Trump To Withdraw U.S. From TPP By Executive Order

Donald Trump has announced plans to a withdraw the U.S. from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) on his first day in office, by signing an executive order.

The President-Elect published a video on Monday saying that his very first job as President will be to issue a notification of intent to withdraw from the TPP, and thus void Obama’s “free-trade legacy”.

Zerohedge.com reports:

Trump stated that his agenda “will be based on a simple core principle, putting America first… whether it’s producing steel, building cars, or curing disease, I want the next generation of production and innovation to happen right her on our great homeland.”

He added that he would issue a rule, along the lines of what he proposed during his Gettysburg address, that for every new government regulation, two existing regulations must be eliminated, and said that he will direct the labor department to investigate abuses of visa programs.