Trey Gowdy: Mueller ‘Broke Law’ Leaking Trump-Russia Charges

South Carolina’s firebrand Congressman Trey Gowdy has accused Special Counsel Robert Mueller of breaking the law by leaking details of the Trump-Russia investigation to the press.

Gowdy told Fox News Sunday that Mueller’s team committed a criminal act when they leaked news of upcoming charges to CNN.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It appears Mueller’s team ignored Gowdy’s advice, and instead, “violated their oath of secrecy.”

Rep. Gowdy on Russian dossier and accusations of collusion | https://t.co/UcTZkMSklA — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 29, 2017

Fox News reports:

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, the leader of the House’s top investigative committee, slammed special counsel Robert Mueller on Sunday for allowing the news media to learn that he and his legal team now have charges in their Russia investigation.

“In the only conversation I’ve had with Robert Mueller, I stressed to him the importance of cutting out the leaks,” Gowdy, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s kind of ironic that the people charged with investigating the law and the violations of the law would violate the law.”

On Friday night, CNN reported that Mueller’s team has filed the first charges in the case with a federal grand jury.

“Make no mistake, disclosing grand jury material is a violation of the law. Somebody violated their oath of secrecy,” Gowdy, a South Carolina lawmaker and former federal prosecutor, also told Fox News on Sunday.

On Friday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed the first charges in his investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election. The nature of the charges are sealed and arrests may take place as soon as Monday. As the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election rolls on, new pressure is building on Robert Mueller to resign.

Republican Congressman Trent Franks (R-AZ) believes Mueller’s resignation is long over due. Even Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), who in the past has been bearish on backing the Special Counsel’s resignation, says he supports it if the evidence exists. Calls for Mueller’s resignation stem from his friendship with FBI head James Comey, which Franks says is a clear conflict of interest.

FOX News reports:

Critics question whether Mueller’s own ties to the bureau as well as fired FBI director James Comey now render him compromised as he investigates allegations of Russian meddling and collusion with Trump officials in the 2016 race.

“The federal code could not be clearer – Mueller is compromised by his apparent conflict of interest in being close with James Comey,” Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., who first called for Mueller to step down over the summer, said in a statement to Fox News on Friday. “The appearance of a conflict is enough to put Mueller in violation of the code. … All of the revelations in recent weeks make the case stronger.”

“If the facts that you just laid out are true, then somebody with Bob Mueller’s integrity will step aside and should — if in fact those facts, as you laid them out, are true,” Gov. Christie told “Fox & Friends,” in relation to reports of conflicts of interest.

Calls for Mueller resign don’t only stem from “conflicts of interest,” but due to his alleged role in the Clinton-Uranium One deal.

Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit previously reported, lawyer Gregg Jarrett told Sean Hannity that Mueller “must resign immediately over his alleged role in the Uranium One scandal. Why? Because Mueller sat on the CFIUS committee that approved the sale of 20% of US uranium reserves to Russia despite knowing Russia had bribed the Clintons for the illicit sale.