Trump Orders Army To Prepare For Missile Strike In North Korea

President Trump has ordered the army to prepare for a missile strike against North Korea, telling military advisors to be ready for “all possible actions.”

U.S. Pacific Command has deployed aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and its strike group, which includes a cruiser and two destroyers, to “report on station in the Western Pacific Ocean,” in readiness for a military conflict with North Korea.

Trump has said that a pre-emptive missile strike is one of many options he is considering against Kim Jong-un.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the President said that North Korea was “looking for trouble,” warning that his administration is prepared to act alone if China is unable to restrain North Korea’s missile program.

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

Mirror.co.uk reports:

One of the problems facing an American-led operation to hit Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong-Un is the intricate tunnel network under the capital.

War-planners have had difficulty mapping out the subterranean complex and believe there are hundreds of underground artillery and airplane sites.

McMaster described the decision to redeploy the USS Carl Vinson to the Sea of Japan as ‘prudent’ given North Korea’s ‘pattern of provocative behavior.’

Speaking to Fox News, McMaster said: “It’s prudent to do it, isn’t it?

“Presidents before and President Trump agreed that that is unacceptable, that what must happen is the denuclearization of the peninsula.

“The president has asked [us] to be prepared to give us a full range of options to remove that threat.”

The news comes after Trump launched cruise missiles against Assad in Syria last week, the first time the US has directly targeted the regime during the conflict.

North Korea denounced Trump’s attack as an act of ‘intolerable aggression’ and one that justified ‘a million times over’ its push toward a nuclear deterrent.