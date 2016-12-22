Trump Doubles Down: ‘I Will Ban Muslims Entering U.S.’

President-elect Donald Trump has doubled down on his vow for a “total and complete shut down of Muslims from entering the United States” and dismissed suggestions he will back down from his hardline stance.

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday, Trump told reporters: “You’ve known my plans all along. I’ve been proven to be right, 100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.“

Trump was speaking the day after an Islamist hijacked a lorry, killed the driver and ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring 48.

The President-elect was also referring to the Russian ambassador to Turkey who was killed in Ankara.

Yesterday a statement released by Trump’s press office blamed the Berlin truck attack on Islamist terrorists who “continually slaughter Christians“.

But today he broadened that statement, saying: “It’s an attack on humanity, and it’s gotta be stopped.“

Trump, who is set to take office on January 20, was widely criticized by politicians in the US and around the world when he first announced plans to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who resigned in the wake of Brexit, called Trump’s plan “stupid, divisive and wrong” while President Obama branded it “dangerous“.

But The Donald stuck to his guns and believes his hardline approach to the issue has been vindicated by the ongoing atrocities in Western countries perpetrated by Islamists.

While German chancellor Angela Markel invited almost 1.5 million Islamic refugees into her country – even trying to train migrants as truck drivers before the Berlin attack – the President-elect has no plans to follow in her footsteps.