from 2010. Hal Lewis has been dead for years and was hardly a top-scientist; he was an Emeritus professor in physics only. Given his background purely a career committee member with no scientific papers of note published.

    Typical denier rubbish.

    • jackrussell

      Yes, he was an emeritus professor in physics only, hardly a top scientist.

  • https://profiles.google.com/BobMunck/about Bob Munck

    Hal Lewis died 4½ years ago at the age of 88. He had been retired for 20 years. His speciality was solid-state physics; radiation, elementary particles, etc.

    • jackrussell

      Thank you, Bob. Why don’t you tell Wikipedia?

      • https://profiles.google.com/BobMunck/about Bob Munck

        tell Wikipedia?

        It’s more important that YourNewsWire.com and Sean Adl-Tabatabai know.

  • Roberto Locatelli

    Oh my, so we invest in a better world, clean air, clean water, forests preserved, for NOTHING!! From now, let’s pollute like crazy, because global warming is a scam!!

  • Magic_Physicist

    Left-wing conspiracy

  • marti123

    K, first the guy died 4.5 years ago, retired in 1991, and was not in climate science. (He was into nuclear weapons and their effect on nuclear winter). This letter, written 5 years ago shortly before his death, was a resignation from a professional group, not the university. A “top scientist” or ramblings of a dying old timer outside his field, far removed from the latest science? Still sound like credible “top news” from a “news wire”, or maybe a troll with a blog front, scavenging for someone who agrees with the right wing climate change deniers?

  • Wendy Wagner

    It must be quite difficult to back the idea we are getting warmer when the government also says this. hhttps://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses/

  • Pulseguy

    Every level of government is adding layers of bureaucracy based on climate change. Building codes are changing, cities are being re-planned, businesses are being shut out of making needed changes, and all because of something that is not real.

    • Pappa Bear

      Oh it is VERY real as a means to an end. Kind of like the war on Drugs. How many layers of bureaucracy have been created over that? Not to mention a whole new state of the art private prison system expanding daily. Meanwhile drugs are more prevalent and less than half the price they were 20 years ago. Raging success but for whom exactly? Almost looks as if it was expected to fail.

  • dooberheim

    He loses all credibility when he cites “Climategate”. Three separate commissions absolved the affected scientists of any fraud. Science takes fraud very seriously. Nobody gets away with fraud for very long.

  • Phil Blank
  • Tami Chapman

    It is real. Ask New Zealand, who has a huge hole in the ozone over their country whether it is real or not. The scam lies in the fact that it has been engineered on purpose using all types of weather modification to create situations that big money can use to manipulate and control the masses (NOT that it isn’t real). We are in crisis, but it is man-made by big money, and only we can change that by first getting the money out of politics and government, so that our leaders work for everyone, and not just the rich.

    • Pappa Bear

      Yes I think there is a HARRP in Australia as well as Japan and a few other countries. Not to mention the billions of aerosol particles admittedly being spewed into our atmosphere daily “supposedly” to reflect heat away from the earth.

  • F4U

    I have no doubt whatsoever, that corruption and financial gain are large factors in a lot of political issues, global climate change being one.
    I suspect that mr lewis has seen this first hand and wants out.
    I dont blame him, but his decision to resign sounds politically based.
    However, observing that climate change is a natural phonomenon, thats been happening for millions of years, doesnt in any way discount mans possible involvement.
    In the past, solar activity, volcanism, dinosaur farts, may well have all caused climate change, no humans involved.
    human impact is nevertheless a very credible addition to the historical causality of climate change. of course its a theory, but many so called scientific experts have been very wrong regarding a host of subjects. current climate change may have a human causality, maybe not. A perceived lack of solid evidence is not a valid reason to discount a theory.
    Mr lewis could well be wrong. A lot of people also think that climate change is not man influenced. Thats evident in the posts here.
    If he is wrong, and enough people agree with him, then the human race is doomed to extinction. Thats quite a gamble, high stakes.
    If we assume man is responsible, and take steps, whats the outcome? A better environment? Id lke that. Take a look at what china is doing to its air in its larger cities, theres no doubt that pollution in china is real and that its causing health problems. Id like countries the world over to take action to prevent this .
    Mr gore may well get richer, but hed find an outlet to do that somehow anyway. Im fine with that if it means my ancestors can still thrive.
    I agree with david attenborough, who says that human population, and its inherant demands on the planet, is a real danger.
    Plenty of evidence to support his case. He has a lot of credibility to make this observation.
    Climate change is a moot point and just one element of a bigger picture, ie human population expansion, of which there is no doubt.
    Taking measures to avoid polluting the alarmingly thin and delicate atmosphere of planet earth should be top priority, above pretty well every other issue, we all rely on it for our survival.
    I dont care who is right or wrong about climate change,
    Steps need to be taken to protect the ecosystem, the likes of individuals who personally profit shouldnt be cited as reasons to not do so.

