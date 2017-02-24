Trump Bans ‘Fake News’ CNN From White House Press Briefings

President Trump has begun banning corrupt members of the mainstream media from White House press briefings, with CNN, The New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times among the first to have their access rights revoked.

The Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, the Daily Mail, and BBC are among the other mainstream outlets to be banned by the White House, just hours after President Trump warned during his CPAC speech that “we’re gonna do something about the media“.

Failing to attempt to disguise their fury, CNN announced the “breaking news” live on air, with host Brooke Baldwin saying, “Breaking news here at CNN is that we have just learned that CNN has been blocked from a White House gaggle.”

“This is so incredibly significant because this has never happened in this administration,” Baldwin continued, unable to control her outrage. “We heard from the President this morning and he doubled down on his tweet from just a couple of days ago, essentially saying ‘The media is the enemy of the American people. His chief strategist this time yesterday calling the media ‘the opposition party’ over and over.”

CNN host Brooke Baldwin then asked a White House reporter, “Why aren’t we there?“

The reporter explained that she was personally told she wasn’t allowed to enter the White House for the press briefing, but failed to explain that Trump is banning them because they are fundamentally dishonest and have an agenda which is against the interests of the American people.

Speaking in Melbourne, Florida, President Trump explained his reasons for banning repeat offenders in the mainstream media from attending White House press briefings:

“Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln, and many of our greatest presidents, fought with the media and called them often times on their lies. When the media lies to the people, I will never let them get away with it. I will do whatever I can that they don’t get away with it. They have their own agenda. And their agenda is not your agenda.

“Thomas Jefferson said ‘nothing can be believed that can be seen in a news spec. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.

“But despite all their lies, misrepresentations, and false stories, they could not defeat us in the primaries, they could not defeat us in the general election, and we will continue to expose them for what they are, and most importantly we will continue to win, win, win.“