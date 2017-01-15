‘Trump Assassination’ Weapons Cache Found In Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. police have found a cache of weapons in the Capitol just days before Trump’s inauguration, sparking fears that an assassination is being planned for January 20th.

The discovery of a violin case containing two guns prompted police to uncover more guns and ammunition nearby. The discovery of these weapons comes just days after Russian intelligence officials warned of a plot by the U.S. deep state to assassinate the President-elect.

Wtop.com reports:

U.S. Park Police and D.C. police Wednesday afternoon investigated the two areas where the weapons were found. Traffic on Canal Road near the boathouse had been stopped during the investigation but the road has reopened.

A woman walking along the canal late Wednesday morning saw some debris surrounding a violin case along the stone wall that lines the road, according to park police. When she opened the case, she found two guns inside, and she brought it to authorities near Fletcher’s boathouse.

About a quarter-mile north of that location, investigators found a second site with multiple weapons and ammunition surrounded by trash and other debris.

Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose said there were a variety of weapons recovered, including long guns and pistols. The weapons were in buckets and bags, Rose said, although she said she didn’t believe any of them were loaded.

“There’s no indication as to why these weapons were here, when they came to be here or the circumstances surrounding it — that part’s all under investigation,” Rose said.

Rose said there was no imminent threat to people walking nearby. But authorities decided to close the road out of an abundance of caution and to keep the area clear as investigators worked. Authorities reopened the road to traffic around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The D.C. police bomb squad also conducted a sweep of the area.

Police praised the woman who spotted the weapons.

“This woman saw something and she chose to come forward and say something, giving us the opportunity to make sure this area remains safe for everyone,” Rose said. “And as we approach the inauguration, I think that’s really important to highlight.”