    • Pappa Bear

      Steps are being taken, it’s called new world order or one world government and the coming DE-population. Yes it will be man made unless some sort of great natural catastrophe beats them to it. I suspect it may be the latter.

  • http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org Budhita

    Manmade, yes, but emissions are only a tiny fraction of the issue. The myriad of planetary destruction underway includes one very big hitter: Ionospheric heating of chemical aerosol clouds. This technique produces rain, floods, draught, earthquakes, tornados, tsunamis, hurricanes and monsoons. It’s well documented that the US government was employing weather weaponry in Vietnam: (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Popeye)

    Research, it’s easy.

    https://youtu.be/4h1Zwv4cis8

    Government Documents:

    http://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/107/hr2977

    http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/index.htm

    http://www.scribd.com/…/USAF-Study-of-Toxicity-of-Nano-part…

    Related Patents (searchable on the US Patent Office Database

    http://patft.uspto.gov/netahtml/PTO/search-bool.html):

    #3429507 – Rainmaker

    #3613992 – Weather Modification Method

    #3659785 – Weather Modification Utilizing Microencapsulated Material

    #3813875 – Barium Release System to Create Ion Clouds in the Upper-Atmosphere

    #3899144 – Powder Contrail Generation

    #4035726 – Cold Plasma Injection into Ionosphere

    #4362271 – Weather Modification Utilizing Dimethyl Sulfoxide

    #4412654 – Laminar Microjet Atomizer

    #4653690 – Method of Producing Cumulus Clouds

    #4684063 – Particulates Generation and Removal (Electrically Charged Aerosols)

    #4686605 – Method and Apparatus for Altering a Region in the Earth’s Atmosphere, Ionosphere

    #4704942 – Charged Aerosol

    #4766725 – Method of Suppressing Formation of Contrails

    #4948050 – Liquid Atomizing Apparatus for Aerial Spraying

    #4999637 – Creation of Artificial Ionization Clouds

    #5003186 – Stratospheric Welsbach seeding

    #5286979 – Process for Absorbing Ultraviolet Radiation Using Dispersed Melanin

    #5762298 – Satelite Weather Modification System

    #5984239 – Satelite Weather Modification System

    #6315213 – Method of Modifying the Weather

    #6520425 – Process and Apparatus for the Production of Nanofibers

    #7134857 – Electrospinning of Fibers Using a Rotatable Spray Head

    #7291300 – Coated Nanofiber Webs

    #7332321 – Viral Fibers

    #7582809 – Sorghum Aluminum Tolerance Gene

    #7645326 – RFID Environmental Manipulation

    #8010048 – Microradio Design

    #8119091 – Carbon Dioxide Capture (David Keith)

    #8204438 – RF ID Tag Reader

    #8204575 – Locating Guide

    ‪#‎RE29142‬ – Combustible Compositions for Generating Aerosols

    • Pappa Bear

      Yes Tesla wanted to give the world free energy, that could not be allowed. The government took all of his research after he died, HARRP being some of it.

  • MaxPeck58

    But they that will be rich fall into a temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. – 1 Tim 6:9-10

  • Peter Toth

    Seems like the “consensus” is not so wide spread as we’ve been told. More and more of this will be coming out. What will naturally happen, is that these whistle blowers will be vilified, ostracized, and slandered, by those that rely on those trillions of dollars continuing to fund the fraud.

  • Pete Tittl

    Bullshit.

