Trump: If I Am Assassinated There Will Be Civil War

Grassroots political observers think Donald Trump is right to believe there could be an uprising leading to a civil war if the popular Republican presumptive nominee is assassinated.

Trump moved ahead of Hillary Clinton in the presidential polling averages for the first time this week, while the death threats against him became louder and more insistent.

New World Order experts believe Donald Trump’s anti-establishment views, in particular his promise to expose the truth about 9/11, mean he is right to fear being the highest profile politician since JFK to be assassinated.

The New World Order controlled evil in Washington not only kills foreign leaders who try to disrupt their master plan, they also take out their own. JFK warned that elite secret societies were running the world and that they had a plan to enslave every American man, woman, and child. This was enough to get the popular President killed.

JFK’s assassination sent shockwaves through an unsuspecting American society that are still being felt today. But would a presidential assassination pan out the same way in 2016? Would the people stand for having a popular President taken out by the shady elite again?

Secrets Exposed

Trump is threatening to blow the lid off the US establishment’s biggest secrets should he become President. Speaking at a campaign event in Bluffton, SC, in the formative stage of his campaign, Trump raised the issue of 9/11 – the federal government’s Achilles heel.

“We went after Iraq, they did not knock down the World Trade Center.” Trump told those in attendance. “It wasn’t the Iraqis that knocked down the World Trade Center, we went after Iraq, we decimated the country, Iran’s taking over, OK,” Trump continued.

“But it wasn’t the Iraqis, you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center. Because they have papers in there that are very secret, you may find it’s the Saudis, OK? But you will find out.”

Trump was referring to the 28 pages of the original Joint Congressional Inquiry into 9/11, which remain classified and withheld from the public on grounds of ‘national security’. The pages are thought to implicate the Saudi Royal Family in financing the supposed hijackers in the United States prior to the attacks.

Same Old Dirty Tricks

Neither side of the political establishment want Trump anywhere near the White House. The mainstream media, even the historically Republican outlets, have tried to derail his campaign. In short, the New World Order and their ventriloquist’s dummies are united against him. They have a lot to lose if somebody who isn’t playing by their rules takes control.

Trump’s policies go straight for the gut of the New World Order. Will they allow him, a popular outsider, to become President? And if he manages to overcome the establishment and their dirty tricks, how long until he is taken out? Do not be surprised if this is attempted – and soon – with a Mexican or Muslim assassin lined up as an obvious scapegoat for another New World Order presidential assassination in America.