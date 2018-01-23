Trey Gowdy Exposes FBI ‘Secret Society’ Plotting Trump Assassination

FBI agents involved in a scandal over anti-Trump text messages referred to a “secret society” on the day after President Trump’s 2016 election win and hinted at plans for a presidential assassination, according to South Caroline Rep. Trey Gowdy.

Appearing on Fox News, Gowdy and Texas Rep. John Ratclilffe said that the text message, which was exchanged between former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, is evidence the Deep State is operating outside the law of the land — and is controlled by secret societies.

“We learned today about information that after — in the immediate aftermath of [Trump’s] election that there may have been a secret society of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI to include Page and Strzok that would be working against him,” Ratcliffe told Fox’s Martha MacCallum.

Gowdy, who has previously warned the Deep State is controlled by a lawless cabal, confirmed that he has viewed the “secret society” text message.

“You have this insurance policy in the spring of 2016 and then the day after the election, the day after what they really, really didn’t want to have happen, there’s a text exchange between these two FBI agents, these two supposed to be objective fact-centric FBI agents saying this is the first meeting of the secret society,” he said.

The “insurance policy” reference is to an Aug. 15, 2016 text message that Strzok sent to Page in which he ominously said that he was “afraid that we can’t take that risk” — the risk being Trump’s election win.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Strzok wrote.

The thousands of texts @TGowdySC and I reviewed today revealed manifest bias among top FBI officials against @realDonaldTrump. The texts between Strzok and Page referenced a "secret society." — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) January 23, 2018

The inspector general also discovered that the FBI “failed to preserve” five months worth of Strzok-Page texts for a crucial period in the Russia investigation — from Dec. 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017. Considering the explosive information revealed by Gowdy and Ratcliffe regarding one of the text messages, it has become clear the FBI is attempting to cover its tracks.

Gowdy, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, vowed to investigate the text messages further.

“I’m going to want to know what secret society are you talking about because you are supposed to be investigating objectively the person who just won the electoral college. I‘m going to want to know,” he said on Fox.

In a tweet on Monday, Ratcliffe said that his review of the Strzok-Page texts “revealed manifest bias among top FBI officials” against Trump.