Latest

Trump: If I Am Assassinated There Will Be Civil War

Posted on May 31, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 76 Comments

Grassroots political observers think Donald Trump is right to believe there could be an uprising leading to a civil war if the popular Republican presumptive nominee is assassinated.

Grassroots political observers think Donald Trump is right to believe there could be an uprising leading to a civil war if the popular Republican presumptive nominee is assassinated.

Trump moved ahead of Hillary Clinton in the presidential polling averages for the first time this week, while the death threats against him became louder and more insistent.

New World Order experts believe Donald Trump’s anti-establishment views, in particular his promise to expose the truth about 9/11, mean he is right to fear being the highest profile politician since JFK to be assassinated.

The New World Order controlled evil in Washington not only kills foreign leaders who try to disrupt their master plan, they also take out their own.  JFK warned that elite secret societies were running the world and that they had a plan to enslave every American man, woman, and child.  This was enough to get the popular President killed.

JFK’s assassination sent shockwaves through an unsuspecting American society that are still being felt today.  But would a presidential assassination pan out the same way in 2016?  Would the people stand for having a popular President taken out by the shady elite again?

Secrets Exposed

Trump is threatening to blow the lid off the US establishment’s biggest secrets should he become President.  Speaking at a campaign event in Bluffton, SC, in the formative stage of his campaign, Trump raised the issue of 9/11 – the federal government’s Achilles heel.

We went after Iraq, they did not knock down the World Trade Center.” Trump told those in attendance.  “It wasn’t the Iraqis that knocked down the World Trade Center, we went after Iraq, we decimated the country, Iran’s taking over, OK,” Trump continued.

But it wasn’t the Iraqis, you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center. Because they have papers in there that are very secret, you may find it’s the Saudis, OK? But you will find out.”

Trump was referring to the 28 pages of the original Joint Congressional Inquiry into 9/11, which remain classified and withheld from the public on grounds of ‘national security’.  The pages are thought to implicate the Saudi Royal Family in financing the supposed hijackers in the United States prior to the attacks.

Same Old Dirty Tricks

Neither side of the political establishment want Trump anywhere near the White House.  The mainstream media, even the historically Republican outlets, have tried to derail his campaign.  In short, the New World Order and their ventriloquist’s dummies are united against him.  They have a lot to lose if somebody who isn’t playing by their rules takes control.

Trump’s policies go straight for the gut of the New World Order.  Will they allow him, a popular outsider, to become President?  And if he manages to overcome the establishment and their dirty tricks, how long until he is taken out?  Do not be surprised if this is attempted – and soon – with a Mexican or Muslim assassin lined up as an obvious scapegoat for another New World Order presidential assassination in America.

Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Baxter Dmitry

Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (505 Articles)
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

  • commonlaw

    Rot child-bush-scherf-Clinton -all being investigated now.

  • commonlaw

    The surprise may come anyway-not a war “AReckoning” you know who you are.

  • These guys

    See this is such a crock of crap. You guys sit here and try to tell people trump is against the new world order, blah blah he’s gonna expose them, blah blah, while all along he would never have the slightest opertunity to get to the position he is in if he wasent one of them. Even conspiracy writers can’t grasp the own crap they spew. Of course someone will say, no look he’s not one of them, they all hate him, which is exactly what they want you to think so you get duped into voting for them cause you think the “establishment” hates him, while all along he is one of them. You guys should be ashamed that you continually post stories like this. I don’t see why most of the sites can’t make that smallest connection. Storys like this do nothing but help the no by sewing more and more disent into society. Garbage!!

    • RightLane1111

      Maybe some of the hyperbole is too much for you…but there is globalism. Our banking system is now connected in the the World Bank and you will notice that the United States under Obama seems to be taking its marching orders from the UN. But…that is factual…what bothers me is what is wrong with the CONGRESS…that they do not demand that the DHS stop smuggling in refugees and immigrants…our own government. Who is that hurting. Me for one.

      • TSM

        I’m with you, RightLane1111. I can NOT understand WHY we keep hearing that the border is seeing thousands more illegals walking through, being secreted into vans and being driven to a plane or bus to be dispersed into the country. HOW can this be happening? Is EVERYONE afraid of bho? I believe bho has sold his soul to the devil and that’s where his power is coming from… DHS seems within bho’s power right now and they are scared to do ANYTHING. Follow the money and it leads to the white house. Follow the money and it leads to the UN. The agenda is pure evil and we the people are in the sights of that evil. Evil walks through our country unhindered. We must pray…

      • uptheante99

        Because we are ALREADY LIVING in the NWO!!

