Trump Sued For Millions By Sad Liberals He Blocked On Twitter

The Democrat establishment has become so desperate to bring down President Trump they are now launching legal action against him for blocking them on Twitter.

The lawsuit, filed by the Knight First Amendment Institute, represents seven liberal Twitter users who claim their accounts were blocked by the president, or his aides, after they replied to his tweets with abuse or harsh comments.

Despite constant moaning about President Trump’s Twitter habit, it seems liberals can’t live with Donald Trump, and they can’t live without him.

People on Twitter are unable to see or respond to tweets from accounts that block them, and the seven liberals behind the lawsuit claim that President Trump’s actions in blocking them amount to “suppression of dissent” and a violation of their First Amendment right to free speech.

Critics of the liberal lawsuit point out that if these Twitter users shouted vile abuse at the president in a public space, they would be shut down and removed from the premises – and this would not be a violation of their First Amendment rights – so why is it any different on Twitter?

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute, said the president’s love of Twitter means it has become “an important source of news and information about the government”.

“The First Amendment applies to this digital forum in the same way it applies to town halls and open school board meetings,” he said.

“The White House acts unlawfully when it excludes people from this forum simply because they’ve disagreed with the president.”

According to the institute, the account’s blocking habit should be a concern for everyone – and the Twitter users who have been blocked by the president should receive millions from President Trump to compensate for the violation of their rights.