Incoming Trump Team Urges Honest Pizzagate Investigation

The establishment and mainstream media are trying to destroy the investigation into Pizzagate and suppress the findings, but the incoming Trump administration are taking it seriously and demanding a real inquiry.

The son and advisor of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s pick for National Security Advisor, has gone public and called for an honest investigation.

On Sunday, Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr., tweeted, “Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it’ll remain a story. The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many ‘coincidences’ tied to it.”

Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it'll remain a story. The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many "coincidences" tied to it. https://t.co/8HA9y30Yfp — Michael G Flynn🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) December 5, 2016

The incoming administration’s seriousness about the scandal explains why the mainstream media and current establishment are in full attack mode, deploying every trick in the book, attempting to discredit the investigation in the eyes of the public – and completely destroy it before January 20.

But all mainstream media attacks have one thing in common: they refuse to discuss any of the huge haystack of evidence uncovered by Pizzagate investigators, instead smearing them as “crazy” and attributing false claims to them to make them look mad..

These are the death throes of the dying, discredited mainstream media, desperately trying to control the narrative, protect the elite, and suppress genuine investigation.

All Pizzagate investigators want is an honest investigation.

Michael Flynn Jr, who has served as his father’s advisor, also linked to the account of Jack Posobiec, whose Twitter account describes him as the special projects director of a group called Citizens4Trump.

Posobiec said the gunman arrested at Comet Ping Pong on Sunday was an actor and that his actions were a “false flag” designed to further the mainstream agenda to discredit sites reporting on Pizzagate and smear investigators as dangerous and crazy.

“Planted Comet Pizza Gunman will be used to push for censorship of independent news sources that are not corporate owned,” he tweeted.

Michael Flynn Jr also retweeted information proving the gunman is an professional actor with an IMDB page.

CONFIRMED: Comet Pizza Gunman Edgar Maddison Welch is an ACTOR pic.twitter.com/HVF9QMXDsd — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) December 5, 2016

The Advisor to the incoming National Security Advisor also retweeted a tweet from Jack Posobiec raising the point that a traffic camera, which had been pointing at Comet Ping Pong and was being used by investigators to monitor the establishment, was suddenly switched off before the gunman incident on Sunday. No witnesses, no camera footage.

Hi @JakeTapper! Since you know everything about DC before its news can you tell us why the Comet Pizza traffic cam was removed yesterday? — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) December 5, 2016

A Nov. 2 tweet by Trump’s National Security Advisor, in which he linked Clinton to “sex crimes with minors,” also suggest the incoming administration are taking the scandal seriously.

“U decide – NYPD Blows Whistle on New Hillary Emails: Money Laundering, Sex Crimes w Children, etc…MUST READ!,” Flynn tweeted days before the Nov. 8 election.

Days later, on Nov. 4, the retired lieutenant general tweeted the hashtag #spiritcooking, referring to John and Tony Podesta’s links to satanic rituals.