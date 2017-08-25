Trudeau Forced To Deport Thousands As #WelcomeToCanada Tweet Backfires

Justin Trudeau has now learned that virtue signaling on Twitter has real world consequences.

In January Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to President Trump’s executive order halting immigration from Muslim countries by announcing the start of a German-style open door policy, rolling out the red carpet and welcoming all migrants to Canada.

Trudeau, a former drama teacher and the son of radical leftist Pierre Trudeau, signaled the start of Canada’s open door policy by tweeting:

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

justin-trudeau-asshole

However, Trudeau has now learned that virtue signaling on Twitter has real world consequences. Eight months later, the same guy is now overseeing the largest mass deportation increase in the history of Canada:

Reuters report:

As an influx of asylum seekers crossing from the United States strains Canada’s immigration system, the country is ramping up its deportation of migrants, government data shows.

Deportations of Mexicans, who have flocked to Canada in growing numbers after a visa requirement was lifted in December, was already 66 percent higher in the first eight months of 2017 than the total from the previous year.

Deportations of Haitians, thousands of whom have crossed into Canada illegally in the hopes of avoiding deportation from the United States, have also soared. Canada has deported 474 so far this year, compared to 100 for all of 2016 when the government lifted its own ban on deportations to Haiti, in place since a devastating 2010 earthquake.

Overall, 5,529 people have been deported as of Tuesday, compared to 7,357 for all of 2016, the data shows.

justin-trudeau-posterboy

Trudeau’s infamous tweets, which included photos of him personally welcoming Syrian refugees to Canada, promoted outcry on Twitter, with Canadians accusing their Prime Minister of selling out their country and “inviting chaos.”

Canadians dismayed by the announcement claimed “Liberals will turn Canada into Germany and France. Mass Muslim Migration will destroy Canada as we know it,” and agreed they would swap their Prime Minister for President Trump “in a heartbeat.”

Justin Trudeau’s social media virtue signaling backfired spectacularly, giving false hope to immigrants, and threatening the stability of Canadian society. Eight months on, it seems reality has bitten the liberal poster boy on the ass.

  • GTFO

    As a Canadian I think Justin Trudeau the definition of a ‘Snowflake’…
    This guy invites ILLEGAL ALIENS to come to our country and have at it.. I don’t think so Justin.
    Canadians won’t EVER stand for it!
    What makes him think that ILLEGAL ALIENS running from JUSIFIED PERSECUSION after ILLEGALLY entering the U.S.A should be granted safe haven here?? I know.. his entitlement complex!
    F.U Justin Trudeau.

    • Zoe

      How did your country elect this man-child with the high light of the summit in Germany showing off his pink socks? I mean seriously?

      • Tracey Clausen

        Lol

      • Ilona Verhagen

        your country is better off you mean with a boy clown?

        • Zoe

          Why don’t you spend your time explaining why our President is a clown. At least he isn’t running around in pink socks showing them off at the summet.

          • Ilona Verhagen

            if wearing pink socks disqualifies someone to be a good leader I do not need to reply to your brainless gossip

    • Ilona Verhagen

      they are not illegal aliens.. Alliens come from the moon.. They are refugees like you and your ancesters were too. Looking for a brighter future.

  • taxpayer22

    Justin Trudeau to diversify Canada’s economy with more welfare parasites sucking on taxpayers. What a brilliant economist

    • Ilona Verhagen

      you might be amazed how fast and how smart these people are and contributing to your economy while you are on welfare

  • taxpayer22

    Justin Trudeau may very well be the biological son of Fidel Castro. Margaret Trudeau was not faithful to her husband.

    Fidel Castro was 6’3″, Justin Trudeau 6’2″, and Pierre Trudeau 5’8″.

    • clarioncaller

      And Pierre was a total ‘flamer’. Maggie ran with a very fast crowd of rockers and iconoclasts, including many visits to Havana.

      • taxpayer22

        Margaret Trudeau hooked up with multiple members of the Rolling Stones, had an affair with Ted Kennedy, and others.

        Margaret Trudeau visited ( tall ) Castro many times while her husband, Pierre Trudeau was rather short.

        • Ilona Verhagen

          what does THAT have to do with this issue… you are a empty brainless gossip

    • Stephen Sandian

      What does this have to do with the story you just read?

    • Ilona Verhagen

      that is a very basic and stupid answer..