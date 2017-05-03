Trump: Media Is Lying About Border Wall, Construction Has Begun

Shameless mainstream media has been lying about funding for Trump’s border wall, telling viewers that the president did not get funding for his core campaign promise in the current budget.

In fact there is several hundred million dollars set aside for building the wall, and according to the Trump administration construction of a 20-foot high towering steel barrier has already begun.

“That’s what we got in this deal and that’s what Democrats don’t want you to know,” Mick Mulvaney, director of the president’s budget office, said at the daily White House press briefing on Tuesday.

“There’s several hundred of millions of dollars for us to replace cyclone fencing with 20-foot high steel wall,” he said, pointing to a photograph of an existing stretch of the towering steel barrier along the southern border.

“We are building this now. There is money in this deal to build several hundreds of millions of dollars of this to replace this. That’s what we got in this deal and that’s what the Democrats don’t want you to know. This stuff is going up now. Why? Because the president wants to make the country more safe.”

Washington Times reports: The administration has been aggressively pushing back against Capitol Hill Democrats‘ claim of besting Mr. Trump in the spending negotiations, and blocking funds to build a border wall tops their list of victories.

The $1.5 billion increase in Homeland Security spending, pushing total spending for the department to more than $42 billion.

“That’s where this negotiation has taken us — to the largest increase in border security in 10 years,” he said.

The structure referenced by Mr. Mulvaney, which consists of rows of steel pylons capped with a concrete band, is the “fence” that been erected along the border in some place.

In some spots where the barrier is incomplete, there are cyclone fences.

The spending deal, which is expected to get passed by Congress and signed by the president this week, also included funds for levy walls on rivers at the border, he said.

However the media is correct in reporting there is no funding for ACA or Planned Parenthood.