    • Rob Roy

      You’re delusional!

    • Betty Clouse

      Three guys and no pic and you are going to get on here and make fun of Trump hell no you are not your nothing but a low life scum evil Democrat go crawl back under your rock. You are nothing but a bottom nasty feeder like maggots!!

    • uptheante99

      TROLL … GO BACK IN YOUR HOLE!!

    • Rich Bruce

      If I want to see garbage spewed all one needs to do is watch how far main stream media has their heads shoved up Obummers and Killarys arse

  • Sam

    I believe this..I do not believe Trump is NWO at all..I believe it is as he says..He knows how to make deals..and I believe that he believes that he can make a deal with the Globalists to make an exception..at least for 8 years in this case..to save us from the NWO.. Every other candidate leads directly into the NWO..No one has the understanding , determination or the intelligence of Trump.. Before he came out to run..I had no intentions of ever voting again..and I believe that is how most of us felt..

    • Rob Roy

      Frankly, until last June I really gave up on this country! I didn’t want to raise a flag on my house, I was planning on giving up my veterans license plate, I really didn’t want anything to do with patriotism. Donald Trump gave me new hope!

      • Stacy Brewer

        He gave me new hope as well. I quit paying any attention to politics. Everytime I did I was always so discouraged and disgusted with the path of our country. Now I put the flag out almost everyday and feel hope for our country once again. I pray for the safety of Trump.

        TRUMP 2016

    • Betty Clouse

      Yes me too I was done with the liars in Congress, Senators and Governors and local government most of them also are corrupt. I pledged to myself never to vote again until Trump stepped aboard to run on!!

    • DorisDaze

      Need to get the UN scum out of America. Very unlikely though as Globalists Rockefeller family donated the land the UN is on. I worked a few blocks from there and witnessed many so-called “Diplomats” abuse NYers verbally and physically on the streets nearby the UN, as well as being the biggest AHoles regarding double parking and doing whatever the hell they want b/c of their BS “Diplomatic Immunity” status. Bunch of crooks I say.

  • QuentonQuale

    “Trump’s policies go straight for the gut of the New World Order” Still laughing. What policies? They change daily. He has none.

    • Roxiecolorado

      apparently you don’t understand his goal do you? I suggest, you listen more, and sneer less

      • TSM

        There are millions of people who are pinning their hopes and future on Mr. Donald J. Trump and his goals, to bring back who were were as a GREAT nation. bho’s evil, that walks freely within this country is real and palpable; we should ALL “listen more, and sneer less.

    • uptheante99

      And I’ll bet you suck up football every time its on… and you watch the coaches on the sideline with their secret playlists, and their hand signals… but TRUMP as the genius business man he is, in a time such as this is supposed to give his entire playlist away??? ARE YOU SIMPLY NOT PAYING ATTENTION OR NUTS?

    • Rich Bruce

      I guess having a killer in office or a lunatic socialist is a better option???

  • welingkar

    I guess it is easy for someone like Trump to exaggerate and talk about conspiracies in order to garner votes. As a Republican he should turn around and ask his own partymen and women why the Republican-led government of George Bush lied about WMDs in Iraq and destroyed that country. The lives of millions of Iraqis were destroyed and they continue to bear the effects of that criminal malfeasance even now. That US government destroyed every semblance of governance there and created a power vacuum that has since been occupied by the ISIS. The wrongdoing of a trigger-happy government has led to the collapse of other governments in the Middle-East and now threatens global security. Will Trump be ‘man enough’ to prosecute his own partymen and women for their wrongdoings in Iraq and for imperiling the lives of people globally? The answer is obvious to us all.

    • Betty Clouse

      Enought said he WILL and will get it done he didn’t have to step up and run but he did!! Trump for 2016!!

