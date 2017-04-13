Trump Urges Hungary Not To Shut Down George Soros University

President Trump’s administration have urged Hungary not to shut down George Soros’s Central European University (CEU), describing it as a “premier academic institution” in a forceful letter to the Hungarian government.

As the BBC reported earlier this week, the George Soros founded and funded university in Hungary is being threatened with closure by new legislation from the Hungarian government.

Students and staff at the university are protesting, but the majority of the country backs the government plans to cleanse the nation of George Soros’s influence.

The people of Hungary have risen up against George Soros and elected a government that shares their values. A core value the majority of Hungarians hold close to their heart is the idea that George Soros’s globalist vision is evil and must be eradicated from their country.

So why is Trump’s administration actively campaigning to stop Hungary’s government closing George Soros’s liberal university?

Describing George Soros’s university as a “premier academic institution accredited in the United States and Hungary, with staff and students from over 100 countries” the letter goes on to “urge the Government of Hungary to avoid taking any legislative action that would compromise CEU’s operations or independence.“

This is the full letter issued to the Hungarian government from the U.S. State Department:

Press Statement

Mark C. Toner

Acting Spokesperson

Washington, DC

March 31, 2017

The United States is concerned about legislation proposed by the Government of Hungary on March 28th that imposes new, targeted, and onerous regulatory requirements on foreign universities. If adopted, these changes would negatively affect or even lead to the closure of Central European University (CEU) in Budapest.

CEU is a premier academic institution accredited in the United States and Hungary, with staff and students from over 100 countries. It has strengthened Hungary’s influence and leadership in the region through its academic excellence and many contributions to independent, critical thinking.

We urge the Government of Hungary to avoid taking any legislative action that would compromise CEU’s operations or independence.

Could Trump’s sudden turnaround on George Soros have anything to do with the fact that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, has been exposed having a highly lucrative financing arrangement with the globalist billionaire?

Soros Fund Management is funding Jared Kushner’s real estate finance startup Cadre to the tune of $250 million, according to sources close to Kushner.

A source familiar with the financing arrangement told New York real estate website The Real Deal that “Soros has had a long and productive relationship with the Kushner family.”

Business Insider first reported the existence of the $250 million credit line from George Soros to Jared Kushner in June, but didn’t mention its source.

The explosive news comes as Kushner has allegedly seized control of Trump’s White House, alienating Steve Bannon and dismissing Trump’s America First policy. With Kushner in control the administration is being pushed in a direction more in line with George Soros’ globalist vision.