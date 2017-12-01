Trump Cancels UK Visit After Theresa May Lambasts Him On Twitter

Donald Trump has cancelled his visit to the United Kingdom following Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to publicly lambast the President on Twitter.

In a gross display of virtue signalling to dictators in the Middle East, Ms. May whined that President Trump was “wrong” to share videos that exposed Muslims committing acts of violence.

Breitbart.com reports: President Trump did not hesitate to rebuke the British politician, telling her: “Don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

News that the president has cancelled a planned “working visit” to open the new U.S. embassy in London came in the early hours of the following morning.

“The idea of a visit has obviously been floated, but not December and not January. I would not expect a Trump visit in January,” a senior U.S. diplomat told The Telegraph.

.@RaheemKassam on 🔥 schooling the BBC on how to do their job over #TrumpTweets. "Every day we hear a story about President Trump's tweets, but we don't hear stories about real problems due to radical Islam." #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/UDanZObWvG — LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) November 30, 2017

This unwelcome development comes only a little over two months since Breitbart London Editor in Chief Raheem Kassam speculated that May — who supported Remaining in the European Union in 2016, and leads a Remainer-dominated Cabinet — would attempt to manufacture a row with the Trump administration in order to sabotage Britain’s prospects outside the bloc.

“Look at the way she treated President Trump at the United Nations,” he reminded readers in a September 2017 think piece.

“Instead of using her speech to promote Britain in the world, she used it to attack President Trump on immigration and refugees, as well as harping on about climate change deals and a long-deceased Pakistani prime minister. Not a single mention of the word ‘Brexit’.”

Only three EU27 economies are bigger than the economy of Texas ALONE – which shows just how big a #Brexit trade deal with the U.S. will be. https://t.co/tyNbgPxJl6 — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) July 25, 2017

Kassam believes that sabotaging the prospects of the “very big, very powerful” trade agreement which the U.S. president has been seeking with Brexit Britain will be used by the prime minister to push for Britain to remain more closely entangled with the European Union after departure than it would otherwise need to be.

“She’s going insult Trump to the point where the U.S. won’t want to do a deal with Britain, then she’ll blame Trump for being mercurial and say we need to water down, or abandon Brexit because Britain needs economic security,” he stated.

I warned months ago @theresa_may would end up compromising a US/UK trade deal with meaningless virtue signalling. I was right. AGAIN! >> https://t.co/T0FhNjY7J8 https://t.co/BWt7vFwgAr — Raheem 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@RaheemKassam) November 30, 2017

BBC anchor Jane Hill suggested to Kassam that the current Twitter row has “nothing to do with Brexit” after he reiterated his belief that “the British political establishment is calculatedly using this to try and drive a wedge, because they don’t want Brexit to happen”.

With the working visit now cancelled, his interpretation appears increasingly persuasive.