    • uptheante99

      YOU’RE JOKING RIGHT? The Bush family is one of the biggest criminal cartels in our country! Bigger than the Clintons. To kill thousands on 9/11 and so many more all over the Middle East, not to mention JFK points to who they are!! And the Clintons, their RAP SHEET IS A MILE LONG! They do not care how many they have to kill to get what they want. And Ambassador Stevens and our Marines are dead because of Bush, Hillary and Obama. They are all in it together!! It is SO interesting how the normally “genteel” Laura B., has come out for HILLARY!! What do you think that says? That we should “vote Republican?” It tells us who they all are and what they are doing!! They are in this together!! It is not a coincidence that Bush dismantled the Middle East and all of a sudden we have a NOBODY with ZERO EXPERIENCE in the White House, who has refused to provide any credentials, who is a MUSLIM and who fills our government with a KNOWN Terrorist group and any other Muslim, Black and Hispanic who are openly hostile to Caucasian Christian Americans, Patriots and Veterans and who will knowingly commit criminal acts on his behalf. He has bowed down to the Saudi dictator and apologized over and over again for America’s “disgraceful” behavior all over the world. He has dismantled our Military and fired all of our highest ranking and most experienced Brass, he has purposely destroyed our economy, our healthcare system, our constitution and our borders and has caused massive racial division and violence. He is trying to destroy the normal family and prosecutes Christians for their beliefs, who blasphemes Christianity and Christ while praising Islam and using our tax dollars to rebuild Mosques all over the Middle East, who ran assault weapons into Mexico for the drug Cartels then opened our borders allowing them to bring them in with their HEROINE trade, addicting and killing Americans, who advertised all over S. of the Border telling citizens of other countries to come into our country ILLEGALLY and when they cannot cross the border fast enough he flies and buses them in at taxpayers expense, giving them cash, homes, electronics, free healthcare, education and food stamps and tells them they are now American Citizens who can vote in our elections in exchange for assaulting, raping and murdering American Citizens and disrupting OUR elections and OUR choice for President, who continues to obstruct justice, defying federal orders to stop illegal immigration and who is committed to allowing UNVETTED, uneducated, violent Muslims, with CRIMINAL RECORDS that he erases into our country to rape and murder Americans… and ALL OF THIS IS JUST SCRATCHING THE SURFACE… DOES ANYONE REALLY BELIEVE THAT THE THE BUSH, CLINTON AND OBAMA CRIMINAL CARTEL ARE ALREADY AT WAR AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE??

    • Rich Bruce

      I think he will expose them all.

  • Lester Baird

    I found this disturbing from America 9/11 extreme events .. Especially when it was staged by the President of America, you would wonder ??? There a follow up on what they are about in the above reply, and about time people woke up… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zT9lhSuWFfk

    I noticed 23:43 of this video is the Popes Head carved out of the snow, but to get a grasp of their agenda, need to see from beginning, its the same with the Iron Mountain Report which is another ones of their reports of what’s happening around us etc .. Ignore the ending “Rubbish” or stop at 28.00 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvYiPmyk4rQ

    Here’s a audio to listen and know what Satan all about (Master Deceiver) “Adrian Rogers: The Power Behind the Throne” (Audio)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Oyhfogzuag

    Finally for everyone to search the Truth of Jesus – (John 14:6 King James Version (KJV)
    6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. )
    ( 1 Timothy 2:5 King James Version (KJV)
    5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; )
    (John 3:14-17 King James Version (KJV)
    14 And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up:
    15 That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.
    16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
    17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.)

    (Revelation 20:15 KJV 15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire. )

    Jesus the Son of God, the Son of Mary – John Piper – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V82Cq4KDnmc

  • Lester Baird

    Biased site my comment deleted :/ .. Typical

  • Joy

    There is the not so secret society of a Trump, they are out in the light showing their faces, bravely and strongly. We don’t have to hide in a secret society.

    We have the power of the one who cuts through darkness and exposes the evil things done in secret. The One who knows all and sees all. The One who is the same as yesterday, Today and Forever. The One who is on the throne while Kings and Kingdoms come and go.

    It appears that there will be s civil war in the U.S. regardless of what happens. But if Trump becomes President the civil war will be very short.

    Be careful who you shoot, they just may rise in 3 days.

    Trump 2016!

  • Renesmae Sherman

    If anything happens to Mr. Donald J. Trump you will see War! We the people will not sit on our hands Like Obama and do nothing! Their will be HELL to Pay!

    • TSM

      I agree, but… but what about the fact that DJT’s supporters are made to look weak and defenseless against all the illegals in California? Are we really strong enough to withstand the loss of DJT? The bible says, “it’s not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, saith the Lord.” The illegals are pouring through the border in the south by the thousands and we do nothing. We allow bho to do whatever he pleases. HOW are we going to put forth that HELL to Pay you speak about unless it is by God’s power and not ours. This country is moving farther and farther away from God; look where it is getting us: egg on the face of a woman at a Trump rally while the police stand back and watch. Mr. Donald J. Trump MUST get elected or we are toast.