  • Terral BlackStar

    This article is BS. Here are the facts:

    https://www.nasa.gov/press/2015/january/nasa-determines-2014-warmest-year-in-modern-record

    2014 was the hottest year on record.

    http://www.theguardian.com/environment/planet-oz/2016/feb/02/climate-change-in-charts-from-record-global-temperatures-to-science-denial

    Here are the charts showing the sharp increase in global temperatures.

    http://earthsky.org/earth/2015-hottest-year-on-record-by-far

    2015 is the hottest year on record.

    http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/mar/24/warmest-years-record-un-global-warming

    “13 of the 14 warmest years on record occurred this century, according to the UN.”

    Last night my girlfriend and I went to the gym here in Florida as usual. I looked down at the temperature gauge on the dashboard of my truck to see a reading of 74 degrees ‘after dark’ on February 1, 2016. This year will be the hottest year on record surpassing 2015 and 2014 and 2013. The record hot temperatures are ‘not’ due to human activity, as the temperatures on all the planets in the solar system are going up.

    http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/universo/cosmos57.htm

    Warming of all the planets in the solar system is taking place at the same time that scientists say the Sun is going into a Maunder Minimum:

    http://www.forbes.com/sites/brucedorminey/2014/01/20/sun-flatlining-into-grand-minimum-says-solar-physicist/#794f0f8763e4

    The heliosphere has shrunk 25 percent in just the last decade going into 2010:

    http://coyoteprime-runningcauseicantfly.blogspot.com/2010/01/astrophysics-suns-heliosphere-shrinking.html

    The evidence clearly shows Global Temperatures are rising despite the fact that our Sun appears to be going into a minimum. The rise in Global Temperatures has nothing to do with human activity nor the Sun, but everything to do with the near proximity of the Sun’s invisible/collapsed binary twin siphoning electromagnetic energy from the Sun for redirection to the planets using a secondary magnetic portal connection network. There is no evidence anywhere suggesting that Global Temperatures are declining. The scientist from the story above is part of a lettered agency dis/misinformation operation geared to desensitize the Sheeple into believing exactly the opposite is taking place with Global Temperatures and without a single shred of evidence; or he is a dupe without enough sense to read the charts showing dramatic increases in Global Temperatures for the last fifteen years compared to those for more than a hundred years.

    Terral’s 2016 Newsletter Volume 2: https://goo.gl/4xWtSb

    Terral’s 2016 Newsletter Volume 3: https://goo.gl/RtFfXa

    Terral’s 2016 Newsletter Volume 4: https://goo.gl/WphcLo

    These are links to my three recent newsletters with information about the inbound Black Star for those interested. Get more information at http://terral03.com in the Project Black Star Section.

  • goober

    There is only one alternative — kill all who are involved, whenever possible — their family too

  • Ed Kling

    The fact that they never talk about about any advantages to global warming tells me what an agenda driven claim it is. So what is the agenda? As I have long suspected, it keeps the funding flowing (as Lewis describes) and as far as liberals are concerned, it requires giving more power to all the governments, more taxes, and more transfers of wealth, the very thing liberals love and think will be the answer to our problems. Another thing you will notice, the liberals who are pushing this agenda, do not really change their lives to reflect their claimed concern (Obama’s extravagant trips and Al Gore’s extravagant house) Consistent with their belief system, someone else needs to do the sacrificing.

  • Mychele Hillary

    What do you guys keep posting the story as if it were new news?
    And why do you keep insisting that this man, a physicist who studied under Oppenheimer, had anything to do with climate research?? He did not. You may as well be putting him up as an expert on cancer research.

  • Dayna Hamilton

    When the politicians got into the “science” of “climate change” anyone who is paying attention should have figured it was a money/power scam. Politicians are the biggest, smoothest talking grifters on the planet.

  • Turboblocke

    The story is wrong: in 2010 when that letter was written he was 87 years old. He retired from the University of California in 1991. The letter refers to his resignation from the American Physical Society because he didn’t like them saying that climate change is real and caused partly by man.

  • http://johnturmel.com John C. Turmel, B. Eng.

