Trump To Withdraw U.S. From TPP By Executive Order
Donald Trump has announced plans to a withdraw the U.S. from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) on his first day in office, by signing an executive order.
The President-Elect published a video on Monday saying that his very first job as President will be to issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the TPP, and thus void Obama’s “free-trade legacy”.
Zerohedge.com reports:
Trump stated that his agenda “will be based on a simple core principle, putting America first… whether it’s producing steel, building cars, or curing disease, I want the next generation of production and innovation to happen right her on our great homeland.”
He added that he would issue a rule, along the lines of what he proposed during his Gettysburg address, that for every new government regulation, two existing regulations must be eliminated, and said that he will direct the labor department to investigate abuses of visa programs.
- TRADE – Withdraw from TPP and negotiate bilateral trade deals in America’s favor
- ENERGY – Cancel job-killing restrictions on American energy industry (including shale energy and clean coal)
- REGULATION – For each new regulation, 2 old rules must be eliminated
- NATIONAL SECURITY – Develop a plan to protect America’s vital infrastructure from cyber-attacks and all other forms of attack
- IMMIGRATION – Direct Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs
- ETHICS REFORM – Drain the swamp by imposing a 5-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyist after they leave the administration (and a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments)
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Trump To Withdraw U.S. From TPP By Executive Order - November 22, 2016
- Donald Trump Blasts Mainstream Media Execs In Private Meeting - November 22, 2016
- Man Imprisoned For Putting A Wind Turbine In His Backyard - November 21, 2016