President Trump: McCain And Graham Are Trying To Start WW3

President Trump lashed out at Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham for attacking his policies, saying they are “always” trying to start World War 3.

Trump made the remarks in a number of tweets shortly after the two senators published a joint statement against his recent directive to ban the people of seven Muslim majority countries from entering America.

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

The Presidential tongue-lashing caps off a bad week for McCain and Lindsey, after both Senators were exposed as recipients of George Soros funds in 2016, with McCain’s financial ties with the globalist billionaire dating back to at least 2001.

Paul Ryan, and Marco Rubio also received generous funding from George Soros in 2016, according to the report by OpenSecrets.org.

The non-profit, non-partisan research group based in Washington, D.C., that tracks the effects of money and lobbying on elections and public policy, revealed that while George Soros is responsible for funding Democrats and progressive causes, he has also bankrolled Senator John McCain and a small but select group of other Republicans.

Unsurprisingly, all of the names revealed to receive funding from George Soros have a track record of opposition to President Trump.

Traitors

Joining Sen. John McCain, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Marco Rubio on the Soros payroll-of-shame are fellow Republicans John Kasich, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Carlos Curbelo (R-FL).

As Senator McCain continues attacking the policies of President Trump, his long-standing, but little-known association with globalist billionaire George Soros is receiving new attention among his Republican critics.

It has been revealed that McCain has been on the Soros payroll for over 15 years.

In 2001, McCain founded the Alexandria, Va.-based Reform Institute as a vehicle to receive funding from George Soros’ Open Society Institute and Teresa Heinz Kerry’s Tides Foundation and several other prominent non-profit organizations.

McCain used the institute to promote his political agenda and provide remuneration to staff and key campaign operatives between elections.

But it gets even worse. According to TPM, in 2002 the Open Society Institute gave $300,000 in grants to various groups that were defending McCain’s campaign finance law against a deluge of legal challenges, defending McCain from financial ruin.

The revelations make it less surprising that the Republican Senator spent the election season railing against Trump and defending Soros’s agenda.