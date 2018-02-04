Trump Sends Feds To Arrest Obama Appointed Judge

A Texan judge, appointed by Barack Obama, has been raided by the FBI and arrested on the orders of President Trump, just one day after the controversial FISA abuse memo was declassified and released to the public, exposing high-level judicial corruption.

Democrats were desperate to stop the release of the memo, and there is now massive panic from everyone exposed by explosive information in the declassified document. They know that with their corruption and secrets made public, Trump will hold them accountable.

That seems to be the case now for a judge not named in the FISA document but initimately associated with it through his corrupt involvement with Barack Obama.

It’s been clear for years that Obama used judges and the system to his advantage, even outside the FISA court. Since Trump has been president, defiant Obama appointed judges have come out of the woodwork and constantly blocked and overturned the duly elected president’s policies.

Now, one justice in Texas has been raided and arrested. Looks like the judge finally had justice served to him.

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby joint reported for Breitbart:

Federal authorities arrested a Democrat Texas state judge after a series of raids on his courtroom and his home. Information on the charges and other details of the investigation remain sealed. The judge is expected to be presented in federal court on Monday.

This week, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted “law enforcement activity” at the 93rd State District Court, FBI Spokeswoman Michelle Lee revealed to Breitbart Texas. While she could not disclose the details of the operation or its purpose, Lee confirmed the FBI made one arrest. The identity of the person arrested and the charges could not be released until Monday, Lee said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed the raids to local media shortly after they began. The sheriff posted a message on social media about the presence of FBI agents at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in the 93rd State District Court. Federal agents, as well as state and local authorities, were reportedly present at the judge’s home in Edinburg.

Judge Rudy Delgado is the presiding judge of the 93rd State District Court. In this position, he hears any type of state court cases including civil and criminal matters. As a Democrat incumbent, Delgado ran unopposed in the 2016 general election and is currently registered with the Texas Secretary of State website as a Democratic candidate for Justice of the 13th Court of Appeals Place 4.

McAllen Attorney Al Alvarez confirmed to Breitbart Texas and to other news outlets that he would be representing Delgado who he said is in custody. Delgado will likely go before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Monday at the federal courthouse in McAllen.

The days of government and political leaders, judges, and others thinking they’re above the law and abusing their positions of power is coming to an end. Trump said he was going to drain the swamp and has done more to achieve this goal than any politician in living memory since taking office.