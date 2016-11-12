Trump Does Sort Of U-Turn On Obamacare

President-elect Donald Trump has performed an apparent U-turn on one of his main campaign promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

Trump’s promise to repeal Obamacare helped him clinch the White House.

After meeting with President Obama this week Trump said he wants to keep some if good parts of Obamacare.

The president-elect told Washington Post that “either Obamacare will be amended, or repealed and replaced.”

There are reports that Trump is surrounding himself with establishment insiders and Washington lobbyists.

Anti Media reports:

Donald Trump has surrounded himself with establishment insiders, meaning those who voted for Trump may soon begin feeling the betrayal many Obama supporters felt when they came to learn Obama was not going to bring the change he peddled.

After meeting with Obama this week to discuss an array of presidential issues, Donald Trump made a complete U-turn on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Trump announced that despite his earlier promises, which seemed to resonate largely with his fan base, he will not be repealing Obamacare, after all. Instead, he will likely only be looking to amend Obama’s famous policy rather than completely doing away with the legislation, and most likely will be leaving in at least two of the key provisions of the legislation.

“Either Obamacare will be amended, or repealed and replaced,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Friday. “I told him I will look at his suggestions, and out of respect, I will do that.”

As CNN has reported, repealing Obamacare is one of the five campaign promises his voters expected him to deliver on. Trump previously called Obamacare a “disaster” and vowed to replace it with the best healthcare model there is, something he called “Healthcare Reform to Make America Great Again.”

“Repeal and replace [Obamacare] with something terrific,” Trump previously stated.

The fact the president-elect and the current president can not only meet and discuss these important issues but ultimately begin finding some common ground after previously attacking each other so vigorously should remind the reader that the current electoral system is, in reality, no more adversarial than WWE wrestling.

Following Trump’s decision to flip-flop on his fanbase days after being elected and before he has even taken office will ultimately force Trump supporters – not to mention the rest of us – to question which of his campaign promises will be the next to go.

Hopefully, it’s the wall, though that would bring in a lot of jobs to the economy.

By Darius Shahtahmasebi / theAntiMedia.org