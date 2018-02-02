Trump: We Will Release Memo Without ‘Deep State’ Redactions

President Trump has announced that the FISA abuse memo will be release completely unredacted – much to the dismay of Deep State operatives in Washington.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, along with the DOJ, pressured the White House earlier on Thursday to redact all the names in the memo prior to its release on Friday.

BREAKING: @FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ wants all names redacted from #FISAMemo putting pressure on White House and House Intelligence Committee, Government officials say … is releasing names a threat to national security? — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 1, 2018

But Trump quickly fired back, telling reporters that the memo will be released without redactions.

The Examiner reports:

President Trump is expected to approve the release of a classified memo spearheaded by the staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

According to a Thursday afternoon pool report, a White House official confirmed upon arrival to West Virginia that the president “has read the memo.”

Trump will declassify the controversial four-page memo that reportedly details surveillance abuses by the Department of Justice and FBI, and send it back to House Intelligence for a Friday morning release.

“The president is OK with it,” a senior administration official told reporters. “I doubt there will be any redactions. It’s in Congress’ hands after that.”