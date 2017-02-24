Trump: FBI Unable to Stop National Security Leakers

US President Donald Trump tells the FBI that if it is serious about stopping media leaks then it should take a closer look at home.

On Friday President Trump lambasted the FBI for failing to quell leaks of classified information that could harm US security.

“Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW,” Trump tweeted Friday.

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security ‘leakers’ that have permeated our government for a long time.“

Trump tweeted last week that leakers will be caught. Referring to regular intelligence leaks by the mainstream media.

“The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!“

The latest leak to the press from the intelligence agencies comes from an ‘unnamed’ CNN source.

The White House is accused of asking the Federal Bureau of Investigation to dispute accounts of regular contact between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Something the White House denies.

A Trump Tweet Friday said: “They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself.“

Toronto Sun reports:

Trump is blaming the FBI for failing to stop leaks to the media, saying the information being reported is classified and could have a “devastating effect” on the country.

Trump made the remarks in a tweet early Friday. His tweet follows reports that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that Trump’s campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

