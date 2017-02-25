It’s Official: Trump Opens Bidding On Border Wall Construction

The Trump administration has opened the bidding for private companies to construct the border wall between the US and Mexico.

The request for bids, published by the Department of Homeland Security on February 24, states that bidding for work on the wall is to be conducted in two phases, with the first requiring companies to submit plans and prototypes by March 10, 2017 – less than two weeks away.

By March 24, the selection process will require the selected companies to propose prices, and multiple awards are expected to be granted by mid-April, as President Trump continues to confound his critics by fulfilling his campaign promises in record time.

Published on the Federal Business Opportunities website, the request is listed under ‘Design-Build Structure.’ The full text is as follows:

Solicitation Number: 2017-JC-RT-0001

Agency: Department of Homeland Security

Office: Customs and Border Protection

Location: Procurement Directorate – IN

The Dept. of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intends on issuing a solicitation in electronic format on or about March 6, 2017 for the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico.

The procurement will be conducted in two phases, the first requiring vendors to submit a concept paper of their prototype(s) by March 10, 2017, which will result in the evaluation and down select of offerors by March 20, 2017.

The second phase will require the down select of phase 1 offerors to submit proposals in response to the full RFP by March 24, 2017, which will include price. Multiple awards are contemplated by mid-April for this effort.