    ClimateGate documents, which lay it bare. (Montford’s book organizes the facts very well.) I don’t believe that any real physicist, nay scientist, can read that stuff without revulsion. I would almost make that revulsion a definition of the word scientist.
    Jct: Bingo. It’s not the TRICK in their “trick to hide the decline” that bothers me, it’s the HIDE that revolted me.

  • TRStrunk

    Of course it’s a scam. A BIG MONEY MAKING SCAM! Why after 3 decades of fighting climate change and still the wealthy say we need to do more or else. More as in give more tax payer money to the weathy to fight it that is.

    Is the climate changing? YES! Is man causing it? NO! What is causing? The solar system. What is never discussed ( I learned this while working for the NSA down on Antarctica in the late 70’s early 80’s). As the Earth orbits around the Sun it’s distance from the sun becomes a little greater. Now if that isn’t enough to change the Earth’s climate here is more. Every time the moon orbit’s the Earth it’s distance from the Earth expands approx. millimeter’s (Times 4 mm by how old the Earth is and that distance is a far distance). Ok still not enough for the doubters. Continental shift. Every year down at the South Pole there’s a ceremony. The Geographic South pole (Southern most part of the Planet) moved in 1 years time 12 to 15 meters. The Ceremony is to place the Pole back at it’s southern most tip. Most people don’t know this but the Continent of Antarctica has several times through Earths history rotated around on the Equator. It moves South to North and then North to South. It’s presently on it’s Northern track now.

    So is there anything man/women kind can do about what’s happening? NO! No amount of money or anything else will STOP Climate Change. It’s a Natural occurrence which man/women kind can do nothing about.

  • cecil

    Itsr all about Money, While I Froze My Butt Off This Spring!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Keith McMannes

    Looking back thru the history of planet earth you will find times when the earth has cooled, and times that the earth has warmed and now we ar told that WE are the cause of climate change. I don’t think this is the case. The cause of what used to be global warming, and since we began to cool has become climate change has been , and will continue to be the natural order of things. Money is the only thing driving it this time around. While I’m here can we also speak to the money being spent on terraforming on other planets. If we have the ability to do this on other dstant planets then WHY couldn’t we just do it here. The answer is it can’t be done no matter how much money we throw at it on other planets or here.

  • DC Murphy

    Global Warming is just another BS government lie! It’s gonna all change when Trump takes over!

  • Bitterroot

    Yep. Just another Liberal Money Scam; a new “tax the public and big business” opportunity.

  • Bob McMahan

    The author suggests that a lack of intelligence is not the issue, but clearly only persons of sub-normal intelligence could assert the man-made global warming hypothesis in the face of apparent evidence to the contrary.

  • HubichKokov

    Please help! My penis burns when I urinate! Is this due to global warming? How can I reach Al Gore, and will he check my prostate when I meet him?

  • howard mackley

    I agree its a scam. Sea water levels have risen just 8 inches (20cm) in 110 years. The graph is linear from 1900 until now. If CO2 was the issue it would be a hockey stick rising from the 1960’s and 70’s. I live in New Zealand,our glaciers have been receding for several hundreds of years …its not something that has commenced in the last 50 years. Climate globally moves in long cycles affected by solar activity and the elliptical orbit of our planet. We have warmed and cooled many times in our long history and nature has either adapted, moved, or died as a result. We are part of something much larger and interestingly more predictable than we imagined but mans effects are minimal. However pollution is another story and that is the scourge we need to address.

  • dino digger

    Well said Mr. Lewis!!!

    The Chicken Littles won’t even listen to NASA!!!

  • B C Ingle

    Wow, we would not even be having this discussion if it weren’t for the theory-ridden racists who blame everything on Obama because he is black. These people?? need something to make them feel superior. Will investigate this and it would be very nice and satisfactory if the global warming theory is all BS. Because if it is not – then, we are doomed. The biggest perpetrators are the ones who continue to destroy earth’s oceans, etc. because they do not think they have to be responsible for their part in making the earth unlivable.

  • jossass

    Hottest girls are every man’s wildest dreams http://bit.ly/1TtFjoA )))

  • TRStrunk

    Ask yourselves this. If the Earth was moving away from the sun would the climate change on Earth? Now go research and see if the Earth is moving away from the sun.

    Then ask yourself this. Is the moon moving further away from the Earth? No go research that and see if the Moon is moving away from the Earth.

