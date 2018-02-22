Trump Vows To Ban ‘Gun Free Zones’ And Arm Teachers To Stop Shootings

President Donald Trump says that arming teachers and school staff and stationing Marines on school grounds could prevent future school shootings, as he met with survivors of the Florida massacre, who demanded changes and solutions.

“If you had a teacher with, who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly… And we’re going to be looking at it very strongly, and I think a lot of people are going to be opposed to it, I think a lot of people are going to like it,” Trump said at a ‘listening session’ at the White House on Wednesday, that included some Florida school shooting survivors.

President Trump believes that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun standing in his way. Former Vice President Joe Biden introduced a bill in Congress 28 years ago that made schools “gun free zones”, effectively turning them into shooting galleries.

While Trump’s controversial proposal to provide Marines and arm teachers is still up for discussion, the US president noted that such a practice has a high success rate on airplanes.

Undercover Federal Air Marshals carry weapons on many US flights. Trump estimated that just 20 percent of teachers and staff armed with guns could effectively thwart deadly attacks on school property.

“The attack has lasted on average about three minutes. It takes 5-8 minutes for the responders, for the police to come in,”Trump said, explaining the argument for arming school staff.

“You’d have a lot of people who would be armed, who would be ready,” Trump said.

“They may be Marines that left the Marines, left the Army, left the Air Force, and they are very adept at doing that. You’d have a lot of them and they would be spread evenly throughout the school.”