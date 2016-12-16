Trump Will Destroy CIA Over False Hacking Allegations

Donald J. Trump is likely to decimate the CIA over it’s fraudulent allegations that Russian hackers influenced the U.S. elections in collusion with him.

Trump does not suffer fools gladly, and this last ditch desperate attack from the current administration via rogue elements within the intelligence community will not go unpunished.

“I always get even…I go out of my way to make [their] life miserable.” – Donald Trump

Russia-insider.com reports:

On Wednesday night, NBC released a report, in collusion with a myriad of anonymous sources reputed to be inside the CIA and other intelligence agencies, claiming that Vladimir Putin personally directed the destruction of Hillary Clinton via hacking hers and the DNC’s servers before the US presidential election.

Via NBC:

U.S. intelligence officials now believe with “a high level of confidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin became personally involved in the covert Russian campaign to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, senior U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News.

Two senior officials with direct access to the information say new intelligence shows that Putin personally directed how hacked material from Democrats was leaked and otherwise used. The intelligence came from diplomatic sources and spies working for U.S. allies, the officials said.

The report does not cite any source by name for its information, other than incorrigible moron Micheal McFaul, one time US ambassador to Russia, as a cheerleader for the report.

I must stress, this is an incredible direct accusation against the President of Russia, which has the potential to provoke both international and domestic crises which could quickly spiral out of control. This is far, far beyond reckless.

Rather than keeping their heads down for the next four years, even trying to exercise some subtle influence on the president’s decisions, these infantile flunkies within the CIA and mass media have thrown themselves into the open in this last ditch desperate attack which definitively condemns them to the president-elect’s coming wrath.

They apparently have no idea that they have just kicked open a hornets’ nest.

Donald J. Trump does not take prisoners. He will not forgive, or forget. And the massacre coming to halls of Langley and to anybody and anywhere else in the executive branch involved in this is going to beggar belief.

Trump, who was a protege of the infamously ruthless attorney Roy Cohn, has made it very clear over the years how he deals with his enemies. In “Think Big” he detailed how to handle traitors:

“I always get even…I go out of my way to make [their] life miserable.”

“When somebody screws you, screw them back in spades” and “Go for the jugular so that people watching will not want to mess with you.”

In “The Art of the Comeback” Trump wrote:

“I believe in an eye for an eye — like the Old Testament says.”

“Some of the people who forgot to lift a finger when I needed them, when I was down, they need my help now, and I’m screwing them against the wall. I’m doing a number…. And I’m having so much fun.”

John F. Kennedy famously threatened to “smash the CIA into a thousand pieces.” But ultimately, the 35th president lost his solitary battle to completely break the power of the deep state.

Though I respect Kennedy, I believe Donald Trump is a much more serious proposition.

Donald Trump is Michael Corleone. He will keep his friends close, and his enemies closer (including the likes of John Bolton). But those he doesn’t keep closer, he will ruthlessly “screw against the wall” for targeting him.

The no-nonsense Mike Pompeo, Trump’s nominee for CIA director, will be the hatchet man for this merciless house cleaning operation.

Come January 20th, the reckoning begins.

Let’s get ready to rumble.