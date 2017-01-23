The National Parks Service twitter account has been banned from tweeting after President Trump caught the government office spreading fake news and misleading information about his new administration.

The NPS has been ordered by Washington to “immediately cease use of government twitter accounts until further notice,” according to an internal email obtained by Gizmodo.

The first offending post was a retweet of a New York Times article using selective photos to push the false narrative that the 2009 and 2013 inaugurations were much better attended than the 2017 event.

The second retweet pointed to an intentionally misleading article in Esquire, with the headline “Civil rights, climate change, and health care scrubbed clean from White House website. Not a trace.”

In order to push an obvious agenda, Esquire failed to inform their readers that new administrations always wipe the White House website clean and start again.

The National Parks Service, a branch of the Department of the Interior, deleted the offending retweets a few hours after they went live – but not before Trump caught them and banned them from tweeting.

Here’s a selection of the email sent to National Park employees earlier today:

“PWR parks that use Twitter as part of their crisis communications plans need to alter their contingency plans to accommodate this requirement. Please ensure all scheduled posts are deleted and automated cross-platform social media connections to your twitter accounts are severed. The expectation is that there will be absolutely no posts to Twitter.

In summary, this Twitter stand down means we will cease use of Twitter immediately. However, there is no need to suspend or delete government accounts until directed.“

In contrast to the National Park Service account, other official government accounts issued their congratulations and notices promoting the nation’s 45th president.

The account has since issued an apology for the retweets, and is presumably under new management.