Trump Meets With Henry Kissinger To Develop Foreign Policy

United States President-elect Donald Trump has met with controversial foreign policy guru Henry Kissinger in New York to discuss “events and issues around the world.”

Henry Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy during the cold war and the era of communist expansion around the globe.

Because of Kissinger there have been many wars and deaths around the world, principally in Southeast China and South America, all in the name of defending national security and fighting communism.

Some people hate him for shaping global events. No one can tell what the world would be like today if Kissinger had stayed out of politics.

He is now whispering in the ear of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump is picking Kissinger’s brain on China, Russia, Iran and the EU.

The Hill reports:

“President-elect Trump and Dr. Kissinger have known each other for years and had a great meeting. They discussed China, Russia, Iran, the EU and other events and issues around the world,” the statement reads.

“I have tremendous respect for Dr. Kissinger and appreciate him sharing his thoughts with me,” Trump said, according to the statement.

Kissinger and Trump met during the Republican presidential primaries, a visit Trump hoped would build up his foreign policy credentials.

Kissinger has been critical of Trump’s proposal to ban all Muslims from entering the U.S., stating last December that he “would urge him not to make such a blanket exclusion.” In September, he said he would consider endorsing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

She has called Kissinger a “friend,” while touting his compliments of her tenure as secretary of State.

“I was very flattered when Henry Kissinger said I ran the State Department better — better than anybody had run it in a long time. So I have an idea of what it’s going to take to make our government work more efficiently,” she said during the fifth presidential primary debate.