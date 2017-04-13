Trump: Hillary Clinton Is ‘Guilty Of All Charges’

President Donald Trump says he believes Hillary Clinton was “guilty of every charge” relating to the mishandling of classified information, and says that FBI director James Comey “got her out of jail” in an explosive interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that Hillary should really be in jail for the obvious crimes Comey read out during a 2016 press conference.

“When he was reading those charges, she was guilty of every charge, and then he said she was essentially OK.”

Newsmax.com reports:

The question came up after Trump discussed the obstructions he’s facing filling the hundreds of federal jobs in his administration that remain open, and after Bartiromo asked why Comey, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, was still in place.

Trump said he likes to give all people a fair shot, even though, “Director Comey was very, very good to Hillary Clinton, that I can tell you. If he weren’t, she would be right now going to trial.”

Trump also discussed the ongoing controversy concerning surveillance of Trump Tower, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s role in the matter, saying that “nobody believes” her story that she asked for names to be unmasked from communications for national security reasons and not political purposes.

“Nobody believes that,” said Trump.

“Even the people that try to protect her in the news media. It is such a big story and I’m sure it will continue forward. What they [the Obama administration] did is horrible.”