Trump Dedicates Golf Trophy To Hurricane Victims

Donald Trump has dedicated a golf trophy to the hurricane victims of Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.

During a presentation ceremony following the Presidents Cup golf tournament in New Jersey on Sunday the US President said”On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and all of the people – if you look today and see what is happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control – Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them”

“And we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much that we love, a part of our great state, really a part of our great nation.”

The move comes amid a worsening war of words between Trump and the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital San Juan, over the US response to the disasters.

RT reports: Trump is scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico on Tuesday and has exchanged barbs with the San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz over mishandling of the relief efforts, accusing her of “poor leadership.”

Trump has also criticized the people of Puerto Rico for not doing enough to help themselves claiming they want “everything to be done for them.” Puerto Rico is facing the prospect of six months without power and distribution of aid has been slow.

‘We are dying here’: Puerto Rico mayor begs for help as Trump attacks ‘poor leadership’ https://t.co/Ac42oKSLbd pic.twitter.com/8Eip6JVc54 — RT (@RT_com) September 30, 2017

As many have noted, a golf trophy won’t do much to bring back Puerto Rico’s power grid, and Trump’s speech was met with a heckle. “You don’t give a s–t about Puerto Rico,” one man yelled at the golf course.