      • Betty Clouse

        We Amerians have many guns in our arsenal every home should stock up soon if you already haven’t. I can say one thing Obama is number one Gun and amunition salesman!! I know of many thousands that I have talked to have majorly stocked up like all kinds of guns, rifles, shotguns and high powered guns! My husband and I need to get us a high powered gun soon. Make sure you have lots of ammuniton stocked up also as you know old ugly evil Corrupt Muslim Obama has been wanting to confiscate all our guns so his muslim terrorist buddies can take over America and it’s right around the corner!! I bet Obama will get out their and rig the vote or whatever he has to do to get evil ole hag liar Hillary in office not going to happen!!

        • Stacy Brewer

          I just got my CCW license and am getting a glock for my birthday. As a female, I’ve never been around guns before so this was a big deal for me. But I feel so much more confident knowing I can protect myself and my 2 great kids. I recently listened to a voice recording of Hillary saying she would do everything in her power to abolish the 2A. This woman scares me even more than BHO.

    • http://americanpreppernation.ning.com/profile/UnifiedMilitia Unified Militia

      We resemble that remark. Our forefathers would be DONE by now!

    • Amici Journal

      Are you that stupi?

  • RightLane1111

    About this assassination business…I believe that should Trump become president there will be a lot of very unhappy people…BOTH REPUBLICAN, DEMOCRAT AND INTERNATIONAL COUNTRIES.

  • http://americanpreppernation.ning.com/profile/UnifiedMilitia Unified Militia

    Well .let’s just take that out of the supposition factor and say we can confirm it. Militias nationwide are PISSED that our government has taken things as far as they have. They fail to heed our warnings, all the while being in denial of the fact that we outgun them 60 to 1. Add to that the fact that these idiots have treated our veterans and servicemen and women so poorly and you have a recipe for REVOLUTION. How can anyone be so unintelligent as to think they can treat our Armed Forces like shit and do it with impunity? Our forefathers would have been shooting by now. Hell, they would have been DONE by now. Obama and his Marxist insurgency are about to get their asses kicked.

    • uptheante99

      MUSLIM INVASION!

  • Betty Clouse

    WELL SAID AND THE TRUTH GOT WANTS US TO FIGHT NOW FOR OUR FREEDOM GET SMART AND GET IT DONE AND SEARCH OUT THE TRUTH OR IT WILL BE TOO LATE FOR AMERICA AND EVERYONE!

  • loiswinters

    Does he seriously think that we are unaware of the Saudis involvement in Ground Zero? Just who is this so called civil war supposed to be between?

  • Stacy Brewer

    Great post! You should copy and paste this comment to as many articles as possible.

  • Kitty

    I’m praying everyday for the health and safety of Trump and his family…praying for them, is praying for America as a unique country, and for all real Americans!! Wake up, America, and face the truth about what all Liberals and Republicans establishment are all about…. I’m sure everyone heard about the New World Order!!!….this is the worst that can happen to us, and if you read more about it, hopefully you will understand, and wake up from this nightmare that we are living! Trump is in danger because he is trying to bring the truth to us, and he is risking his life for America!! Can’t you see this?!?
    We need to come together

  • Rich Bruce

    Trump 2016 bag the lying witch and the bum socialist. Turn off main stream media and let their ratings tank.

  • Tammy Valentine

    There are 350 Million people in America. 6 million voted for Trump. Exactly how do they think those odds would work out in their favor? Dumbass Trumphumpers can’t do math. Doubt if they can use a firearm without shooting themselves. Trump is part of the NWO and his supporters are too dumb too see it.Suckers.

  • grinninglibber

    Should not wish anyone dead….but you don’t have to be sorry.
    Drinks on the house!

  • kelvin desmond

    WELCOME TO THE ILLUMINATI WORLD

    The Club of the RICH, INFLUENCIAL PEOPLE, is the world oldest and largest fraternity made up of Millions of Members. We are one Family under one Father who is the Supreme Being. In Illuminati we believe that we were born reign, progress and live up to your expectation and no member should struggle in this world. join the illuminati today to see the difference in your life, get INITIATED to receive a membership Blessing of $40000 for been initiated and received a monthly benefit from the supreme Father Contact{illuminatifreemason60@gmail.com} or call +2348169867290 and change your life to the way you want it to be. We are great forever

  • dorisdaze

    I know where I’ll be at when the SHTF, and it will not be a major city, that’s for damn sure.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire