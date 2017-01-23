Trump: Congress To Vote On Bill To Leave The UN

Days after Trump’s inauguration, members of Congress are seizing the moment and pushing for America to exit the United Nations, introducing a bill to the House that will repeal the United Nations Participation Act of 1945 and reclaim full American sovereignty.

Under a Trump presidency there is a growing belief that the idea of America exiting the UN is not only feasible but could capture the national imagination, as American citizens seek to defeat the corrupt global elite and regain control of their country.

The bill is called the American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017 and it is set to repeal the United States’ participation in the UN and outlaw the authorization of any American funds for the UN, as well as the participation of US military in any UN operation. The bill also revokes diplomatic immunity for UN officials.

The bill requires: (1) the President to terminate US membership in the United Nations, including any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body; and (2) closure of the US Mission to the United Nations.

The bill prohibits: (1) the authorization of funds for the US assessed or voluntary contribution to the UN, (2) the authorization of funds for any US contribution to any UN military or peacekeeping operation, (3) the expenditure of funds to support the participation of US Armed Forces as part of any UN military or peacekeeping operation, (4) US Armed Forces from serving under UN command, and (5) diplomatic immunity for UN officers or employees.

Supporters of the bill say the push to exit the UN is long overdue. They point to the billions of dollars wasted, while the UN consistently works against American plans. America pays more into the UN than any other country, yet American recommendations get vetoed by global elites with their own agenda.

While this bill is not guaranteed to pass both Congress and the Senate at the first attempt – even with President Trump’s vote – at the very least it will be a useful barometer to gauge and tally which politicians are globalists and which are Americans patriots willing to transition the power back to the people.

Pundits are already calling the bill a “brilliant chess move” by President Trump that will forever alter the balance of power among the corrupt career politicians like McCain and Graham. The objective is to paint his adversaries into a corner with zero wiggle room.

Is #Amexit next? The world is changing rapidly, people are waking up, and the example of Brexit and Trump’s election, along with other seismic shifts around the world, prove that people who are fed up with the status quo are capable of rising up and forcing change.