    Ok, now if you’ve correctly answered those questions ask yourself this. Do the Continents on Earth move. How come every year upon reopening the South Pole do they have a ceremony repositioning the geographic location of the South pole?

    Last Question. IF any of the above or ALL of the above was happening would it cause Climate Change on Earth? If so how much money would it cost to fix any if not all three of those things?

  • http://draketravis.com Drake Travis

    This will be very disconcerting to former President of Vice: Mr. Al-GoreBallWarming

  • http://draketravis.com Drake Travis

    I address this same culture of prattle on my new show. http://www.TheHighRoadShow.com
    It’s on DirecTV #379 May 8, 8 p.m. [PST].
    Democrats are immersed in such scams because none of them know how to make a living in a productive endeavor.

  • richten4

    So, one scientist quits and admits (who is he admitting to, himself?) that global warming is a lie and everyone believes him?

  • stonemike

    Much like how “most good people are tempted to declare every man accused of domestic violence ” as useless criminals, because of leftist demonization, the left has shamed good, decent folks into accepting “global warming” as simply defending our planet ! But in essence the movement is a “global socialist” design to destroy nations sovereignty, install world govt, and forcibly redistribute the wealth of the western world !

  • Elmer Jorgensen

    Once upon a time, about a thousand years ago, give or take, Vikings settled on Greenland and had farms. They were only there for a hundred years, or not even, then the climate changed and the growing season declined and they could not longer maintain farms, they left. Greenland, as of today, is not warm enough to allow farming, but it may one day be again — So are we saying that Global Warming is what enabled the Vikings to establish settlements in areas that are now impossible to produce a crop? What happened to the Global Warming? It went away — and if it comes back, there seems to be more evidence that this is naturally occuring climate shifting, if we return to the way it was 1,000 years ago.

  • Tim

    Absolute power corrupts…absolutely.

  • PackCat

    No evidence to back up his claim one way or the other.
    Whatever the degree of damage we are doing to the environment, it cannot be argued that we are not indeed polluting the planet, and that cannot be good.

  • Othmar Vohringer

    Finally someone learned has the guts to speak up. It is by now a well established fact that climate change, formerly known as “global warming” is one of the biggest money grabbing scams ever perpetrated on taxpayers.

  • KeithEns

    He’s entitled to his opinion, but the facts tell a different story. I wonder if he thought the depletion of the ozone 20 years ago from Chlorofluorocarbons was a hoax, too? I’m glad the majority of his colleagues disagreed, and humanity actually did something about CFCs like we should be doing with pollution that has been proven to warm our planet.

  • LHFraser

    Oh. Having a “discussion” recently with a couple of Gaia/Wiccan types who believe every word uttered by the “Climate Change” crowd. You know you can’t talk any sense into them but I try. If they stalk me because I pissed them off I hope they find this comment, and this article, and get Truthsplained.

  • Richard Smith

    I think sometimes the point of ‘global warming’ gets lost: you can’t destabilize the greatest amassed wealth in this worlds history and feed it at the same time…..hence, fail or not, go green. And have a war to back it up. Maybe more than one.

  • Adolf Skroatler

    They tried to make it illegal to deny Global Warming. Can you imagine, having an opinion that differed from that of the establishment would make you a prisoner? Go to jail for just an idea…. I can’t imagine anyone would do that, but wait, they have done that for other things, and the Leftist love it!

  • Alan Braswell

    I have to believe that with all of the pollution we as humans have dumped on this earth that there has to be a negative effect, look at China, having to wear masks, when was the last time they even saw the sun?

  • Bud Lenz

    I am not gong to believe this over 90 guy.

  • C. Smith

    I still remember as a kid in the 70’s, being afraid that my family was going to either freeze or have to move to southern Mexico to stay warm. Just wait until the 2030s and we’ll be worrying about another ice age.

  • William Fuzi

    I’m still waiting to burn to death from the hole in the Ozone layer from back in the 80’s and 90’s. Not to mention the impending ice age of the 60’s and 70’s. It’s always been pseudo science.

  • Dusty Koellhoffer

    Nice to see that some finally develop a conscience.

