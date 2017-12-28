Trump Fires ‘Treasonous’ FBI Agents Who Colluded With Clinton

December 28, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 3

Trump fires treacherous FBI agents who colluded with Clinton

President Trump has fired senior FBI agents who he says colluded with the Clinton campaign to exonerate Hillary during the email investigation. 

According to reporter Sharyl Attkisson, Trump has purged 8 high ranking DOJ and FBI officials for committing treason against America.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “8 high ranking DOJ/FBI officials have been removed, reassigned or are rumored to be leaving incl. top agents who worked on 2 high-profile probes: Clinton mishandling of classified info, and Trump-Russia collusion investigation,”Attkisson tweeted on Tuesday.

The reporter did not elaborate on the rumbling, but with all that has occurred, it would not be surprising to see more top FBI officials leave.

The timing of Attkisson’s tweet is interesting for two reasons. First, McCabe is set to retire early next year after a barrage of attacks for his corruption.

McCabe’s retirement announcement comes on the heels of a major shake up at the FBI; Wray just removed Comey “confidant” and suspected leaker James Baker from his top post as general counsel.

President Trump blasted Andrew McCabe for his overt corruption and accused him of racing the clock to retire with full benefits with only 90 days to go.

With Comey and McCabe out, Baker reassigned, and more FBI officials gone, a self-drainage of the Swamp appears to be in motion.

Second, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is seriously considering compiling a ‘warts and all,’ report detailing alleged corruption at the FBI. It’s plausible the agents rumored to be heading for the door will be included in Nunes’ report and rather than face political headwinds, they’ll resign instead.

As of late, we have watched Republican lawmakers point a lot of fingers and toss out a bunch of theories as to who should be held responsible for sourcing, procuring and disseminating the discredited ‘Trump dossier.’ A new report reveals lawmakers are secretly building a criminal case against top Justice Department and FBI officials for mishandling “the contents of a dossier that describes alleged ties between President Donald Trump and Russia.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Ed Ram

    Fire these treasonous bastards and revoke their pensions. Hurt them where it counts $

    • Joyce

      Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
      On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
      !ga126d:
      ➽➽
      ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleDailyConsumerStreamJornalsJobsReport1/easy/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ga126lhh

      • Slim

        Do you suck moose cock.