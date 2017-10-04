Trey Gowdy: ‘Difficult to Believe’ One Shooter Behind Las Vegas Attack

South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy has become the first high-profile public to question the “lone wolf” narrative being pushed by mainstream media, declaring that he finds it “very difficult to believe” that a single shooter was responsible for the terror on Sunday night.

Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Gowdy told Martha MacCallum that “it’s really impossible to fathom a massacre on this scale.”

He also said that he finds it difficult to believe that a single shooter could have carried out the attack alone and undetected.

“It was an incredible level of premeditation that you don’t normally see, and it is difficult to believe that a single person could have done this without detection,” Gowdy said. He added that “a lot of crime is prevented because a non-law enforcement officer says something” and that he believes there is a lot of information we haven’t been told.

“I think we’re going to find someone along the way was suspicious and they should have turned that suspicion into a phone call to law enforcement. It’s an incredible amount of premeditation to not go detected,” Gowdy added.

There is now a mountain of evidence, consisting of videos, police audio, and eyewitness accounts from multiple people proving this was an orchestrated, co-ordinated attack by multiple conspirators, and the mainstream media is attempting to cover it up.

Stephen Paddock did not act alone. Video footage provided to Your News Wire by Las Vegas residents have proven conclusively that there was a second shooter operating from inside the Mandalay Bay resort. Muzzle fire is clearly seen from the fourth floor, much lower than the 32nd floor where Paddock operated from.

Paddock’s next door neighbor in the hotel, Australian Brian Hodges, also confirmed the presence of multiple gunmen in the attack, telling Australia’s Courier-Mail newspaper, “‘There were multiple people dead and multiple shooters.”

Many Las Vegas casino staff have also come forward with information pointing to the existence of multiple shooters and conspirators involved in the Las Vegas attack. According to Nadia Gissell, there was gunfire at the Paris Casino.

“I work there and I don’t understand why they are not saying the truth,” she said.

Cameron Espino, who was in the Miracle Mile Shops, also demanded to know why the media won’t report on incidents at other hotels, and reported seeing two gunman.

Why is the mainstream media attempting to force a false narrative on the public? The answer is simple. The corporate media, controlled by a small, elite oligarchy, is operating on behalf of the New World Order, attempting to mislead the public into believing their enemies are their friends, and their friends are their enemies.

It doesn’t suit the mainstream media’s agenda to have Stephen Paddock operating as part of grand political conspiracy. The media is actively covering up this fact so they can continue pushing the New World Order’s sick and twisted agenda.

There is an active campaign to sow division and create chaos in the United States. Organized groups are working on behalf of global organizations with the most nefarious of goals. We need to wake up and stop believing everything fed us by the mainstream media. They have proven themselves completely compromised and unreliable.

Keep your eyes open. Question everything.