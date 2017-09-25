World’s Leading Toxicologist: Aluminum Is Killing Millions Of Humans

One of the world’s leading toxicologists, Dr. Chris Exley, claims that aluminum found in vaccinations have killed millions of humans.

In the video below, Dr. Exley explains why aluminium has no place in Earth’s biota and why the chemical is particularly dangerous when injected into the human body.

Collective Evolution reports: Since this lecture was given, multiple studies have surfaced showing that aluminum, from vaccines in particular, does not come into the same methods of excretion as it does when we ingest it from other sources.

Injectable aluminum is different because it’s used as an adjuvant, which means “helper” and without it the vaccines are pretty much useless. Injectable aluminum is meant to stick around, and eventually it finds its way to the brain.

Here’s a great video of scientist Dr. Christopher Shaw from UBC explaining why aluminum is a problem, biologically speaking.

This is all information that make one wonder, what is going on here, and why are aluminum containing vaccines constantly marketed as completely safe? As we know, a causative role has already been established in patients who have a macrophagic myofasciitis (MMF) lesion in patients who have myalgic encephalomyelitis, or brain inflammation. Myalgia, arthralgia, chronic fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, dysautonomia, and autoimmunity have been temporally linked to aluminium adjuvant-containing vaccine administration (Gherardi and Authier, 2003; Authier et al., 2003; Exley et al., 2009; Rosenblum et al., 2011; Santiago et al., 2014; Brinth et al., 2015; Palmieri et al., 2016).

Another fairly recent study (2015) points out:

“Evidence that aluminum-coated particles phagocytozed in the injected muscle and its draining lymph notes can disseminate within phagocytes throughout the body and slowly accumulate in the brain further suggests that alum safety should be evaluated in the long term.” (source)

When speaking of the modern day medical industry, one must always bring up the fact of corporate/pharmaceutical tampering. For example a study published in the British Medical Journal and conducted by researchers at the Nordic Cochrane Center in Copenhagen showed that pharmaceutical companies were not disclosing all information regarding the results of their drug trials.

Even the FDA has been caught manipulating media and science press.

A study published in BMC Medicine showed that alum-containing vaccines were associated with the appearance of aluminum deposits in distant organs, such as the spleen and brain, and were still detectable one year after injection. The same group from France published another study two years later, emphasizing that there are “several gaps in the knowledge on alum particles, including their exact mechanisms of action, their fate after injection, their systemic dissemination, and their safety on the long-term. Efforts have been done in the last years to develop novel adjuvants, but attempts to seriously examine safety concerns raised by the bio-persistent character and brain accumulation of alum particles have not been made.”