Trump Trolls The Liberal Media: The Meaning Of ‘Covfefe’ Revealed

President Trumps covfefe tweet went viral and tricked mainstream media into launching yet another full frontal assault on his character.

President Trump’s midnight “covfefe” tweet went viral around the world and tricked mainstream media into launching yet another full frontal assault on his character and professionalism.

“Covfefe” was President Trump’s rope-a-dope tactic, luring the mainstream media into an attack. They thought they had him on the ropes. He goaded them into throwing tiring, ineffective punches.

By the next morning the internet had exploded with mainstream media speculation, memes, jokes, and mockery from liberal pundits intent on using the apparent mistake to paint their president as a buffoon.

But as usual, President Trump had the last laugh. Mainstream media pundits walked straight into Trump’s trap. He has outsmarted them yet again.

It has been revealed that the midnight tweet wasn’t a mistake at all, but actually a passionate rallying cry against the mainstream media. It was an assurance that the president will not be bullied by the mouthpiece of the establishment elite.

What does covfefe mean?

On Thursday Sean Spicer said, cryptically, “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

Spicer’s hint set off an internet covfefe hunt, and clever users figured out that “covfefe” translates directly into Arabic as “I will stand up“. So with that translation, the midnight tweet actually says:

“DESPITE THE CONSTANT NEGATIVE PRESS I WILL STAND UP”

Click this link to Google Translate to see the proof for yourself: https://translate.google.com/m/translate#auto/en/cov%20fe’fe

Sean Spicer wasn’t kidding when he said certain people will know what it means.

This was a message from President Trump to the Arabic world that they should not be fooled by the American mainstream media into thinking he is weak. It was a message from Trump declaring that he will stand up for what he has committed to do – for the American people, for peace in the Middle East (despite John McCain’s best efforts to promote war there) and for all good people around the world.

It was ingenious. President Trump got a hashtag of the phrase “I will stand up” in Arabic to trend worldwide.

Let that sink in.

The timing was perfect. The tweet was sent 10 minutes after the Kabul car bombing. This was for them. President Trump saved the tweet to be sent after the next big terror attack against Muslims.

It was also tweeted just before the morning news cycle in the Arabic world, at around 4:30am Saudi time. This makes sense because Trump gets into the US news cycle by tweeting at around 4:30am Eastern time. By the time it was deleted in the morning US time, the Arabic world had seen the tweet all day.

Then the American media proceeded to push the hashtag for 24 more hours, using “covfefe” as an excuse to publish yet more hit pieces on the president.

Little did they know they were in the process of being trolled. President Trump has had the last laugh.

  • fuuckingwankersMSM

    How very clever he is.. and how very fucking stupid the MSM are.. fuken idiots…lolol.. Hilarious.. Hats off to Trump….. they have absolutely no idea who he is..haha..you would think the wankers would read his books and get an idea who and what he is in the human scheme of things… lol

    • Lois Arconati

      I have read his books and I would NEVER shake his hand

    • TMD

      This is a joke right? If it’s not, then you are the very fucking stupid one, because ‘Covfefe’ does not translate into Arabic as ‘I will Stand Up’ which would make you yet another example of a facile, gullible, risible moron who isn’t prepared to do their own research after reading something.

  • Diatom

    YNW RAWKS!

  • DominicBruysPorter

    Yet another example of his own ineptitude. Nothing shows up when you missformat it in Google translate.
    Maybe, if he’s going to pretend to speak Arabic he should try writing it properly. https://translate.google.com/m/translate#ar/en/kovfefe
    https://translate.google.com/m/translate#ar/en/kov%20fefe Doesn’t mean anything either.

    • David Neil

      “missformat”? i wonder who is inept?

  • DominicBruysPorter

    The pretentious crypticism of a 12yr old spelling bee failure

  • waheguru

    Except it’s not true. It’s a Google translation error. Arabic speakers are having the last laugh.

  • Adam

    Actually, no: سوف فقف

    If you try and transliterate this into English characters, it’s more like So fuck off. (In order of how it’s written, right to left: Sof fkf)

  • Robert Bishop

    Except that’s not what it means at all…that is a shit translation. Can you be any more dishonest?

    Yeah, you sure showed everyone…that you will literally make shit up in order to fellate this moron..

  • Judy

    Covfefe’ (pronounced “cuv – fee- fae”) is an Antediluvian term for “In the end we win.” It was commonly used by the sons of Adam to rail against the evil actions of the fallen who had led man astray.

  • Clayton Houston

    Oddly, if you go to google translate and enter the exact phrase that he used, it does not come up as that at all but instead it translates from Arabic into English as, drum roll please………COVFEFE! Go figure that a made up word would translate to a made up word. “I will stand up” translates into sawf ‘aqaf in Arabic. Next bullshit lie?

  • sassC2

    I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!

  • Nate Mann

    Google has since fixed the incorrect translation, unless you enter in سوف فقف a few times . Be sure to add the spaces between those words.سوف فقف sounds like covfefe and that can be confirmed with the sound option.