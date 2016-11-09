Trump Should Award Assange The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Trump and Congress should award Julian Assange of WikiLeaks the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contribution to the security and national interests of the United States.

Has a journalist ever played such a key role in exposing the rampant corruption of the powers that be, while under such enormous pressure?

Mainstream media and the establishment may be uncomfortable with WikiLeaks’ open model of journalism, but it is perfectly harmonious with the First Amendment and makes sense in the internet age.

Julian Assange, writing on Election Day, said: “Wikileaks remains committed to publishing information that informs the public, even if many, especially those in power, would prefer not to see it. WikiLeaks must publish. It must publish and be damned.“

But they should also be rewarded.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award of the United States. It recognizes those individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors“. The award is not limited to U.S. citizens and, while it is a civilian award, it can also be awarded to military personnel and worn on the uniform.

The Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom are the highest civilian awards in the United States. It is awarded to persons “who have performed an achievement that has an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized as a major achievement in the recipient’s field long after the achievement.” American citizenship is not a requirement.

Don’t these descriptions fit with what Julian Assange has achieved through his fight for truth, justice and freedom with Wikileaks?

We the people await the awarding of the Presidential Medal of Honor or the Congressional Gold Medal to Julian Assange. And throw in a pardon, too.