    Follow the money of the global warming scam
    http://liberalsbackwardsthink.com/2016/03/30/follow-the-money-of-the-global-warming-scam/

    Corruption + Hubris x Stupidity = Democrats: Hillary and Obama lie to their voter’s faces and laugh.
    https://liberalsbackwardsthink.com/2016/05/10/corruption-hubris-stupidity-democrats/

    Can Trump unite a divided America?
    https://liberalsbackwardsthink.com/2016/05/09/can-trump-unite-a-divided-america/

    The morality of choosing not to support Trump
    https://liberalsbackwardsthink.com/2016/05/06/the-morality-of-choosing-not-to-support-trump/

    Conservatives who believe they are too good for Trump
    https://liberalsbackwardsthink.com/2016/05/06/conservatives-who-believe-they-are-too-good-for-trump/

    Liberals only use 10% of their brains
    https://liberalsbackwardsthink.com/2016/04/28/liberals-only-use-10-of-their-brains/

    Londonistan’s new mayor threatens Trump and America
    https://liberalsbackwardsthink.com/2016/05/10/londonistans-new-mayor-threatens-trump-and-america/

  • B. W.

    The only people that buy into this fraud of man-made global warming are brain dead enviornmentalists, left wing jerks and the so-callled scientists who have a financial stake in sucking up the grant funding to push this BS non-science. Reminds me of the allegations that sugar substitutes cause cancer, the world is flat, the earth is the center of the universe and so many other scientific “facts” that have proven false in the past except in this case financial gain is the prime motivation!.

  • juco42

    What about all that money being directed towards it? Scam.

  • http://dlarochellemd.com dave larochelle

    Al Gore is in it for the Carbon tax and transfers which bring in money to his organization. Obama sees the same green in the money (tax) which he can squander.

  • Drifter

    This planet has been undergoing “climate change” since it became more than a ball of gas how many billions of years ago? Are people so arrogant that “we” are having a greater effect on this planet than the rest of the cosmos?

  • Letthemeatcake

    Multinational corporations have been laughing all the way to the bank for years while bribing our elitist career politicians. Here in Maine, Iberdrola, a Spanish multinational owns our Central Maine Power. GE and Siemens are just one of many companies manufacturing wind turbines. Very big money is driving the pseudo science of climate change while destroying our environment. We should not have to destroy our mountains, forests and wild life to save our environment.

  • DCHsr

    Liberalism is a mental disorder that afflicts people with too much time on their hands and no common sense.

  • toobored54

    I knew when I went to the keys 3 years after Gore said it would be underwater that something was fishy.

  • Jerry Koszut

    Al Gore has purchased ocean front property within the past 5 years.

  • Jerry Koszut

    To my theist friends: Have you notice the angst in responses when the Creator is mentioned in these posts. It’s like a panic attack grips the disbelievers when they are exposed to His name. I would be afraid too if I was a denier.

  • http://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/ James Smith

    U.N. communist Al gore is now a reverse psychology asset… https://jamessssmith.com/2015/04/04/john-woodman-an-epilogue/

  • Joachim

    Can someone explain me why we actually are increasing in temperature and at this point it will be 2 grades up for 2050, and why it is happening a massive extinction at this very moment, why the weather has changed that much at the point everybody in the world can’t deny it, the only fake I see here is this notice and I can’t think why something that obvious still being questioned.

  • Jay Cunnington

    Considering the author touts this as a resignation from UCSB when it’s a resignation from the American Physical Society, I’m glad he merely posted the letter. I wouldn’t trust him to get much else correct.

  • Trac Mila

    This should be all over the MSN. Not!
    Oh, this was eight months ago. Guess it’s back to keeping up the hoax then.

  • Giuseppie

    The Telegraph link at the start doesn’t go to a particular article, but to the main page.

  • Kilgore Trout

    So…this “physicist” is right and the thousands of climate scientists who actually study the climate are wrong. What a disingenuous liar.

  • banger377

    It’s difficult to understand when this all began. I spoke with the head of the Oceanography dept at U of Miami. He explained that the oceans were going to be “dead” in three years, if we didn’t act NOW! He showed me all the experiments they had going on and proved it! That was in 1978. Didn’t believe it then, don’t now.

