Trump Blasts Mainstream Media For Spreading ‘Fake News’

Donald Trump has renewed his attack on American mainstream media, blasting the New York Times for spreading fake news and banning reporters who he claims have been proven untrustworthy.

Trump railed against the New York Times for creating a fake news story that spread like wildfire throughout mainstream media. The unverified story claimed the president-elect was trying to get top-level security clearance for his children.

The story relied on quotes by an unnamed source and was picked up by disreputable mainstream outlets that further fanned the flames of establishment fear by suggesting that Trump was veering dangerously close to installing a dictatorship.

Trump took to Twitter to dismiss what he claims is simply a fabricated story by the New York Times designed to play to the fears of their audience:

I am not trying to get "top level security clearance" for my children. This was a typically false news story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

Trump waged an unprecedented one-man war against the mainstream media during his election campaign, banning some organisations from his rallies and encouraging his supporters to condemn reporters who had been exposed in leaks colluding with the Clinton campaign.

Instead of relying on mainstream media outlets to “frame” his message and become co-opted PR arms of his campaign – as the Clinton camp was exposed doing with CNN, MSNBC, ABC and others – Trump relied on Twitter to speak directly to the people.

[CNN Wages War On Alt Media After Clinton Camp Implodes]

Trump’s claim that the New York Times fabricated the story comes only days after the newspaper admitted they had reported on the election dishonestly and provided favors to the Clinton campaign.

In an extraordinary letter to subscribers, Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. apologized for their recent failures and promised they would “rededicate ourselves to the fundamental mission of Times journalism. That is to report America and the world honestly, without fear or favor.”

Did the New York Times’ promise to “do better” only last one day?