Trump’s National Security Adviser: “Clinton Child Sex Crimes Are Real”

The retired general whom President-elect Donald Trump chose to advise him on matters of national security has urged Americans to learn about child sex crimes and money laundering allegedly committed by Hillary Clinton.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn shared two articles on his Twitter account claiming that Clinton was involved in money laundering and a high-level child sex ring.

Flynn later tweeted a link to the Breitbart website on November 4. The article to which he linked quoted former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince, who said that during the Anthony Weiner investigation, “They found State Department emails. They found a lot of other really damning criminal information, including money laundering, including the fact that Hillary went to this sex island with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton went there more than 20 times. Hillary Clinton went there at least six times.“

Flynn tweeted the article with the hashtag #SpiritCooking — a reference to occult practices revealed in a WikiLeaks email from Clinton campaign manager John Podesta.

Drain the swamp

What does Michael Flynn know?

Flynn served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars as director of intelligence for the Joint Special Operations Command from 2004 to 2007 and also held the same role for the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.

Flynn headed the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012 to 2014 before he was reportedly forced out for mismanagement of the agency. Flynn has repeatedly claimed he was wrongfully dismissed, stating that he was forced out because of his views on radical Islam.

In August 2016, Flynn gave a speech at an ACT For America Dallas event. In his speech, he covered topics from his book, The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies. He told the audience that he doesn’t see Islam as a religion and even called it a “cancer.”

“Islam is a political ideology. It definitely hides behind being a religion,” Flynn said, reports the Dallas Morning News.