Trump Orders FBI To Raid CDC Over ‘Vaccine-Autism Cover-Up’

On Monday morning President Trump ordered the FBI to raid the CDC headquarters in Atlanta over claims that the agency were covering-up a link between vaccines and autism.

Just hours after Trump’s positive meeting with FBI Director James Comey, agents performed a 3am raid at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention building, accompanied by Doctor William Thompson – a government whistleblower who rose to fame after exposing the CDC’s systematic cover-up of the link between vaccinations and autism.

Whatdoesitmean.com reports:

According to this report, almost a fortnight ago, President Trump appointed anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to become the Chairman of the Golden Vaccine Safety Task Force, and whose scathing manifesto titled MERCURY & VACCINES shocked the liberal elites in America who have for decades deliberately poisoned millions of children, while at the same time, in 1986, President Clinton signed a law called the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 that eliminated any liability to pharmaceutical manufacturers for their complicity in this crime against humanity.

Nearly immediately after President Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head this vaccine-autism task force, this report continues, he then requested that Sally Yates become the Acting Attorney General of the Department of Justice (DOJ) on 20 January when he took power—which she accepted, and then nearly immediately afterwards returned to her home city of Atlanta where she empanelled a secret Grand Jury.

To Acting Attorney General Yates connection to President Trump, this report details, is through her “association/employment” with the international legal giant King & Spalding, who in turn created a partnership called Health Care and Life Sciences, in June, 2014, with Trump’s mammoth, and feared, global private law firm Jones Day—and coming just 3 months after Trump Tweeted a series of cryptic warnings about vaccines that said:

“If I were President I would push for proper vaccinations but not allow one time massive shots that a child cannot take-AUTISM.”

“Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn’t feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases!”

If I were President I would push for proper vaccinations but would not allow one time massive shots that a small child cannot take – AUTISM. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2014

Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2014

And three months after the King & Spalding-Jones Day Health Care and Life Sciences partnership was created, this report notes, Trump further Tweeted:

“I am being proven right about massive vaccinations-the doctors lied. Save our children & their future.”

I am being proven right about massive vaccinations—the doctors lied. Save our children & their future. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2014

As to Trump proclaiming that he was “proven right” about vaccines being linked to autism in September, 2014, this report explains, was due to the King & Spalding-Jones Day Health Care and Life Sciences partnership uncovering and protecting the CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson the month prior.

With Dr. Thompson admitting to Trump’s lawyers that he worked on “fudged numbers” to lower the number of black children who were adversely affected by a certain type of vaccine, his telling how the CDC had committed research fraud with regard to manipulating the pivotal study that showed a correlation between the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and the onset of autism, and his revealing with secret documents smuggled out of the CDC how they were destroying all evidence proving the vaccine-autism link, this report continues, it was reported in early 2015 that the Obama regime had granted him protection, but that was never proven.

Raising the suspicions that Dr. Thompson was not being protected by the Obama regime, this report explains, was that right before the 2016 US presidential election that brought President Trump to power, CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden blocked Dr. Thompson from testifying on scientific fraud and destruction of evidence by senior CDC officials in critical vaccine safety studies regarding the causative relationship between childhood vaccines and autism.

Immediately upon taking power on 20 January, however, this report notes, President Trump fired Dr. Tom Frieden and installed Rear Admiral Dr. Anne Schuchat as the acting head of the CDC—who along with Dr. Thompson were the only two witnesses presented on Saturday (21 January) before the Atlanta secret Grand Jury called into session by Acting Attorney General Yates.

With the massive raid conducted by the FBI on the CDC headquarters just hours ago (3:00 am US East Coast time), this report continues, it is apparent that from her secret Grand Jury proceedings, Acting Attorney General Yates was able to secure a warrant for this to happen—though this SVR reports section on this subject is more highly classified than this general report allows mentioning.

President-elect Trump’s views on the linkage of childhood vaccines to autism have long been known, such as when he stated to CNN during a May, 2016 interview:

“Autism has become an epidemic… Because you take a baby in, and I’ve seen it, and I’ve seen it, and I had my children taken care of, over a long period of time, over a two or three year period of time, same exact amount, but you take this little beautiful baby, and you pump – I mean, it looks just like it’s meant for a horse, not for a child, and we’ve had so many instances, people that work for me, just the other day, two-years-old, two-and-a-half-years-old, a child, a beautiful child went to have the vaccine, and came back, and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic. …I’m in favor of vaccines [but] do them over a longer period of time, same amount, but just in little sections. I think you’re going to have – I think you’re going to see a big impact on autism.”

And the many (and growing) rumors that President-elect Trump made his decision to run for president due to his youngest child, Barron, having been diagnosed with autism immediately after receiving a childhood vaccine shot in late 2013, and that his wife, Melania, has vowed to file lawsuits against anyone making such a claim—but who, nevertheless, will not be moving to the White House in order to keep her child out of the “media bubble” that surrounds all US presidents and their families.