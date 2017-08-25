Trudeau Forced To Deport Thousands As #WelcomeToCanada Tweet Backfires

In January Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to President Trump’s executive order halting immigration from Muslim countries by announcing the start of a German-style open door policy, rolling out the red carpet and welcoming all migrants to Canada.

Trudeau, a former drama teacher and the son of radical leftist Pierre Trudeau, signaled the start of Canada’s open door policy by tweeting:

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

However, Trudeau has now learned that virtue signaling on Twitter has real world consequences. Eight months later, the same guy is now overseeing the largest mass deportation increase in the history of Canada:

Reuters report:

As an influx of asylum seekers crossing from the United States strains Canada’s immigration system, the country is ramping up its deportation of migrants, government data shows.

Deportations of Mexicans, who have flocked to Canada in growing numbers after a visa requirement was lifted in December, was already 66 percent higher in the first eight months of 2017 than the total from the previous year.

Deportations of Haitians, thousands of whom have crossed into Canada illegally in the hopes of avoiding deportation from the United States, have also soared. Canada has deported 474 so far this year, compared to 100 for all of 2016 when the government lifted its own ban on deportations to Haiti, in place since a devastating 2010 earthquake.

Overall, 5,529 people have been deported as of Tuesday, compared to 7,357 for all of 2016, the data shows.

Trudeau’s infamous tweets, which included photos of him personally welcoming Syrian refugees to Canada, promoted outcry on Twitter, with Canadians accusing their Prime Minister of selling out their country and “inviting chaos.”

Are you aware of the chaos Trudeau has just brought to our Country this this stupid tweet? — Monica (@monica_barona) January 28, 2017

Canadians dismayed by the announcement claimed “Liberals will turn Canada into Germany and France. Mass Muslim Migration will destroy Canada as we know it,” and agreed they would swap their Prime Minister for President Trump “in a heartbeat.”

in a heartbeat. We have no jobs, very close to bankruptcy,and a leader who thinks that budgets balance themselves — Lee Evans (@Evelynne24) January 28, 2017

Justin Trudeau’s social media virtue signaling backfired spectacularly, giving false hope to immigrants, and threatening the stability of Canadian society. Eight months on, it seems reality has bitten the liberal poster boy on the ass.