  • Peter Lincoln

    this is the biggest load of crap i have ever read.

  • Flat Track Fan

    You know it’s a scam when someone starts discussing the last 30 yrs effect in geological terms.

  • PoppaDom

    Presumably Google Earth, which will show anyone who cares to look how much the Arctic ice sheet has shrunk for the first time in recorded hisotry, is also part of the scam. As are those Russian oil companies test drilling in waters that are ice free for the first time.

  • Beverly Lein

    You religious and non religious people are being very childish, it’s nobodies business what you believe or don’t believe, who cares. We were talking about climate change.

  • lichuck

    Anyone got a sweater?

  • Mark Renton

    This is not news; it was not news in 2015; it was news for about the first half of October of the year 2010…
    The American Physical Society fully responded to Dr Lewis’ accusations with an official statement on 12 October 2010.
    This is described in the Wikipedia article about Dr Lewis ~ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harold_Lewis ~ (section Views on climate change), which also provides links to the APS’s two responses, the 12 October 2010 Press Release ~
    https://www.aps.org/newsroom/pressreleases/haroldlewis.cfm ~ and news article ~
    https://www.aps.org/publications/apsnews/201011/memberresigns.cfm

  • Retha Craig

    Watch your back. You probably have a bounty on your head for saying this. God Speed

  • flicker66

    Most of us realized that this was hoax and scam when Al Gore stated his own propaganda campaign . This 3is a money making a money making machine for many including politicians. My suspicion is when the fraud Obama leaves office he will be up to his eyeballs in this money making scheme

  • http://www.opensuse.org/en/ Mic van het meer Weede

    Why haven’t more resigned yet? Or yeah my $$

  • marlio

    So most of the scientist have sold their souls to the Devil for a few trips. Seems a high price to lose your spot in Heaven.

  • Xcalicoco

    Obviously the oil corporations don’t waste their time on clickbait garbage like this, they’ve been building their ocean based oil rigs 30 feet taller since the 80s, knowing full well that the water is rising. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/jul/08/exxon-climate-change-1981-climate-denier-funding

  • Compartiendo

    I am not so sure. Sea levels have indeed risen in my area.

  • ladychurchillusa

    Always follow the money. And when someone says “settled science” you know they are a fraud. There is no such thing to a true scientist.

  • Mike Ohara

    Well we now know that this letter dated back to 2010 does not hold water. Six years later and Global Warming is a fact.

  • bsroon

    The Vikings FARMED GREENLAND from about 800AD to a bit after 1200AD. The planet had to be much warmer than the “experts” assure us is death and destruction – for the Vikings to (did i mention) FARM GREENLAND!!! Magically – we still have walrus, polar bears, etc. The rich corporations are polluting and causing the ecological deaths, it’s not the CO2 scam.

    i’ve had people state point blank that the oceans rose 20cm during the 1900s because of CO2 anthropogenic global warming. So – since the oceans rose 20cm during the 1800s also – did that only occur during the latter half of that century when the industrial age went into larger production? Well then, someone still needs to explain how the oceans also rose 20cm during the 1700s – was there some special CO2 increase in woodstove cookery of the age or something? (sarcasm)

    The temps now shown are a) changed (historical temps altered) by NASA so that global warming looks real. and b) current monitoring stations are pretty much all urban. So – the large cities with toxic air pollution greenhouse bags over them ARE going to be warmer. These are the end points of almost all the energy and production on earth. There are less than half a dozen cities in this nation (USA) in which over 60% of the people live. So – that is where the bldg heat escapes, the cars cover the streets, the ground has no plant life to cool the ground, etc. And someone is surprised that cities get hotter? C’mon – what else COULD happen?

  • Guido FL

    It’s very simple ” follow the money ” !

  • Pelzen

    Telegraph have canceled the link!

  • Frederick Jackson (El Lobo Mex

    During the Bush Administration, talking frankly about the problem of global warming was discouraged. Sure there are bandwagon effects and science today will tend to follow the money, but the research in so many disparate disciplines — not just climate science – shows that already global warming is having huge negative consequences.

    http://www.ucsusa.org/our-work/center-science-and-democracy/promoting-scientific-integrity/james-hansen.html#.WCoVhckbT2Y

