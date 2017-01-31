Trump: Twin Tower Bombs On 9/11 Bought Down WTC

The World Trade Center was bought to the ground by “twin bombs” on 9/11, according to President Donald Trump – and now a whistleblower has come forward with bombshell information that supports the President’s claims.

In a live interview on 9/11, President Trump was asked for his opinion on the structure of the Twin Towers. Speaking as the leading builder of towers in New York, Trump said the north tower of the WTC was a “very, very strong building” and that he believes “twin bombs” caused it to collapse.

Speaking about the tower’s collapse, he said: “It wasn’t architectural defect. How could a plane, even a 767 or 747 or whatever it might have been; how could it possibly go through that steel?

During the interview, Trump says he toured the foundations of the north tower after it was bombed in an earlier terror attack in 1993, and that he did not believe the tower was bought to the ground by planes alone, as the official 9/11 report claims.

“I happen to think that they had not only a plane, but they had bombs – bombs that exploded simultaneously. Because I can’t imagine anything being able to go through that wall.”

The interview was uploaded to YouTube by pro-Trump group Trump Commission, which believes former President George W. Bush covered-up the truth – and the 45th President of the US is also on record criticizing his predecessor: “The World Trade Center came down during the reign of George Bush,” he said in a February debate. “He kept us safe? That is not safe. That is not safe.”

Claims that Trump will reopen the 9/11 investigation have been circulating online, based on statements he made during the election campaign, and recently published academic studies that debunk the official 9/11 report are adding fuel to the fire.

A study led by leading engineer Dr. J. Leroy Hulsey of University of Alaska found that office fires could not possibly have caused the collapse of Building 7.

The official 9/11 report claims flaming debris from the neighboring Twin Towers flew into the building, causing blazes to break out on multiple floors. But Dr. Hulsey states that is “scientifically impossible” and says “It is our preliminary conclusions, based upon our work to date, that fire did not produce the failure at this particular building.”

Whistleblower: “Trump was right”

And now a former data center worker who worked in the World Trade Center has come forward with bombshell information that suggests explosives were planted in the buildings in the weeks prior to the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Scott Forbes was employed by Fiduciary Trust Company International, located on the 97th floor of the South Tower at the WTC complex. He says there were some very strange events in the weeks leading up to the attacks, including a complete power down of the building for over 36 hours, and mysterious ‘engineers’ doing work in the building using spools of wire just days before the 9/11 attacks.

Intellihub reports:

“The power down was on the Saturday and Sunday prior to 9/11, so that would have been the 8th and 9th of September,” Forbes said, who has never seen or heard of a similar occasion aside from the original bomb scare in 1993.

Forbes said the building was turned over by the New York Port Authority Saturday morning for the power down and was handed back over to the Port Authority some thirty hours later, leaving a massive security gap.

Forbes also said that he witnessed many people who looked like ‘engineers,’ dressed in coveralls, carrying toolboxes and spools of wire who were coming and going during the blackout period.

Forbes said he was off work on Tuesday, the day of the attacks, and said that he witnessed the towers crumble into dust from his apartment in the distance, wondering if anything he had unknowingly done in the days prior while working in the South Tower had anything to do with the events of September 11th.

Additionally another former employee of Fiduciary Trust, named Gary Corbett, confirmed statements made by Forbes during a 2010 interview on the Reality Report. However, Corbett also pointed out that people who claimed to be part of “guided tours” were making their way into “secured areas” during the power down — areas of Fiduciary Trust that held gold and other valuables for JP Morgan.

However, Corbett maintains the power down “started Friday night at the close of business […]” before it was restored at about “4 o’clock Sunday afternoon,” differing slightly from Forbes’ story.

To boot, bomb sniffing dogs were removed from the complex on the Thursday, despite the fact that the complex had been on heightened alert for weeks prior to the attacks, under the orders of U.S. President George W. Bush’s younger brother Marvin Bush who headed up security operations for the WTC at the time.

To this day the 9/11 Commission and the New York Port Authority deny the fact that the reported power down took place. The power down is likely one of the key elements being covered up by parties involved along with the actual disappearance of security tapes from the WTC complex.