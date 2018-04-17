Trump Ends War Between North And South Korea

North and South Korea are ready to announce an end to military conflict, following President Trump’s peace talks between the two countries.

According to lawmakers, Kim Jong Un and President Moon Jae-in are preparing a joint statement that will officially declare an end of war and a return of the demilitarized zone to its original state.

Cnbc.com reports: Pyongyang and Seoul have technically been at war since the 1950-1953 Korean conflict ended with a truce — and not a peace treaty.

Geopolitical tensions have occasionally flared up since the armistice, although to date both countries have managed to avoid another devastating conflict.

A successful summit between the Koreas later this month could help pave the way for a meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump.

The U.S. president and North Korean leader are poised to hold talks in late May or June, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).